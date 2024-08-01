DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Poster Features The Merc With Logan's Remains As Number Of F-Bombs In Movie Is Revealed

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Poster Features The Merc With Logan's Remains As Number Of F-Bombs In Movie Is Revealed

Ryan Reynolds has shared a new poster for Deadpool & Wolverine featuring the Merc with the Mouth hanging out with the Wolverine from 2017's Logan. We also have news on the number of F-bombs in the movie!

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 01, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is a Disney movie unlike any other. There was really no way for the Merc with the Mouth to enter the MCU without an R-Rating and, if those box office numbers are anything to go by, heading down this route was the right decision.

Marvel Studios releasing a PG-13 version of the movie seems highly unlikely, leaving it down to parents to decide whether they want to allow their kids to watch what Ryan Reynolds has called "the first four-quadrant, R-rated film."

With that in mind, you might also like to know that Deadpool & Wolverine boasts a whopping 118 uses of the world "f*ck." That beats the franchise's previous record of 90 in Deadpool 2 but is far from a record-breaker in Hollywood (The Wolf of Wall Street, for example, drops 568 F-bombs).

"I was thrilled by Marvel’s lack of boundaries," director Shawn Levy said last month. "Clearly [they] understood that to make a 'Deadpool' film that’s satisfying, it needed to be creatively and audaciously free. So, we were given very few limits. I think there was one joke in the entire movie that was requested to be changed."

In related news, Reynolds has taken to social media to share a new poster for the movie. On that, we see the Merc with the Mouth kicking back and having a chat with the Wolverine from 2017's Logan

Everyone involved with the movie vowed not to undo the events of that critically acclaimed final chapter for the X-Men Universe's Wolverine. Alas, they said nothing about Wade Wilson digging up his remains and using those Adamantium bones to brutally murder a squadron of TVA agents.

Take a closer look at the latest Deadpool & Wolverine poster below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Sets Premiere Date; First Official Stills Spotlight Main Characters
Related:

STAR WARS: SKELETON CREW Sets Premiere Date; First Official Stills Spotlight Main Characters
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 7 Huge Rumors About The Movie That Ended Up Being Bullsh*t
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: 7 Huge Rumors About The Movie That Ended Up Being Bullsh*t
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 5:51 AM
Mangold watching that photo


User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 5:51 AM
Best opening credits since Gunn's GotGv2.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 6:04 AM
@DrReedRichards - For sure, it was better than GotG. The only other opening in recent history from my memory that really loved was MoS and the stuff on Krypton.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 6:06 AM
@DrReedRichards - I have Bye Bye Bye stuck in my head now lol
Comicmoviejunki
Comicmoviejunki - 8/1/2024, 6:06 AM
@Conquistador - you're a sick dude. Gore porn much?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 6:08 AM
@Comicmoviejunki - User Comment Image
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 6:16 AM
@Conquistador -

Lol, f#ck no. Snyder and his instagram-inspired orange & grey oversaturation can go eat a bag od dicks.

Someone buy that guy a skillshare subscription.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 6:18 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Can't blame ya, it's a certified bop.

User Comment Image
Conquistador
Conquistador - 8/1/2024, 6:20 AM
@DrReedRichards - lol, fair enough, but it did orbit a red sun. I enjoyed and was one of the better parts of that movie.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 6:26 AM
@Conquistador -

Eh, even disregarding my admitted spite for the guy, I can take or leave that intro. It honestly felt like a muted Pandora being blown to pieces.

First flight felt a lot more impactful, tbh, both shot-wise and score-wise.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/1/2024, 5:53 AM
God i f*cking love The Wolf of Wall Street, bro.

And i both f*cking hate and love that opening, there was no need to go there with Logan.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 8/1/2024, 5:58 AM
@Doomsday8888 - they really didn't, but it felt so in line with Deadpool to do so anyway imo
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 8/1/2024, 6:10 AM
“568 F-bombs”

As a foul mouthed [frick]er myself, this warms my heart ☺️
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/1/2024, 6:38 AM
@FireandBlood -

I believe you meant to say "my f#cking heart", you f#ckin' f#ckface.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 8/1/2024, 6:26 AM
Does Frick count?
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/1/2024, 6:36 AM
Lol , that’s a great poster!!.

It was one of , if not Marvel’s best intro.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder