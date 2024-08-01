DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Poster Features The Merc With Logan's Remains As Number Of F-Bombs In Movie Is Revealed

Deadpool & Wolverine is a Disney movie unlike any other. There was really no way for the Merc with the Mouth to enter the MCU without an R-Rating and, if those box office numbers are anything to go by, heading down this route was the right decision.

Marvel Studios releasing a PG-13 version of the movie seems highly unlikely, leaving it down to parents to decide whether they want to allow their kids to watch what Ryan Reynolds has called "the first four-quadrant, R-rated film."

With that in mind, you might also like to know that Deadpool & Wolverine boasts a whopping 118 uses of the world "f*ck." That beats the franchise's previous record of 90 in Deadpool 2 but is far from a record-breaker in Hollywood (The Wolf of Wall Street, for example, drops 568 F-bombs).

"I was thrilled by Marvel’s lack of boundaries," director Shawn Levy said last month. "Clearly [they] understood that to make a 'Deadpool' film that’s satisfying, it needed to be creatively and audaciously free. So, we were given very few limits. I think there was one joke in the entire movie that was requested to be changed."

In related news, Reynolds has taken to social media to share a new poster for the movie. On that, we see the Merc with the Mouth kicking back and having a chat with the Wolverine from 2017's Logan.

Everyone involved with the movie vowed not to undo the events of that critically acclaimed final chapter for the X-Men Universe's Wolverine. Alas, they said nothing about Wade Wilson digging up his remains and using those Adamantium bones to brutally murder a squadron of TVA agents.

Take a closer look at the latest Deadpool & Wolverine poster below.

In our review Deadpool & Wolverine last week - which you can read by clicking here - we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.