DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumors Reveal Change Made To Villain During Reshoots And Plans For...A HYDRA BOB Movie?!

A new rumor claims Marvel Studios is working on a HYDRA project which would put Deadpool ally HYDRA Bob front and centre, while we have details on original plans for Cassandra Nova in Deadpool & Wolverine.

By JoshWilding - Aug 23, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine underwent reshoots earlier this year and, as far as we're aware, those took place for the usual tinkering Marvel Studios does on its movies during post-production. 

It's inevitable that some changes were made, though, and one major alteration has been revealed by reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual

They reveal, "Originally, Cassandra thought that her brother, Charles Xavier, was the one who put her in the Void. When she confronts Paradox, she finds out it was actually the TVA. Reshoots changed this."

This is significant because Deadpool & Wolverine established that Cassandra Nova and the TVA had an unspoken deal; she would remain in The Void and they would continue sending her pruned Variants to feed to Alioth. 

When Mr. Paradox tasked Pyro with killing the powerful mutant, a vengeful Cassandra set out to use the Time Ripper to destroy every single reality in existence, leaving only The Void behind. While we'd imagine the story always played out this way, Nova blaming Professor X and not having a history with the TVA would have greatly impacted what we saw in the final act.

Talking of Deadpool & Wolverine, hit-and-miss scooper @MyTimeToShineH is claiming that a HYDRA project is in the works at Marvel Studios, with Hydra Bob - a longtime supporting character to the Merc with the Mouth - set to be a big part of it. 

That character kinda, sorta appeared in 2016's Deadpool (he was referred to as Bob, not "HYDRA Bob" due to rights issues) but we're having a hard time believing this one.

In the comics, Hydra Bob, or Bob Dobalina, is a comedic character known for his affiliation with the criminal organization HYDRA. Unlike typical HYDRA agents, Bob is a reluctant and hapless member, often portrayed as bumbling and cowardly. He was introduced in Cable & Deadpool #38 back in 2007 by writer Fabian Nicieza.

Bob was forcibly recruited into HYDRA and has since become Wade Wilson's reluctant sidekick. 

While Marvel Studios revisiting HYDRA wouldn't be a bad thing, Disney's insistence that Marvel Studios get back to quality over quantity suggests this is little more than an idea on a board somewhere. Why? For starters, it's hard to figure out how or where a project revolving around the Captain America: The Winter Soldier villains would fit into any MCU slate!

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Sees Wade Wilson Meet THE AVENGERS In The Marvel Comics Universe!
Spoken
Spoken - 8/23/2024, 7:35 AM
It's MTTSH. Almost every single rumor associated with Deadpool was wrong and I have no doubt in mind they are more wrong about this too.
DravenCorvis
DravenCorvis - 8/23/2024, 7:55 AM
@Spoken - Couldn't agree more.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/23/2024, 7:48 AM
I could see the Cassandra stuff being true since I did feel her backstory was underdeveloped at the least which could be a victim of the reshoots…

However , i felt Emma Corrin’s playful yet menacing performance elevated the character and her made Nova atleast entertaining to an extent in the screentime she had.

Also I don’t buy there being an Hydra Project in the works but if we do get another DP film where he’ll likely be in the MCU then I wouldn’t mind if Bob is introduced there..

Since Hydra isn’t around as of now , have it almost be like how skinheads or Neo Nazis where they adopted that ideology and taken in misguided youth in which one is Bob..

He could be someone just looking for belonging and thus doesn’t really believe in their BS.

