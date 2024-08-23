DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumors Reveal Change Made To Villain During Reshoots And Plans For...A HYDRA BOB Movie?!

Deadpool & Wolverine underwent reshoots earlier this year and, as far as we're aware, those took place for the usual tinkering Marvel Studios does on its movies during post-production.

It's inevitable that some changes were made, though, and one major alteration has been revealed by reliable runtime and trailer leaker @Cryptic4KQual.

They reveal, "Originally, Cassandra thought that her brother, Charles Xavier, was the one who put her in the Void. When she confronts Paradox, she finds out it was actually the TVA. Reshoots changed this."

This is significant because Deadpool & Wolverine established that Cassandra Nova and the TVA had an unspoken deal; she would remain in The Void and they would continue sending her pruned Variants to feed to Alioth.

When Mr. Paradox tasked Pyro with killing the powerful mutant, a vengeful Cassandra set out to use the Time Ripper to destroy every single reality in existence, leaving only The Void behind. While we'd imagine the story always played out this way, Nova blaming Professor X and not having a history with the TVA would have greatly impacted what we saw in the final act.

Talking of Deadpool & Wolverine, hit-and-miss scooper @MyTimeToShineH is claiming that a HYDRA project is in the works at Marvel Studios, with Hydra Bob - a longtime supporting character to the Merc with the Mouth - set to be a big part of it.

That character kinda, sorta appeared in 2016's Deadpool (he was referred to as Bob, not "HYDRA Bob" due to rights issues) but we're having a hard time believing this one.

In the comics, Hydra Bob, or Bob Dobalina, is a comedic character known for his affiliation with the criminal organization HYDRA. Unlike typical HYDRA agents, Bob is a reluctant and hapless member, often portrayed as bumbling and cowardly. He was introduced in Cable & Deadpool #38 back in 2007 by writer Fabian Nicieza.

Bob was forcibly recruited into HYDRA and has since become Wade Wilson's reluctant sidekick.

While Marvel Studios revisiting HYDRA wouldn't be a bad thing, Disney's insistence that Marvel Studios get back to quality over quantity suggests this is little more than an idea on a board somewhere. Why? For starters, it's hard to figure out how or where a project revolving around the Captain America: The Winter Soldier villains would fit into any MCU slate!

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.