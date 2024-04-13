DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy Addresses The Leaks That Have Emerged Via Promo Art And Other Merchandise

The first look at Hugh Jackman wearing the Wolverine mask and the roster of the Deadpool Corps have all emerged prematurely thanks to promo art and other merchandise for Deadpool & Wolverine.

News
By MarkJulian - Apr 13, 2024 02:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

If director Shawn Levy had his way, the first look at Hugh Jackman actually wearing the Wolverine mask in Deadpool & Wolverine would come in the form of actual footage and not stickers, popcorn buckets, or other tie-in merchandise. 

However, he understands that when it comes to working with a company like Disney, these sorts of leaks are inevitable.

Speaking to Collider at CinemaCon, Levy stated, "The truth is, Disney is a big machine. They've empowered us with huge freedom in the making of this movie but this is a big movie release and there's going to be a lot of those merchandise, ancillary things in the world. And it's a balance between being in that world and preserving the delight of surprise. Those are conversations we're having all the time."

However, there was one bit of tie-in merchandise that seems to have Levy excited, the rumored popcorn bucket (designed by Ryan Reynolds) that's said to rival and possibly outdo the Dune: Part Two popcorn bucket.

Said Levy, "That might be one of the greatest strokes of genius that Ryan Reynolds has had on this movie. You'll just have to wait and see [what that looks like]." 

While unconfirmed, the popcorn buckets are rumored to look similar to the concept below.

Also at CinemaCon, Levy was asked to comment about those persistent Taylor Swift rumors, which have the pop star playing Lady Deadpool or Dazzler. Levy opted to keep fans guessing with his reply.

The cast of Deadpool & Wolverine features Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson/Deadpool, Hugh Jackman as Wolverine, Morena Baccarin as Vanessa, Matthew Macfadyen as Paradox, Owen Wilson as Mobius, Emma Corrin as Cassandra Nova, Karam Soni as Dopinder, Leslie Uggams as Blind Al, Stefan Kapicic as Colossus, Brianna Hildebrand as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, Shioli Kutsuna as Yukio, Rob Delaney as Peter, Jennifer Garner as Elektra.

Shawn Levy is directing from a script he co-wrote with Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in North American theaters on July 26, 2024.

Deadpool & Wolverine Official Synopsis: After some professional disappointments and an ongoing midlife crisis, Wade Wilson now sells used cars. He’s completely hung up his boots until his family, friends, and whole world are threatened.

With everyone he loves at risk, DP teams up with a reluctant Wolverine to fight for their survival and ultimately, their legacy.

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 4/13/2024, 2:33 PM
Headpool lol
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/13/2024, 2:33 PM
LMAO I was not expecting that popcorn bucket wtf 😂




Also yeah leaks have gotten pretty bad since the pandemic, I wonder why tho?
Back in the infinity Saga days you had leaks and everything but they were very minor compared to now, even from merchandise, it was rare to see anything too revealing 🤔
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 4/13/2024, 2:39 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - I agree, there’s always been leaks but a lot of what’s going on today is out of hand. Imagine going to go see Spider-Man and the other two Spider-Men showed up, all of our mind’s would’ve been blown.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 4/13/2024, 2:54 PM
@WruceBayne -

Yeah that’s true, I was still pretty blown away , but it seems nowadays it’s rare to hide any surprises the movie might have.

I mean we basically know all the cameos that are going to be in Deadpool 3.
Would have been nice to not know that going in and they could have just market it as a Deadpool vs Wolverine movie , not adventure
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/13/2024, 2:40 PM
He adresses so good
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/13/2024, 2:59 PM
Ugly popcorn buckets what’s point hole in front stick pole in hole ?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 4/13/2024, 3:11 PM
So you eat your popcorn then get head from either Wolverine or Deadpool while watching the movie?
BigPhilbowski
BigPhilbowski - 4/13/2024, 3:16 PM
@AnthonyVonGeek - yup. I'm guessing it's jab the dune buckets looking like some alien fleshlight
Colton
Colton - 4/13/2024, 3:22 PM
Popcorn buckets! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Hoot3
Hoot3 - 4/13/2024, 3:33 PM
Just wondering where all those people that insisted "Disney" would never let this Deadpool movie be rated R went? Despite Feige and co. constantly saying it would have an R rating they were persistent in saying it would never happen...

side note 1- I put Disney in quotations because Marvel movies have never had the Disney logo or branding on the films so idk why these people thought that suddenly Disney was going to chime in about a Marvel rating hurting its image.

side note 2- Nice popcorn buckets, I'll take both.
sully
sully - 4/13/2024, 3:34 PM
I cringe every time BossLogic posts. Mediocre digital artist with an even larger ego.

