DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Shawn Levy And Ryan Reynolds On Why We Didn't Get To See The Death Of The X-Men

Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy and star Ryan Reynolds talk in detail about why they decided against showing the death of the X-Men and what Logan did next. Find their comments in full here...

By JoshWilding - Aug 06, 2024 04:08 PM EST
Source: Collider

It was fairly obvious from Deadpool & Wolverine's trailers that the X-Men were dead in Logan's reality and, with rumours swirling about the team appearing, many of us hoped to see an Old Man Logan-style death scene. 

Ultimately, we didn't get that and the X-Men were nowhere to be seen (likely meaning their return is being saved for Avengers: Doomsday and/or Avengers: Secret Wars).

Talking to Collider, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy confirmed showing the team's demise rather than just telling us about it was a possibility. "Yeah, we talked about it," he said. "We ended up doing it with a soundscape and with sound design. We did talk about it."

"But ultimately, it felt like the specifics of those characters' deaths don't matter to this story as much as the way they haunt Logan. And so we chose to keep the focus on him."

Star Ryan Reynolds, who also helped write the movie, added: "It's a little bit what you don't see is more haunting than what you do see. Maybe I'm wrong, Shawn. And I felt like it would cheapen it if you're seeing, you know, all these people, these kids, these grown-ups. The biggest win, I think, for us with the Wolverine character was two things."

He'd go on to say, "Now, I love that we kind of use the suit as a hair shirt, you know, as a kind of penance that he's wearing this thing that is like a, you know, a punishment that covers this body."

Reynolds also revealed that Logan losing control and murdering the people he mentions was an idea rooted in the comics. "Really kind of scratching that itch of Wolverine, you know, like the idea that the Berserker rage takes over, he kills and he can be to a certain degree, indiscriminate about that killing. And that is a big part of the shame," the actor explained.

"Touching on some of that Berserker rage, which is genuinely in the canon of Wolverine and the comics, and getting to sort of acknowledge that he didn't just kill the bad people when he lost it... is pretty damn powerful and not necessarily something you want to see. You want to feel it."

As interesting as it might have been to see the death of the X-Men - and exactly what Wolverine did to disgrace himself and the team's legacy - Levy and Reynolds are right that not showing it was ultimately far more powerful.

The way Hugh Jackman plays those emotional scenes is ultimately going to leave a lasting impression; a gory 60-second sequence, however, might just fade into the background in a movie so full of action. 

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
asherman93
asherman93 - 8/6/2024, 4:17 PM
I mean, hell, this was probably a similar reason for why we didn't see it in Logan either.

Well, that, and it would probably make the budget balloon.

Still, I think it worked here.
LSHF
LSHF - 8/6/2024, 4:28 PM
Cool. I didn't want to see them die, anyway.
LeBronStan
LeBronStan - 8/6/2024, 4:31 PM
Didn't need to see it, but Wolverine should've been the one to kill the X-men.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 8/6/2024, 4:36 PM
"As interesting as it might have been to see the death of the X-Men - and exactly what Wolverine did to disgrace himself and the team's legacy - Levy and Reynolds are right that not showing it was ultimately far more powerful.

disagree. 'show don't tell' is a cornerstone of filmmaking, if not the basis of the medium.

maybe they could have been more expressionist in how they depicted it, but i think they should have shown us something from that moment.
HeraldNumber7
HeraldNumber7 - 8/6/2024, 4:37 PM
@HeraldNumber7 -

*impressionist
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/6/2024, 4:42 PM
That makes sense to me…

I know some say that it’s usually best to show and not tell in a visual medium such as film (which I tend to usually agree with) but sometimes the latter can work , especially if you have a strong enough performer such as Hugh Jackman.

His haunted & emotional performance might stick with you more than seeing characters or atleast versions of them you don’t have a connection to be slaughtered in a brief sequence.

User Comment Image

Also , getting all those actors back for such a quick moment would have been expensive and unnecessary.

