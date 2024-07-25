DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: Who Plays The Deadpool Corps And Void Variants? Here's A Full List!

Deadpool & Wolverine is packed full of iconic characters and familiar faces from the past and, in this feature, we're bringing you a full breakdown of who plays who, including each Deadpool Corps member.

By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2024 05:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide and, even with Comic-Con bound to grab everyone's attention this weekend, we'd bet this is a movie fans will be talking about for months to come. 

The Marvel Studios threequel is packed full of cameos and surprises, no great surprise considering the fact it fully embraces the Multiverse concept. There's lots to be said about those unforgettable appearances, but for now, we're going to focus on who plays them! 

From Cassandra Nova's followers to the Void's Resistance, the Deadpool Corps, and other shocking cameos, this breakdown will take you through every single surprise cast member without spoiling the fates of their respective characters. 

To read through this feature, all you need to do is click on the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

Cassandra Nova's Followers

TDW-20469-R-1

Sent to The Void as a baby, the immensely powerful Cassandra Nova has made a home for herself there, feeding friends and enemies alike to Alioth to keep the creature at bay. 

Even the TVA fears Professor X's twin and she's surrounded herself with familiar Variants. X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand star Aaron Stanford returns as Pyro, while X-Men's Tyler Man is back as Sabretooth. The likes of Lady Deathstrike, Toad, and Azazel don't have speaking parts and aren't - as far as we can tell - portrayed by any returning stars from previous movies. 

An actor called Mike Waters plays Blob, while Aaron W. Reed - the "Dude" body double in Free Guy - suits up as Juggernaut in place of Vinnie Jones. 
 

The Resistance

TDW-14349-R

There are heroes in The Void who have assembled to take the fight to Cassandra, and the first member of The Resistance we meet is Chris Evans' Human Torch! 

Later, Deadpool and Wolverine encounter the rest of that group; Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Blade (Wesley Snipes), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Laura/X-23 (Dafne Keen). 

Most of them were rumoured to show up in Deadpool & Wolverine, but then so was pretty much every other Marvel character from the past...
 

Deadpool Corps

Deadpool-Corps-Tease-copy

Most of the Deadpool Corps don't receive speaking roles and are used as cannon fodder for the Merc with the Mouth and Wolverine to lay waste to in one of the best fight scenes to ever make it into a superhero movie.

Ryan Reynolds' fake twin is credited as Nicepool, while his wife, Blake Lively, voices Ladypool. Their daughter, Inez Reynolds, portrays Kidpool and their newest arrival, Olin Reynolds, plays Babypool. 

Nathan Fillion is Headpool and Matthew McConaughey finally boards the MCU as Cowboypool. Peggy the Dog is Dogpool, stunt performer Alex Kyshkovych is Canadapool and Wrexham A.F.C.'s Paul Mullin is Welshpool. Oh, and the opening credits' Dancepool is Nick Pauley.
 

Who Else In The Movie?

henry-cavill-9225cdd576c34d9ca5ed02a33fa8fa23

You'll have seen most of Deadpool & Wolverine's supporting cast in the trailers. However, there are still a couple of nice surprises. 

MCU veteran Jon Favreau returns as Happy Hogan and we get some connective tissue to Loki courtesy of Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15. Reynolds and Lively's daughter, James, is credited as a "Screaming Mutant" too. 

Of course, by far the biggest surprise is Man of Steel and Justice League star Henry Cavill showing up as a Wolverine Variant who is officially named "The Cavillrine." Here's hoping this isn't the past we see of the former Superman in the MCU, eh?
 

