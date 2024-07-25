DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Spoilers: Who Plays The Deadpool Corps And Void Variants? Here's A Full List!

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters worldwide and, even with Comic-Con bound to grab everyone's attention this weekend, we'd bet this is a movie fans will be talking about for months to come.

The Marvel Studios threequel is packed full of cameos and surprises, no great surprise considering the fact it fully embraces the Multiverse concept. There's lots to be said about those unforgettable appearances, but for now, we're going to focus on who plays them!

From Cassandra Nova's followers to the Void's Resistance, the Deadpool Corps, and other shocking cameos, this breakdown will take you through every single surprise cast member without spoiling the fates of their respective characters.

Cassandra Nova's Followers

Sent to The Void as a baby, the immensely powerful Cassandra Nova has made a home for herself there, feeding friends and enemies alike to Alioth to keep the creature at bay.

Even the TVA fears Professor X's twin and she's surrounded herself with familiar Variants. X2: X-Men United and X-Men: The Last Stand star Aaron Stanford returns as Pyro, while X-Men's Tyler Man is back as Sabretooth. The likes of Lady Deathstrike, Toad, and Azazel don't have speaking parts and aren't - as far as we can tell - portrayed by any returning stars from previous movies.

An actor called Mike Waters plays Blob, while Aaron W. Reed - the "Dude" body double in Free Guy - suits up as Juggernaut in place of Vinnie Jones.

