DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Emma Corrin On Being Responsible For [SPOILER]'s Demise And Those Big Void Cameos

Marvel Studios has often been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to its villains, but between the smarmy Mr. Paradox and insanely dangerous Cassandra Nova, it's fair to say Deadpool & Wolverine delivers.

The threequel wastes no time in establishing Professor X's twin sister as a major threat because, moments after we first meet her, she skins the Human Torch with a flick of her wrist.

Talking to GQ, Emma Corrin was asked how it felt to kill Chris Evans during his first MCU appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame.

"Absoooolutely mad," they admitted. "I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day. Because we watched it after the New York premiere with all these Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they see him appear on screen, and then after three minutes, I've killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat."

"Yeah, it was weird," Corrin added. "Not something I thought I'd be doing if you'd asked me a few years ago. That's something [Marvel] do so well, the cameos. You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don't use them gratuitously. They're all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that."

The actor was then asked whether they were actually on set with Evans and Deadpool & Wolverine's other Resistance members given how much secrecy surrounded the project.

"I was on the same set as Chris, but I met Jennifer and Channing [Tatum] and Wesley [Snipes], but I don't think we had a scene [together]. We didn't actually shoot together," Corrin explained. "We shot all those scenes at Pinewood, so that means it was all very internal."

"I think that you know, the thing that Marvel films as much as people want the spoilers, I really think and I hope that people also understand that it's, there is nothing more satisfying for an audience member to watch the film for the first time and not know who's gonna come on screen. You don't want that surprise to be ruined."

"So I think that everyone on the production really knew that," they continued. "And they could kind of sense how big this would be. You should have heard the screams when these guys turned off on screen, it was the most satisfying thing it was so joyful. And it just kept getting better."

The upcoming Avengers movies are expected to feature a long list of Variants, with Deadpool and Wolverine among them. Whether they reunite with Blade, Elektra, and Gambit remains to be seen, though we'd imagine it's more likely Marvel Studios will now shift focus to Fox's X-Men.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.