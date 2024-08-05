DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Emma Corrin On Being Responsible For [SPOILER]'s Demise And Those Big Void Cameos

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Emma Corrin On Being Responsible For [SPOILER]'s Demise And Those Big Void Cameos

Deadpool & Wolverine star Emma Corrin has opened up on how it felt to be responsible for the Human Torch's death as Cassandra Nova and details the secrecy surrounding the movie's cameos in The Void...

News
By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 05:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: GQ

Marvel Studios has often been pretty hit-and-miss when it comes to its villains, but between the smarmy Mr. Paradox and insanely dangerous Cassandra Nova, it's fair to say Deadpool & Wolverine delivers. 

The threequel wastes no time in establishing Professor X's twin sister as a major threat because, moments after we first meet her, she skins the Human Torch with a flick of her wrist. 

Talking to GQ, Emma Corrin was asked how it felt to kill Chris Evans during his first MCU appearance since 2019's Avengers: Endgame

"Absoooolutely mad," they admitted. "I felt so bad when we were in the screening the other day. Because we watched it after the New York premiere with all these Lincoln Center full of fans, and everyone was so excited when they see him appear on screen, and then after three minutes, I've killed him. I felt terrible. I was hiding in my seat."

"Yeah, it was weird," Corrin added. "Not something I thought I'd be doing if you'd asked me a few years ago. That's something [Marvel] do so well, the cameos. You know, they give the people what they want. They give them cameos. But they also don't use them gratuitously. They're all there for a reason. And I think you really sense that."

The actor was then asked whether they were actually on set with Evans and Deadpool & Wolverine's other Resistance members given how much secrecy surrounded the project.

"I was on the same set as Chris, but I met Jennifer and Channing [Tatum] and Wesley [Snipes], but I don't think we had a scene [together]. We didn't actually shoot together," Corrin explained. "We shot all those scenes at Pinewood, so that means it was all very internal."

"I think that you know, the thing that Marvel films as much as people want the spoilers, I really think and I hope that people also understand that it's, there is nothing more satisfying for an audience member to watch the film for the first time and not know who's gonna come on screen. You don't want that surprise to be ruined."

"So I think that everyone on the production really knew that," they continued. "And they could kind of sense how big this would be. You should have heard the screams when these guys turned off on screen, it was the most satisfying thing it was so joyful. And it just kept getting better."

The upcoming Avengers movies are expected to feature a long list of Variants, with Deadpool and Wolverine among them. Whether they reunite with Blade, Elektra, and Gambit remains to be seen, though we'd imagine it's more likely Marvel Studios will now shift focus to Fox's X-Men. 

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters. 

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On JUSTICE LEAGUE Star [SPOILER]'s DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo
Related:

Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On JUSTICE LEAGUE Star [SPOILER]'s DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Passes $824 Million Worldwide; Spoilery TV Spot Reveals First Official Look At Cameos
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Passes $824 Million Worldwide; Spoilery TV Spot Reveals First Official Look At Cameos
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 8/5/2024, 5:51 AM
Yet to see it but I definitely agree with this person. AWESOME.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 5:57 AM
Emma Corrin's accent and pronunciation though... 🥵

"We know who lives in a garbage dump."
"No, but I bet she ~thooooought it~!"
"Flick my bean to Enya's box-set"

User Comment Image
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 8/5/2024, 5:58 AM
I did like her villain more the second time I saw the movie, but there was still something left to be desired. Ultimately feels like just another placeholder villain to cover the paces just to allow the rest of the movie to shine.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/5/2024, 6:02 AM
@IAmAHoot - pretty much
FinnishDude
FinnishDude - 8/5/2024, 6:14 AM
@IAmAHoot - She does fall into that "on paper not very interesting villain, who is elevated by the performance" category with Keacilius, Stane and Yellowjacket.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 7:02 AM
@FinnishDude - agreed

That’s a good way to put it out.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 8/5/2024, 6:29 AM
She was a really fun villain. I love how she performed it, wildly interesting. One of the better one-off villains in all of the MCU.

One of. Of course Killmonger, Vulture, Mysterio, Ultron, Wenwu, Hammer and Goblin (if we can count him as a one-off) are all above her.

I'd put her on a par with the the High Evolutionary and Hela.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 8/5/2024, 6:35 AM
They did a great job and I did enjoy how Cassandra was used in the narrative! Also, damn, what a freak!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 7:00 AM
@WakandanQueen - that effect of her fingers inside a person was so damn unsettling
OrgasmicPotatoe
OrgasmicPotatoe - 8/5/2024, 7:04 AM
"I was on the same set as Chris, but I met Jennifer and Channing [Tatum] and Wesley [Snipes]"

Where's that sorry loser who was crying about how the actors weren't on set together ? Still in denial ?
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 8/5/2024, 7:07 AM
Another Deadpool film another shite villain
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/5/2024, 7:15 AM
I liked Nova but I really wanted to see her use her Telekinesis even more because she could manipulate matter atomically. That’s just so cool. Reminds of apocalypse and ebony maw the way they had similar TK abilities.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 7:15 AM
I thought Cassandra Nova was alright in the film…

I wish she was fleshed out more , especially in regards to her relationship with her Charles but I guess that’s hard to do when he’s not in the film.

However i did like her actually just being bad to the bone and Emma Corrin brought this fun , playful yet still menacing energy to the role that I enjoyed.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder