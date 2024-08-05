DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Emma Corrin On Cassandra Nova's Fate And Possibly Being The MCU's Next Big Bad

On the page, Cassandra Nova is one of the X-Men's greatest enemies. The immensely powerful twin sister of Professor X has dismantled the team from within and even orchestrated the destruction of Genosha (which resulted in the deaths of countless mutants).

Deadpool & Wolverine's take on the character is every bit as formidable, though we learn that this Variant was sent to The Void as a baby and now chooses to remain there...much to the relief of the TVA.

In the movie's closing moments, Nova sets out to use Mr. Paradox's Time-Ripper to destroy every reality in existence, leaving only The Void behind. It's a plan which puts her on the same level as MCU big bads like Thanos and Kang, but does she survive the explosion which follows thanks to Deadpool and Wolverine's intervention?

"I mean, does anyone die in the MCU? I feel like if this film proves anything it's that you can literally bring back absolutely anyone," Emma Corrin teases in an interview with GQ. "So maybe one day I'll be pulling a Hugh and pulling over on the side of the road saying, ‘I’ve got to do it!'"

When the site put it to them that it felt like Deadpool & Wolverine might be setting Nova up as "the big villain for the whole of the MCU," the actor responded, "What a statement, I'll take it. I mean, I've never been as nervous as I was in that cinema. When we sat down and watched it with everyone, a few days ago, I was absolutely shaking, not only because it was freezing, because the aircon in the States is unhinged, but it was so nerve-wracking."

"I felt so much pressure to do this character justice because it's the first time she's been seen on screen," Corrin added. "And yeah, you just want to make the fans happy because these characters mean so much to them. And yeah, I hope I did it justice. And obviously, I'd come back at any moment."

Oddly enough, Cassandra's apparent demise was also the last thing Corrin shot.

"That was a proper thing that I put my hand in, it was all functional. We had this amazing production designer called Raymond Chan, who sadly passed away a few weeks after we finished shooting," they explain. "He was in a different league. I couldn't believe the sets we were shooting on, we didn't have a single thing that was on green screen."

"The time-ripper was an actual thing that lit up and moved and worked. It was absolutely kinda terrifying how realistic it was."

It's hard to predict the likelihood of seeing Cassandra Nova again, though it would be a waste to not revisit the villain in the X-Men franchise given how many more stories can be told with the villain.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.