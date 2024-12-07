DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Defends His Inclusion In Variety's "Actors On Actors" Series

Variety Studio: Actors on Actors is an annual series which sees each episode bring together multiple pairs of actors as they engage in intimate one-on-one discussions about their acting craft and work.

There's already been some controversy surrounding this year's series after it was revealed that no one was willing to be paired with Thunderbolts* star Sebastian Stan to discuss his role as Donald Trump in The Apprentice.

When the full list was finally revealed this week, there was some surprise to see Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds alongside We Live in Time's Andrew Garfield (who many of you will know best for playing Spider-Man).

One clearly unimpressed X user shared a now-deleted post reading, "Andrew Garfield talking about playing a husband and father who's wife decides to forgo cancer treatment and Ryan Reynolds talking about playing Deadpool."

That prompted an impassioned response from the MCU actor:

"Correct. Andrew’s a genius. He and Florence are magic together in ‘We Live in Time.’ They’re heartbreaking and charming and spend the entire film in a high-wire act of humanity and constraint. And yes I am Deadpool, but I will take a second and speak up in defense of comedy." "Dramatic work is difficult. And we’re also meant to see it’s difficult, which is one of the reasons it feels visceral and effective. Comedy is also very difficult. But it has an added dimension in that it’s meant to look and feel effortless. You intentionally hide the stitching and unstitching. I think both disciplines are beautiful. And both work beautifully together." "Comedy and drama subsist on tension. Both thrive when subverting expectation. Both thrive backstopped by real emotion. And both are deeply subjective. Your favorite comedy might be 'Anchorman.' Mine might be Lars Von Trier’s 'Melancholia.'"

The Deadpool & Wolverine star makes a lot of very good points here and is arguably as worthy as anyone else listed. It's definitely an intriguing lineup, and you can likely see what the trade was doing with Wicked star Ariana Grande and Gladiator II's Paul Mescal after the "Glicked" hype!

Below is the full list of Actors on Actors pairing for 2024 along with Reynolds' X post.

Andrew Garfield & Ryan Reynolds

Ariana Grande & Paul Mescal

Selena Gomez & Saoirse Ronan

Angelina Jolie & Cynthia Erivo

Zendaya & Nicole Kidman

Drew Starkey & Harris Dickinson

Kate Winslet & Zoë Saldaña

Daniel Craig & Josh O’Connor

Pamela Anderson & Mikey Madison

Colman Domingo & Kieran Culkin

Demi Moore & Amy Adams

Adrien Brody & Tilda Swinton