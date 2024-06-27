DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Includes New Fight Footage As Hugh Jackman Suits Up As Wolverine...On A Bike?!

A newly released international TV spot for Deadpool & Wolverine features more of the titular characters squaring off, while star Hugh Jackman has shared some very...unique...behind the scenes photos!

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 27, 2024 10:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

While we still expect Deadpool & Wolverine to release a final trailer before it arrives in theaters less than a month from now, a new Japanese TV spot has arrived today with a snippet of new footage. 

As you'll see below, the Merc with the Mouth can be seen avoiding Wolverine's attacks by doing a flip over his opponent before grabbing one of his trusty katanas. 

Based on other shots we've seen from this battle, Logan will be getting familiar with those...as will Wade Wilson with his Best Bub's claws. 

Now, we appreciate that a few seconds of new footage isn't too mind-blowing, so here's a little something extra. 

Hugh Jackman has taken to X today to share a couple of photos from set; decked out in Wolverine's iconic comic-accurate costume, the actor is on a Wolverine-themed bicycle. Whether that's something we see in the movie itself remains to be seen, but if it was a gift, then it's a weird one...

Recently, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy opened up on what was off-limits for Disney and Marvel Studios with the theequel.

"I’m so wary of what I can say but certainly there were early conversations about overt drug use," the filmmaker admitted. "And we thought that was an interesting conversation. Let’s actually write a dialogue scene about having had it."

The scene in question was featured in a trailer which saw Blind Al offer Deadpool "Bolivian marching powder," only to be chastised by the anti-hero (who was quick to namedrop Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige).

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumor Claims That [SPOILER] Will Have A Substantial Role
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 6/27/2024, 10:43 AM
User Comment Image
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/27/2024, 10:44 AM
Lets go?
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/27/2024, 11:09 AM
@HammerLegFoot - yeah it's for TV, they're not putting a "[frick]ing" on tv
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/27/2024, 11:38 AM
@braunermegda - I know, I was mimicking this guy named Kody that I knew I would only get a chuckle out of
ComicBookPsycho
ComicBookPsycho - 6/27/2024, 10:44 AM
No idea why, but I have a bad feeling about this movie.
grouch
grouch - 6/27/2024, 10:59 AM
@ComicBookPsycho - it'll be missed opportunity: the movie

just like Dr Strange 2 being called Multiverse of Madness and all they did was go to one different world for 5 minutes with a 2 second segment of falling through others.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 6/27/2024, 11:45 AM
@grouch - 3 different worlds
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/27/2024, 10:48 AM
New Deapool & Wolverine cameo rumor:
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 10:48 AM
Man , all Japanese tv spots are so hype lol.

Also idk why but Wolvie calling Deadpool “lady” when he first shows up at the bar cracks me up.
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 6/27/2024, 11:16 AM
@TheVisionary25 - I love the theory that he calls him lady because Lady Deadpool is from his world and so he took one look at the costume and assumed it was her!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/27/2024, 11:17 AM
@CerealKiller1 - that would be cool

He could just be real drunk too
BobbyDrake
BobbyDrake - 6/27/2024, 11:16 AM
User Comment Image
Moriakum
Moriakum - 6/27/2024, 11:45 AM
@BobbyDrake - User Comment Image

View Recorder