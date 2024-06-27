DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE TV Spot Includes New Fight Footage As Hugh Jackman Suits Up As Wolverine...On A Bike?!

While we still expect Deadpool & Wolverine to release a final trailer before it arrives in theaters less than a month from now, a new Japanese TV spot has arrived today with a snippet of new footage.

As you'll see below, the Merc with the Mouth can be seen avoiding Wolverine's attacks by doing a flip over his opponent before grabbing one of his trusty katanas.

Based on other shots we've seen from this battle, Logan will be getting familiar with those...as will Wade Wilson with his Best Bub's claws.

Latest TV spot for 'DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE', which features a new fight scene. pic.twitter.com/V40endTvWW — MCU Film News (@MCUFilmNews) June 27, 2024

Now, we appreciate that a few seconds of new footage isn't too mind-blowing, so here's a little something extra.

Hugh Jackman has taken to X today to share a couple of photos from set; decked out in Wolverine's iconic comic-accurate costume, the actor is on a Wolverine-themed bicycle. Whether that's something we see in the movie itself remains to be seen, but if it was a gift, then it's a weird one...

Recently, Deadpool & Wolverine director Shawn Levy opened up on what was off-limits for Disney and Marvel Studios with the theequel.

"I’m so wary of what I can say but certainly there were early conversations about overt drug use," the filmmaker admitted. "And we thought that was an interesting conversation. Let’s actually write a dialogue scene about having had it."

The scene in question was featured in a trailer which saw Blind Al offer Deadpool "Bolivian marching powder," only to be chastised by the anti-hero (who was quick to namedrop Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige).

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.