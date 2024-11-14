DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Wade Makes Fun Of Thor's "Cheap Hair Extensions" In New Deleted Scene

Ryan Reynolds has taken to Instagram to share another deleted scene from Deadpool and Wolverine, and it's basically a montage of the Merc With a Mouth doing what he does best: annoying the sh*it out of Logan.

The sequence would have taken place after Wade and Wolvie leave the diner (this is where those "piggyback" set photos that did the rounds online during filming originated), and finds Deadpool yammering on about a number of subjects, including Logan's failed relationship with Jean Grey, and the God of Thunder.

Wilson brings up the "why was Thor crying" scene from earlier in the movie, admiring how handsome the Mighty Avenger is up close... while also making fun of his "cheap hair extensions."

It's a fun scene, but doesn't really add anything to the plot (though the same could be said for a number of moments that did make the cut, to be fair), so it's easy enough to understand why Reynolds and director Shawn Levy decided not to include it.

"Siri, find deleted, half baked montage featuring one of the greatest bands on earth and Hugh totally nailing his four words of dialogue. And do it quickly because it’ll probably be taken down for so many reasons," Reynolds captioned his post.

