DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Wildly Inappropriate Post-Credits Sequence Explained! - SPOILERS

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters and, as expected, the film carries one post-credits stinger. Does it tease a future movie? Or, in typical Deadpool fashion, is it a joke? Come find out!

News
By RohanPatel - Jul 25, 2024 01:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters across the globe and, while we'll have plenty of content to dissect what happens in the film throughout the weekend, we wanted to quickly confirm that there is indeed a post-credits scene in newly-released Marvel blockbuster that stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine). 

**This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine, so proceed with caution!**

However, before we get to that, we should also mention that there is actually a little something that plays during the credits of the film as well. Not exactly a mid-credits scene, but a touching retrospective featurette spotlighting some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the Marvel/Fox films, including X-MenDaredevilBladeFantastic Four, and more. It's certainly a worthwhile highlight reel, especially for fans that grew up with those films, so just sit down and enjoy the emotional trip down memory lane. 

Then, after the credits wrap up, we're treated to the film's final moments...

Earlier in the movie, upon arriving in the Void and engaging in their first fight, Deadpool and Wolverine find themselves face-to-face with a fiery figure from Marvel and Fox's past: the Human Torch, Johnny Storm, played by none other than original Fantastic Four actor Chris Evans, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Avengers: Endgame

It's the first of many major cameos during the film's second act and arguably one of the most fun as we get to see Evans seamlessly step back into his fan-favorite part and partner up with Deadpool and Wolverine, although their team-up is short-lived as Deadpool somewhat inadvertently gets Johnny killed by Cassandra Nova after revealing - at length - some of the not-so-nice things Johnny had to say about her on the trip to her base. 

In the film, it's left unclear whether Johnny actually said the things Deadpool claimed he did or whether Wade, at his most Deadpool, was up to his usual half-brained shenanigans that resulted in his new friend getting flayed alive. 

Fast forward to the post-credits and we get a resolution to the fantastic joke as we watch Deadpool make a return trip to the TVA, where he decides to play some never-before-seen footage from their trip to Cassandra's base - and, sure enough, Johnny did say everything Wade claimed he did, so maybe he wasn't 100% at fault for the Torch flaming out... just maybe.

Regardless, it's well worth the wait as we get to see Chris Evans recite easily the most vulgar monologue he's ever been given in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a pretty perfect bookend to the MCU's most wild adventure yet. 

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."

Shawn Levy directs “Deadpool & Wolverine,” which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen.

Kevin Feige, Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey and Simon Kinberg serving as executive producers. “Deadpool & Wolverine” is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” delivers the ultimate team-up throwdown on July 26.

UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/25/2024, 1:18 PM
Just said this somewhere else but this cameo was maybe the only one that fell a little flat to me.

Was good to see him back, and he's maybe playing a different torch to the Story movies as he was alot more goofy that cocky.

The actor was clearly having fun though which was nice to see, but it was pure fan service and didn't really elevate the story... Cavill's, Tatum's, Snipes, hell even Garner's cameo's were done better.

I'm not hating though, it was good to see him.
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 7/25/2024, 1:38 PM
@UniqNo - It felt like the same guy to me, just a little more battle-hardened and IDGAF, since it's been twenty years and he's been living in the endless Void for so long, with a vampire, an assassin and a Wolverine clone.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/25/2024, 1:44 PM
@SpiderCop9997 - it's a small nitpick. I think it's just that little bit too obvious that they had soo much fun with it. 🤣Lol.
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/25/2024, 2:01 PM
@UniqNo - The whole film is fan service but done with slightly more compassion and respect for the lore. The purpose of Johnny Storm was to celebrate and honour the original fantastic four movies from the early 2000s. Same with Blade and Daredevil’s electra. If anything Tatum’s Gambit was pure fan service because this version has never been seen onscreen before and it’s Disney’s way of showing generosity in giving us a comic-accurate gambit. Something Fox planned to do but failed. Nonetheless Gambit was awesome. Storm was fine. His inception fits the tone and narrative of the film.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/25/2024, 1:24 PM
Paradox explains the concept of matter-antimatter collission and the two heroes walked out of it safely.

Ok.
FASELI
FASELI - 7/25/2024, 1:54 PM
@vectorsigma - Paradox explained what happen if the matter and antimatter met in an individual's body even if they "couldn't die" within normal circumstances.

The point was made afterwards that they had 2 mutants that couldn't die. It was said with words on the screen, it was in the script.

Did you actually understand any of the movie, were you paying attention?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/25/2024, 1:56 PM
@vectorsigma - Happens in 99% of movies and tv shows. Nothing but a cheap writing trick designed to add suspense, amplifying the stakes, making the climax more dramatic but we all know in the end there’s always a happy ending. Personally I don’t see this as a flaw rather just a common storytelling troupe.
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 7/25/2024, 1:26 PM
It was hilarious and you can tell Evans was having the time of his life
Deadinside
Deadinside - 7/25/2024, 1:34 PM
OT:
The New Max/Disney/Hulu bundle is available...!
$30 a month for "Ad-Free" content...!
JustAWaffle
JustAWaffle - 7/25/2024, 1:45 PM
@Deadinside - I get Hulu free w Disney + in Europe already, but Max sucks here without a VPN, so it’s kind of a toss up of what’s worth it.
SpiderCop9997
SpiderCop9997 - 7/25/2024, 1:36 PM
This is my favorite Marvel end-credits sequence of all time.

As a fanboy, it should really be Iron Man's or The Avengers or even Stan Lee's cameo at the end of GOTG V2, but nope, it's this.

Why? Because no matter how many times I watch this I will never be able to skip this scene.
Usually when I see a Marvel movie for the second time in the cinema, I won't stay for the end-credits scene, because I will have already seen it. But today, on my second viewing of this movie, I couldn't leave until I'd seen that scene again.

Mother[frick]ing brilliant.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/25/2024, 1:48 PM
@SpiderCop9997 - I would go say it's my favourite Marvel movie opener! Bye Bye Bye just hit right with all the shit that was going on. 🤣
LSHF
LSHF - 7/25/2024, 1:49 PM
2.5 more hours until showtime!
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/25/2024, 2:12 PM
Loved how they payed their respect to the Fox era, was...not expecting that and they didn't have to do that.
UniqNo
UniqNo - 7/25/2024, 2:16 PM
@Doomsday8888 - that was nice. They even showed some love the Trank 4. I imagine we'll get a B Jordan Torch cameo in the same vein as Evans by the time we get to secret wars lol.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/25/2024, 2:19 PM
@UniqNo
Too bad they killed Evans' Johnny, he coulda shared a scene with Cap but maybe that can still happen, just like Killmonger with MBJ's Human Torch, lol.

