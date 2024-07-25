DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Wildly Inappropriate Post-Credits Sequence Explained! - SPOILERS

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters across the globe and, while we'll have plenty of content to dissect what happens in the film throughout the weekend, we wanted to quickly confirm that there is indeed a post-credits scene in newly-released Marvel blockbuster that stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson/Deadpool) and Hugh Jackman (Logan/Wolverine).

**This article contains MAJOR spoilers from Deadpool & Wolverine, so proceed with caution!**

However, before we get to that, we should also mention that there is actually a little something that plays during the credits of the film as well. Not exactly a mid-credits scene, but a touching retrospective featurette spotlighting some fun behind-the-scenes moments from the Marvel/Fox films, including X-Men, Daredevil, Blade, Fantastic Four, and more. It's certainly a worthwhile highlight reel, especially for fans that grew up with those films, so just sit down and enjoy the emotional trip down memory lane.

Then, after the credits wrap up, we're treated to the film's final moments...

Earlier in the movie, upon arriving in the Void and engaging in their first fight, Deadpool and Wolverine find themselves face-to-face with a fiery figure from Marvel and Fox's past: the Human Torch, Johnny Storm, played by none other than original Fantastic Four actor Chris Evans, who returns to the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the first time since Avengers: Endgame.

It's the first of many major cameos during the film's second act and arguably one of the most fun as we get to see Evans seamlessly step back into his fan-favorite part and partner up with Deadpool and Wolverine, although their team-up is short-lived as Deadpool somewhat inadvertently gets Johnny killed by Cassandra Nova after revealing - at length - some of the not-so-nice things Johnny had to say about her on the trip to her base.

In the film, it's left unclear whether Johnny actually said the things Deadpool claimed he did or whether Wade, at his most Deadpool, was up to his usual half-brained shenanigans that resulted in his new friend getting flayed alive.

Fast forward to the post-credits and we get a resolution to the fantastic joke as we watch Deadpool make a return trip to the TVA, where he decides to play some never-before-seen footage from their trip to Cassandra's base - and, sure enough, Johnny did say everything Wade claimed he did, so maybe he wasn't 100% at fault for the Torch flaming out... just maybe.

Regardless, it's well worth the wait as we get to see Chris Evans recite easily the most vulgar monologue he's ever been given in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and a pretty perfect bookend to the MCU's most wild adventure yet.

In our review, we said, "Deadpool & Wolverine is the ultimate Marvel movie, a non-stop blockbuster entertainer with a heart of red and gold. Ryan Reynolds is truly Marvel Jesus, breathing new life into the MCU and resurrecting the X-Man himself Hugh Jackman for one of the most wildly enjoyable comic book movies ever, with both delivering all-time performances that will go down in the CBM history books. Don’t head to the theater expecting answers about the future of the X-Men in the MCU or any of the larger ramifications on the Sacred Timeline, just walk in expecting a good time with Deadpool and Wolverine - maybe grab a popcorn bucket - and, trust me, you’ll walk out extremely happy."