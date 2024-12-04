DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Official Concept Art Offers Best Look At The Merc With The Mouth's New Costume
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Official Concept Art Offers Best Look At The Merc With The Mouth's New Costume
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/12/2024, 12:07 PM
lel, General Ross's new look is just looking like Harrison Ford, what a surprise.

Whatever, we all know Ford, i don't think he will stick in the MCU family for long, so... *shrugs*
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2024, 12:12 PM
@Doomsday8888 - he dies in this one
Matchesz
Matchesz - 4/12/2024, 12:12 PM
@Doomsday8888 - they trying to trigger the comic fanbase on purpose they dont respect us, its a minor detail but he literally only ever been drawn with a stache
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/12/2024, 12:18 PM
@Malatrova15
The thought did cross my mind, yeah.

@Matchesz
No one can deny that it's his signature look just as much as it is for Jim Gordon.

People don't care about comics on this site tho, lel.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/12/2024, 12:18 PM
@Matchesz - or Harrison Ford is pulling a wresley snipes and refusing to "close his eyes"
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2024, 12:22 PM
@Doomsday8888 - Comic? Whats a comicsess precious?
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 4/12/2024, 12:26 PM
I can't believe f*cking @Malatrova15 out of everyone else is giving me the perfect opportunity to post this:
User Comment Image

So...who's more real Malatrova?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/12/2024, 12:12 PM
you everything!? woah over there
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/12/2024, 12:12 PM
"What's with the suit? The X-Men make you wear it? Those sons of f*cking b*tches," he says. "Friends don't make friends leave the house looking like they fight crime for the Los Angeles Rams."

Jokes about colorful Costumes??? What year did they write this, 2001?
Vigor
Vigor - 4/12/2024, 12:16 PM
@Nomis929 - I don't think he's talking exclusively about the color. Though that's part of it. More so that a bad ass like Logan who wears a leather jacket and smokes a cigar, is wearing a bright yellow spandex superhero costume lol
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/12/2024, 12:20 PM
@Vigor - It just reminded me of that cringing line that Cyclops tell Wolverine about weraing "Yellow Spandex" from that first X-Men movie two decaddes ago.

Just seems old and reused.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/12/2024, 12:14 PM
"Galactus in IMAX? Yes, please."

Anything involving galactus, celestials, heck even giantman.. should be shot in IMAX!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/12/2024, 12:25 PM
This list is disgusting, Turn your comments back off!
garu
garu - 4/12/2024, 12:29 PM
Fantastic Four being on IMAX was a no brainer with Galactus and the space adventure genre, love to see it.
Spoken
Spoken - 4/12/2024, 12:31 PM
"Lolipops over cigars" seriously gettin Ghost Rider jellybean vibes there and of course "Lose the stache or lose the election" actual dialogue in a Cap 4 movie.

Also, why is he shocked that Steve Rogers is NOT Captain America? I mean it was made pretty obvious at the end of Falcon & the Winter Soldier, you know, with all the LIVE cameras? Also wasn't it known that Steve was already a fallen hero after Endgame? I could of sworn it was said he was one of the fallen heroes alongside Iron Man.

