How Many Post-Credits Scenes Does DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Have? Here's Your Spoiler-Free Answer!

Marvel Studios' Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters this week but when the story finishes, how many post-credits scenes should you stick around for? You can find all the spoiler-free details here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 12:07 PM EST
Screenings for Deadpool & Wolverine began yesterday evening and, in a few hours, we'll be sharing our full verdict on the latest Marvel Studios movie. 

Early word has been overwhelmingly positive and, while we'd recommend avoiding spoilers as best you can between now and Wednesday/Thursday, we know you'll be eager to learn what the deal is with the threequel's all-important post-credits scenes. 

We won't be going into specifics here but can tell you how many there are! 

Shortly after Deadpool & Wolverine's credits begin rolling, a video plays alongside them that's worth sticking around for. Then, there's a traditional scene at the very end which you most definitely should not skip (it may go down as an all-time great). 

So, yes, if you're an MCU fan, you'll need to stick around to the bitter end. On the plus side, you'll get to see all the people who worked hard to bring this incredible movie to life and be rewarded with a stinger every bit as memorable as those for the first two Deadpool movies. 

Needless to say, we will get into spoilers later this week, but not until the threequel starts rolling into theaters as this is one movie you won't want to learn too much about beforehand...

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

