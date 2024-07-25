Is Taylor Swift In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE? We Finally Have A Definitive Answer - SPOILERS

Rumours about Taylor Swift being in Deadpool & Wolverine have persisted pretty much since we first learned of Marvel Studios' plans for a third Deadpool movie.

The immensely popular singer/songwriter is best friends with Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively and, during production, was spotted hanging out with them, filmmaker Shawn Levy, and Hugh Jackman. Needless to say, that only further increased speculation, with Swift rumoured to be playing Lady Deadpool, Dazzler, or perhaps even herself.

Levy, Reynolds, and Jackman initially had fun dancing around the Swift rumours. However, they later started downplaying them before an Entertainment Weekly report claimed to set the record straight by confirming the 14-time Grammy Awards winner wouldn't appear in the first R-Rated MCU movie.

However, with the movie now in theaters, we can finally confirm that Taylor Swift is not in Deadpool & Wolverine .

There are rumblings online that the plan had been for Swift to voice Ladypool, only for that to change (why isn't clear). It may, however, have something to do with the fact we've since heard Marvel Studios wants the singer to lead its Blonde Phantom project produced by Scarlett Johansson.

Despite not appearing in Deadpool & Wolverine, Swift is supporting the movie on social media. She's called the threequel "unspeakably awesome" and shared a link to where fans can buy tickets, ensuring a legion of Swifties will buy a ticket this weekend.

However, we can't help but think the Amsterdam star actually being in the movie would have led to a more noteworthy boost in ticket sales!

Now we know she's not in Deadpool & Wolverine, who would you like to see Swift play in the MCU?

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.