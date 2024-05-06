LOGAN Star Dafne Keen Responds To Rumors She'll Return As X-23 In DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE

The rumour mill continues churning out possible Deadpool & Wolverine cameos and, if we're not careful, disappointment will soon follow.

While the upcoming threequel is bound to feature some massive surprises, we've already seen what happens when fans set their expectations too high. Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness included appearances from Professor X, Black Bolt, and Mister Fantastic, but even that wasn't enough for those who went in hoping to see Spider-Man and Tom Cruise!

Dafne Keen played X-23 in 2017's Logan and there have been rumblings for a while now that she'll suit up and reprise the role in Deadpool & Wolverine.

Asked about that in a recent interview, The Acolyte star chose her words carefully. "I mean...I can’t wait. The trailer looked incredible!" Keen responded, largely dodging the question. "This is all really crazy and I’m looking forward to seeing it."

Despite some pretty bizarre claims that Harry Potter star Natalia Tena will play an X-23 Variant, we'll be shocked if Keen doesn't show up for a scene or two. Many fans believe she was even referenced in the latest trailer when Wolverine was seen referring to an unseen character as "kid."

"I'm trying not to get my hopes up too high in case it doesn't happen, but I really do hope it does because I loved playing Laura," Keen said of Deadpool & Wolverine way back in 2020. "She holds a very special place in my heart and she's an incredible character."

It would be a missed trick not to reunite Logan with his "daughter," even if this isn't the same Wolverine who she buried when they last crossed paths.

Do you think she's been enlisted to play the Marvel Universe's other Wolverine?

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.