Ryan Reynolds' Next Comic Book Movie Revealed And It's A Character Who Started Life As A Parody Of Superman

Deadpool & Wolverine broke box office records this summer and star Ryan Reynolds has now found his next comic book movie project. According to Variety, Paramount Animation has tapped Reynolds' production company, Maximum Effort Productions, to develop a Mighty Mouse feature.

Matt Lieberman, who worked with Reynolds on 2021's Free Guy, will write the screenplay. He's previously penned movies like The Christmas Chronicles, Rumble, Scoob!, and The Addams Family.

It's unclear what role Reynolds will play in Mighty Mouse beyond being a producer, though we'd be shocked if he doesn't end up lending his voice to the title character. As far as we're aware, this isn't the mystery project he, Hugh Jackman, and Shawn Levy are set to reunite for.

Mighty Mouse was introduced way back in 1942 by animator Terrytoons. The character was initially meant to be a parody of Superman and debuted in a short titled The Mouse of Tomorrow. He'd go on to star in dozens of shorts in the 1940s and 1950s, becoming a hit with kids and adults alike.

The character returned in the 1980s for Mighty Mouse: The New Adventures, a modern, self-aware reboot that introduced the superhero to a new generation of fans. Attempts have been made to bring Mighty Mouse back to our screens, including one from the team behind The Meg and Red franchises which failed to take flight.

"I’m spending the year writing," Reynolds said during a recent podcast appearance. "I’m writing a movie for myself, Hugh [Jackman] and Shawn [Levy] to do that is not Marvel." Again, we don't believe Mighty Mouse is that movie.

As for where things stand with Deadpool 4, he's explained, "Oh, now bite your tongue! I would love that, but there's a reason it's been six years since the last one."

"It just sort of swallows my life whole, and I, you know, have four kids that I wouldn't mind introducing myself to at some point and spending a little time, just walking them to and from school."

Superheroes do well in animation, something that's evident from the success of Sony's Spider-Verse franchise. DC League of Super-Pets was also a moderate hit, though Mighty Mouse would definitely be something different seeing as he doesn't have any ties to the Marvel or DC Universes.

Are you excited to see this new take on Mighty Mouse? As always, let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.