When Will DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Be Released On Disney+? Here's Everything We Know So Far

When Will DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Be Released On Disney+? Here's Everything We Know So Far

While Deadpool & Wolverine is a movie which demands to be watched on the biggest screen possible, we know many of you will be eager to rewatch it at home. Here's exactly when we expect it to hit Disney+...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 22, 2024 03:07 PM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Later this week, Deadpool & Wolverine will finally arrive in theaters. Perhaps the most highly anticipated superhero movie since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all signs point to it being a record-breaking hit for Marvel Studios. 

We have no doubt that you'll want to watch the threequel on the biggest screen possible, but what about Deadpool & Wolverine's eventual Disney+ debut? 

Marvel Studios has a huge presence on the streaming platform and it's become the norm for their movies to hit Disney+ shortly after release, typically in IMAX's widely praised expanded aspect ratio.

While we don't have a confirmed release date for Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels were all released on the streamer roughly 90 days after their respective theatrical debuts. 

That puts the Merc with the Mouth and Logan's MCU debut on course to arrive on Disney+ somewhere around Wednesday, October 23. 

However, there could be one key difference with Deadpool & Wolverine; as noted, we expect the movie to break records and that could lead to Disney extending its time in theaters to make as much money as possible! After all, it stands a good chance of being the year's biggest blockbuster.

While we'll have to wait and see, we hope you now have a better idea of when you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine from the comfort of home. Be sure to check back here later when the movie's social media embargo lifts and tomorrow when we share our review! 

In the meantime, here's a new promo which hypes up that all-important theatrical experience. 

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds Teases That The Film's Biggest Surprises Haven't Leaked Yet
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE's Ryan Reynolds Teases That The Film's Biggest Surprises Haven't Leaked Yet
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Clip Sees The Titular Duo Talk Costumes And STDs; Blake Lively Shares New BTS Photo
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Clip Sees The Titular Duo Talk Costumes And STDs; Blake Lively Shares New BTS Photo
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 7/22/2024, 3:36 PM

When the cow runs dry, they will offer her up.
Goldboink
Goldboink - 7/22/2024, 3:47 PM
@DocSpock -
Those udders are so big they have their own gravity
MikeyL
MikeyL - 7/22/2024, 3:42 PM
Maybe wait until the film’s out before you milk it for an article about when it’s going to be available outside of cinemas
CerealKiller1
CerealKiller1 - 7/22/2024, 3:43 PM
So this ‘news’ is essentially ‘I personally think this is when it will release’? 😂
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/22/2024, 3:49 PM
@CerealKiller1 - you know he is the best contributor to this site rigth? if you dont like his opinion then please please me like i please you
TheShape9859
TheShape9859 - 7/22/2024, 3:45 PM
So basically you don't know jack shit and it's your personal opinion, not news. Got it.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/22/2024, 3:48 PM
@TheShape9859 - ok buddy thats enough, its Josh you are talking to , im gonna need you to leave NOW , please dont make this HARDER AND GIRTHER
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 7/22/2024, 3:50 PM
It is going to follow the same release window as Inside Out 2.. unless it's terrible and no one is watching it after a few weeks.
RolandD
RolandD - 7/22/2024, 3:54 PM
After it stops making bank which will be a while.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder