When Will DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Be Released On Disney+? Here's Everything We Know So Far

Later this week, Deadpool & Wolverine will finally arrive in theaters. Perhaps the most highly anticipated superhero movie since Avengers: Endgame and Spider-Man: No Way Home, all signs point to it being a record-breaking hit for Marvel Studios.

We have no doubt that you'll want to watch the threequel on the biggest screen possible, but what about Deadpool & Wolverine's eventual Disney+ debut?

Marvel Studios has a huge presence on the streaming platform and it's become the norm for their movies to hit Disney+ shortly after release, typically in IMAX's widely praised expanded aspect ratio.

While we don't have a confirmed release date for Deadpool & Wolverine on Disney+, Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, and The Marvels were all released on the streamer roughly 90 days after their respective theatrical debuts.

That puts the Merc with the Mouth and Logan's MCU debut on course to arrive on Disney+ somewhere around Wednesday, October 23.

However, there could be one key difference with Deadpool & Wolverine; as noted, we expect the movie to break records and that could lead to Disney extending its time in theaters to make as much money as possible! After all, it stands a good chance of being the year's biggest blockbuster.

While we'll have to wait and see, we hope you now have a better idea of when you can watch Deadpool & Wolverine from the comfort of home. Be sure to check back here later when the movie's social media embargo lifts and tomorrow when we share our review!

In the meantime, here's a new promo which hypes up that all-important theatrical experience.

LFG to the movies 🍿



This Friday, experience #DeadpoolAndWolverine in theaters. Get tickets now: https://t.co/xAxXGfjs1G



pic.twitter.com/CPeXNC76HZ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) July 22, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively, singer Taylor Swift, and even a Hulk now among those rumoured or expected to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.