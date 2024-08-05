Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On JUSTICE LEAGUE Star [SPOILER]'s DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo

Justice League director Zack Snyder has broken his silence on Henry Cavill's surprise appearance as a Wolverine Variant in Deadpool & Wolverine and how he currently feels towards Warner Bros. higher-ups.

By JoshWilding - Aug 05, 2024 07:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine
Source: The Hollywood Reporter

We sifted through many rumours about Deadpool & Wolverine before it arrived in theaters last month, with Daniel Radcliffe's supposed cameo as Patch one that gained a lot of traction on social media. 

Hugh Jackman ended up playing Patch along with every other Wolverine Variant...well, aside from one. In a legitimately jaw-dropping moment, Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill shows up as a Logan who looks like he's stepped straight from the pages of the comics. 

The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Rebel Moon director and DCEU veteran Zack Snyder to ask what he thinks about the actor he cast as Superman now playing Wolverine.  

"I haven’t seen it yet, but I did hear about it," the filmmaker said. "Sounds fun." When the trade told him about Deadpool saying Marvel Studios will treat Cavill much better than Warner Bros., Snyder apparently grinned. 

He'd later add, "Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him. I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you could have more Henry."

It was also put to Snyder that Warner Bros. enlisting him for a 300 prequel TV series might be a sign the studio's current regime is attempting to mend fences after everything that happened with Justice League.

"I didn’t think about it in those terms. We were excited, and they seemed excited to work on what we would all consider classic IP at this point. [Laughs] It’s a fun streaming concept that I think everybody is into, but I don’t think it’s some kind of...I like those guys over there. It’s all cool."

As for what's next, he teased, "I’ve got a few things that I’m working on right now. They’re all very real. It’s not development kind of talk, but very real. So we’ll be making an announcement soon about what I’m doing next."

No one involved with Deadpool & Wolverine has addressed Cavill's cameo, though fans are already speculating that Marvel Studios was waiting to see the response to his appearance before deciding whether to cast him as Hugh Jackman's eventual successor.

As for Superman, the British actor's time as the Man of Tomorrow ended with Black Adam's post-credits scene. David Corenswet has taken over the role in the DCU and will make his debut in James Gunn's Superman next summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 8/5/2024, 7:16 AM
Cavil’s cameo was hilarious. Wouldn’t mind him playing wolverine but if not it was a great cameo nonetheless. Like Synder, Cavill will always be my superman.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 8/5/2024, 7:20 AM
I was greatly pleased.
Thank Rao no one ruined that sweet surprise for me! :)

But yeah same, he'll always be SuperCavill for me...and occasionally, Cavillrine. :P
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 8/5/2024, 7:21 AM
Pro-tip:

When the c#nt says he hasn't seen it yet, there's the rare off-chance that he's actually being honest and really hasn't seen it. Instead, when he stays adamant over and over again on how he hasn't, ie Whedon's JL, ie the better cut, you can be damn sure he's full of shit and has actually seen it. Several times, probably.

User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 8/5/2024, 7:23 AM
so basically if it wasn't for syndder casting henry in the first place as dc superman then we would never ever seen him in deadpool and the movie wouldn't have been such a box office success
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 7:37 AM
I thought Henry looked good in the role and did well with the one line he had.

User Comment Image

I do doubt we get him as the MCU version though and this will likely be a fun one-off like John Krasinski’s Reed…

I wouldn’t mind if he was though.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 8/5/2024, 8:00 AM
@TheVisionary25 - He is still my top pick for Captain Britain which I still hope we get at some point, tho TBH mostly cos a fan of Psylocke but wouldn't want her without the full family to varying degrees.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/5/2024, 8:14 AM
@Apophis71 - he would good as Brian Braddock
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/5/2024, 7:52 AM
Zack Snyder News Network
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 8/5/2024, 7:52 AM
"I haven’t seen it yet”

Fr lmao 😂
LSHF
LSHF - 8/5/2024, 8:01 AM
"Breaks silence"?

Has he been avoiding commenting on this?
campblood
campblood - 8/5/2024, 8:02 AM
Does anyone know if his warhammer show is still happening, I never played the game but after it was announced I studied the lore and found it interesting. I was excited for the show

