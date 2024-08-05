Zack Snyder Breaks Silence On JUSTICE LEAGUE Star [SPOILER]'s DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Cameo

We sifted through many rumours about Deadpool & Wolverine before it arrived in theaters last month, with Daniel Radcliffe's supposed cameo as Patch one that gained a lot of traction on social media.

Hugh Jackman ended up playing Patch along with every other Wolverine Variant...well, aside from one. In a legitimately jaw-dropping moment, Man of Steel and The Witcher star Henry Cavill shows up as a Logan who looks like he's stepped straight from the pages of the comics.

The Hollywood Reporter recently caught up with Rebel Moon director and DCEU veteran Zack Snyder to ask what he thinks about the actor he cast as Superman now playing Wolverine.

"I haven’t seen it yet, but I did hear about it," the filmmaker said. "Sounds fun." When the trade told him about Deadpool saying Marvel Studios will treat Cavill much better than Warner Bros., Snyder apparently grinned.

He'd later add, "Well, Henry is an amazing Superman to me, obviously. I hired him. I wanted him to be Superman. So any coins left on the table are unfortunate, and in that way, it would be great to have more Henry. I always think you could have more Henry."

It was also put to Snyder that Warner Bros. enlisting him for a 300 prequel TV series might be a sign the studio's current regime is attempting to mend fences after everything that happened with Justice League.

"I didn’t think about it in those terms. We were excited, and they seemed excited to work on what we would all consider classic IP at this point. [Laughs] It’s a fun streaming concept that I think everybody is into, but I don’t think it’s some kind of...I like those guys over there. It’s all cool."

As for what's next, he teased, "I’ve got a few things that I’m working on right now. They’re all very real. It’s not development kind of talk, but very real. So we’ll be making an announcement soon about what I’m doing next."

No one involved with Deadpool & Wolverine has addressed Cavill's cameo, though fans are already speculating that Marvel Studios was waiting to see the response to his appearance before deciding whether to cast him as Hugh Jackman's eventual successor.

As for Superman, the British actor's time as the Man of Tomorrow ended with Black Adam's post-credits scene. David Corenswet has taken over the role in the DCU and will make his debut in James Gunn's Superman next summer.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.