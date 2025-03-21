COCO 2: Disney And Pixar Officially Announce Sequel For 2029 Release

COCO 2: Disney And Pixar Officially Announce Sequel For 2029 Release

2017's Coco is widely regarded as being among the best modern Disney-Pixar movies, and we now have word that a direct sequel is in development for a 2029 release...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 21, 2025 07:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Disney

Disney's Bob Iger announced that a sequel to Pixar's acclaimed 2017 Academy Award-winner, Coco, is officially in development during The Walt Disney Company’s annual meeting of shareholders.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” said Iger. “And we can't wait to share more soon.”

Exciting news for fans of the original tear-jerker, but we're going to be waiting a while to see Coco 2, as it's currently scheduled for a 2029 theatrical release.

Check out the title logo below.

Coco 2 will reunite the team behind the original, including Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and co-director Adrian Molina. Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) is also set to return.

Disney and Pixar’s Coco introduced Miguel, a 12-year-old with dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, who ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history. The movie won two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song (“Remember Me”). The film also won a Golden Globe for best motion picture--animated, a BAFTA for best animated film, and critics’ choice awards for best animated feature and best song.

Coco's voice cast features Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel; Gael García Bernal as Héctor, a charming trickster and Miguel's great-great-grandfather in the Land of the Dead who enlists Miguel to help him visit the Land of the Living; Benjamin Bratt as Ernesto de la Cruz, the most famous musician in the history of Mexico, and Miguel's idol.

Revered by fans worldwide until his untimely death, the charming and charismatic musician is even more beloved in the Land of the Dead. However, later in the film, he is revealed to be a sneaky, murderous fraud who poisoned Héctor to steal his songs and pass them off as his own.

Antonio Sol provides de la Cruz's singing voice, with the exception of "Remember Me".

Alanna Ubach as Mamá Imelda, Miguel's late great-great-grandmother, Héctor's wife, Coco's mother, and the matriarch of the family; Renée Victor as Abuelita, Coco's daughter and Miguel's grandmother who strictly enforces the Rivera family's music ban. Ana Ofelia Murguía as Mamá Coco, Miguel's great-grandmother and the daughter of Héctor and Imelda who moves around in a wheelchair.  Libertad García Fonzi as a young Coco, and Edward James Olmos as Chicharrón.

"Despite his family's generations-old ban on music, young Miguel dreams of becoming an accomplished musician like his idol Ernesto de la Cruz. Desperate to prove his talent, Miguel finds himself in the stunning and colorful Land of the Dead. After meeting a charming trickster named Héctor, the two new friends embark on an extraordinary journey to unlock the real story behind Miguel's family history."

LILO & STITCH Clip Perfectly Recreates 2002 Animated Classic By Unleashing A Suitably Chaotic Experiment 626
Related:

LILO & STITCH Clip Perfectly Recreates 2002 Animated Classic By Unleashing A Suitably Chaotic Experiment 626
ELIO Gets Abducted By Aliens In Otherworldly New Trailer For Fun-Filled Pixar Adventure
Recommended For You:

ELIO Gets Abducted By Aliens In Otherworldly New Trailer For Fun-Filled Pixar Adventure

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
BrainySleep
BrainySleep - 3/21/2025, 7:32 AM
Really enjoyed the first one. Strong movie.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 7:32 AM
Id bet this will be another rehash like Inside Out 2.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/21/2025, 7:36 AM
Still my favourite Pixar... well, after the Toy Stories.
Evansly
Evansly - 3/21/2025, 7:47 AM
Ugh. Coco is my favorite Disney movie and I don't really feel like it needs a sequel
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 8:03 AM
So... what happened to the flop Snow White article? Im not seeing it at the top now?

Also how to make articles go to the top list? Not sure what i need to for my first article. Need to learn this so that I can contribute content that follows journalism standards...

https://comicbookmovie.com/animated-features/surprise-box-office-behemoth-ne-zha-2-gets-european-release-date-a216944
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 8:05 AM
Been tagging

@MarkCassidy and @RohanPatel

About this.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 3/21/2025, 8:18 AM
@vectorsigma - your article can only be moved up and placed on the main page by @NateBest. This looks pretty good to me though... Capitalize the movie in the headline and give it a good proofread and I'm sure Nate will highlight it.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/21/2025, 8:24 AM
@MarkCassidy - thank you for clarifying Mark. I knew I am forgetting someone to tag (Nate) 😅

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder