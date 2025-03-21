COCO 2: Disney And Pixar Officially Announce Sequel For 2029 Release

Disney's Bob Iger announced that a sequel to Pixar's acclaimed 2017 Academy Award-winner, Coco, is officially in development during The Walt Disney Company’s annual meeting of shareholders.

“While the film is just in the initial stages, we know it will be full of humor, heart and adventure,” said Iger. “And we can't wait to share more soon.”

Exciting news for fans of the original tear-jerker, but we're going to be waiting a while to see Coco 2, as it's currently scheduled for a 2029 theatrical release.

Coco 2 will reunite the team behind the original, including Oscar-winning director Lee Unkrich (Toy Story 3) and co-director Adrian Molina. Oscar-winning producer Mark Nielsen (Toy Story 4, Inside Out 2) is also set to return.

Disney and Pixar’s Coco introduced Miguel, a 12-year-old with dreams of becoming a musician despite his family’s generations-old ban on music, who ventures to the vibrant Land of the Dead to unlock the real story behind his family history. The movie won two Academy Awards for best animated feature and best original song (“Remember Me”). The film also won a Golden Globe for best motion picture--animated, a BAFTA for best animated film, and critics’ choice awards for best animated feature and best song.

Coco's voice cast features Anthony Gonzalez as Miguel; Gael García Bernal as Héctor, a charming trickster and Miguel's great-great-grandfather in the Land of the Dead who enlists Miguel to help him visit the Land of the Living; Benjamin Bratt as Ernesto de la Cruz, the most famous musician in the history of Mexico, and Miguel's idol.

Revered by fans worldwide until his untimely death, the charming and charismatic musician is even more beloved in the Land of the Dead. However, later in the film, he is revealed to be a sneaky, murderous fraud who poisoned Héctor to steal his songs and pass them off as his own.

Antonio Sol provides de la Cruz's singing voice, with the exception of "Remember Me".

Alanna Ubach as Mamá Imelda, Miguel's late great-great-grandmother, Héctor's wife, Coco's mother, and the matriarch of the family; Renée Victor as Abuelita, Coco's daughter and Miguel's grandmother who strictly enforces the Rivera family's music ban. Ana Ofelia Murguía as Mamá Coco, Miguel's great-grandmother and the daughter of Héctor and Imelda who moves around in a wheelchair. Libertad García Fonzi as a young Coco, and Edward James Olmos as Chicharrón.

