Disney Reveals New King Thanos Details At D23 As Robert Downey Jr. Confirms Return As Iron Man

Disney Parks showcased plans to expand all its theme parks at D23 yesterday evening, with Avatar heading to California, Paris getting The Lion King, and villains gearing up to invade Florida's Magic Kingdom.

You can find more details about those on Disney's social channels, but we know it's Marvel you'll be most interested in.

Disney Experiences Chairman Josh D'Amaro announced that Disney California Adventure's Avengers Campus is getting two new attractions, with construction set to begin next year.

The first of those is "Avengers Infinity Defense." Technology that allows the Avengers to jump between worlds has gone missing, and King Thanos is using it to wreak havoc everywhere. Recruits will travel to iconic locations like Asgard, Wakanda, and New York City alongside the likes of big, and small, heroes. It's said you also just might find yourself face-to-face with King Thanos, too.

Tony Stark will also have a mission for eager recruits; in "Stark Flight Lab," you're going to sit in two-person pods and deploy to a test station. Then a robot arm grabs your pod and starts whirling you around in a simulated flight.

Oh, and Robert Downey Jr. - who recently returned to the MCU as Doctor Doom in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars - will reprise the role of Iron Man for the ride.

Shanghai Disneyland is getting a new Spider-Man ride, as is Hong Kong Disneyland. Unfortunately, nothing new is coming to Paris at the moment and Universal's use of Marvel characters in Orlando also means Disney World will remain superhero-free for the foreseeable future.

There was a little bit of Star Wars news too because "Smuggler's Run" in Galaxy's Edge is being rethemed to The Mandalorian with visitors now set to follow Din Djarin and Grogu on a new, action-packed adventure.