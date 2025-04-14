LILO & STITCH Will Gross More In One Weekend Than SNOW WHITE Has Earned Since Opening Last Month

Snow White debuted to largely negative reviews last month (it has 40% on Rotten Tomatoes). However, unlike other live-action Disney movies that managed to shrug those off, this latest effort has failed to make a noteworthy impact at the box office.

During its fourth weekend in theaters, Snow White earned only $2.8 million for a total domestic haul of $81.9 million. Worldwide, the movie hasn't even cracked $200 million, with a disappointing $181 million haul.

However, it won't take Disney long to bounce back as Deadline (via Toonado.com) reveals that early tracking suggests Lilo & Stitch will gross over $100 million over Memorial Day weekend. That's more than Snow White's entire domestic haul in just three days.

Making this feat even more impressive is the fact that Lilo & Stitch will go head-to-head with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. While Experiment 626 will handily beat Ethan Hunt, the movie is still eyeing a franchise-best debut, topping 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($61 million).

"If you re-watch the original, he is literally just using Lilo as a human meat-shield for the first half," Lilo & Stitch director Dean Fleischer Camp recently told Empire. The filmmaker compared him to "a toddler putting something in their mouth," adding, "He’s leading with curiosity, and all he knows is destruction."

Addressing the CG Stitch's dynamic with newcomer Maia Kealoha, Camp said, "Even on days when we weren’t shooting them in the same scene together, she would insist on giving him a kiss goodnight."

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025. You can see some new stills from the movie below.