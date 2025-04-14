LILO & STITCH Will Gross More In One Weekend Than SNOW WHITE Has Earned Since Opening Last Month

Disney delivered an unexpected flop with its remake of Snow White last month, but the studio stands a good chance of bouncing back with Lilo & Stitch. In fact, its opening weekend looks set to be huge...

By JoshWilding - Apr 14, 2025 04:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Toonado.com

Snow White debuted to largely negative reviews last month (it has 40% on Rotten Tomatoes). However, unlike other live-action Disney movies that managed to shrug those off, this latest effort has failed to make a noteworthy impact at the box office. 

During its fourth weekend in theaters, Snow White earned only $2.8 million for a total domestic haul of $81.9 million. Worldwide, the movie hasn't even cracked $200 million, with a disappointing $181 million haul. 

However, it won't take Disney long to bounce back as Deadline (via Toonado.com) reveals that early tracking suggests Lilo & Stitch will gross over $100 million over Memorial Day weekend. That's more than Snow White's entire domestic haul in just three days. 

Making this feat even more impressive is the fact that Lilo & Stitch will go head-to-head with Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning. While Experiment 626 will handily beat Ethan Hunt, the movie is still eyeing a franchise-best debut, topping 2018's Mission: Impossible - Fallout ($61 million). 

"If you re-watch the original, he is literally just using Lilo as a human meat-shield for the first half," Lilo & Stitch director Dean Fleischer Camp recently told Empire. The filmmaker compared him to "a toddler putting something in their mouth," adding, "He’s leading with curiosity, and all he knows is destruction."

Addressing the CG Stitch's dynamic with newcomer Maia Kealoha, Camp said, "Even on days when we weren’t shooting them in the same scene together, she would insist on giving him a kiss goodnight."

Lilo & Stitch is the wildly funny and touching story of a lonely Hawaiian girl and the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

The movie is directed by award-winning filmmaker Dean Fleischer Camp (Marcel the Shell with Shoes On), with a screenplay by Chris Kekaniokalani Bright and Mike Van Waes, and stars Sydney Elizebeth Agudong, Billy Magnussen, Tia Carrere, Hannah Waddingham, Chris Sanders, with Courtney B. Vance, Zach Galifianakis, and introduces Maia Kealoha.

Lilo & Stitch is produced by Jonathan Eirich, p.g.a. and Dan Lin, with Tom Peitzman, Ryan Halprin, Louie Provost, Thomas Schumacher serving as executive producers.

Lilo & Stitch arrives in theaters on May 23, 2025. You can see some new stills from the movie below.

n1ghtw1ng2832
n1ghtw1ng2832 - 4/14/2025, 4:23 PM
Thanks Wilding. I didn't know i needed to know this until you pointed it out.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/14/2025, 4:24 PM
I saw snow white over the weekend. Hey guys. It's a dud
There's a movie that deserves its low gross. Unlike The Marvels
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 4:34 PM
@Vigor - that’s dissapointing since on paper , this new iteration sounded decent imo
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/14/2025, 4:24 PM
And just like that, the Live action remakes are back on the menu.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 4:25 PM
That's because Stich is more relatable than Rachel Zegler
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 4:35 PM
@thebamf - or because alot of kids favorite princess just isn’t Snow White.
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 4:36 PM
@thebamf - You failed to mention that you find Stitch more attractive as well.

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/14/2025, 4:37 PM
@Lisa89 - I'm surprised he didn't say "likable."
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/14/2025, 4:41 PM
@Clintthahamster - That would require Stitch to be red instead of blue.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 4:46 PM
@Clintthahamster - I too relate more to a an alien built for destruction then a young woman
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 5:08 PM
@Clintthahamster - I said relatable because given the state of everything I too understand wanting to be a destructive force of nature.
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 5:11 PM
@Lisa89 - Nice reach there, but I'm definitely not a fan of red. But, if Im forced to be attracted to a fictional character, there's only one for me.
User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/14/2025, 5:13 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Stich isn't a princess.... in fact there isn't a princess in Lilo & Stich. But I get what you meant.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 5:14 PM
@thebamf - I know but I’m glad you got what I meant

Also I also completely get the urge to destroy everything nowadays
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 4/14/2025, 4:42 PM
no doubt this movie crushes at the box office.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/14/2025, 4:42 PM
Sounds about right given the buzz around it…

The original animated film is still fairly modern and the character of Stitch has remained in the cultural zeitgeist enough with various shows & such that he’s still as popular as ever while Snow White was a reimagining of an animated film made in the 30’s that atleast some if not most kids these days just havent watched.

Also , people love cute & adorable things.

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/14/2025, 4:44 PM
Imagine that. They made a movie where the characters look the way they're supposed to and they didnt hire actors that publicly trashed the original version or tell 77 million potential customers not to see their movie....and its expected to do well!

Who would have thought such a thing...
TheOtherOn
TheOtherOn - 4/14/2025, 4:57 PM
Quick! Keep the propaganda keep rolling and put the blame on one of the lead actresses but certainly NOT on story, bad CGI, director, script, screenplay, dialogues, crappy social messages or anything else that's not related to actors at all but still their fault regardless.

User Comment Image
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 4/14/2025, 5:00 PM
@TheOtherOn - I mean....all of that was true about Snow White, but Zegler had a MASSIVE part to play in its failure as well.
SethBullock
SethBullock - 4/14/2025, 5:14 PM
"Unexpected flop"? Lmao.

