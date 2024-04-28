MUFASA: First Trailer For Disney's THE LION KING Prequel Arrives Tomorrow - Check Out A New Image

The first full trailer for Disney's The Lion King prequel, Mufasa, is set to be released online tomorrow after first airing on Good Morning America, and we have a new official image...

By MarkCassidy - Apr 28, 2024 09:04 PM EST
The first full trailer for Disney's upcoming prequel to the 2019 live-action remake of The Lion King is set to be released online tomorrow after first debuting on GMA, and we have a new image (via Toonado.com) giving us another look at Simba's beloved father, Mufasa, as a cub.

The movie is directed by Moonlight filmmaker Barry Jenkins, and features Aaron Pierre and Kelvin Harrison Jr. as younger versions of Mufasa and his nefarious brother Scar, taking over from James Earl Jones as Mufasa in both the 1994 animated original and the remake, and Jeremy Irons and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar.

Footage from the movie screened during the D23 Expo back in 2022, featuring Rafiki (John Kani) telling the story of Mufasa to a group of young cubs. As it turns out, the lion who would be king was actually an orphaned cub who had to navigate the world alone until he found his way to becoming the monarch of Pride Rock.

“In this place a lion was born without a drop of nobility in his blood,” Rafiki narrates. “The lion who would change our lives forever.”

The teaser also included some dialogue from Billy Eichner’s Timon: “Wait wait wait, am I not in this story? I don’t feel seen.”

"I had to make this movie," said Jenkins back when the project was first announced. "Because when I was 14 I was raising two nephews and there was a VHS tape that we watched about 95 times in the span of two days. I was thinking about Mufasa and how he becomes great… I am not a king, I am not a king… Mufasa is great because of the family and friends he has with him."

Tomorrow's might include some of these moments, but will likely be quite a bit different.

Although the 2019 remake was a hit at the box office, it wasn't particularly well-received by critics, and sits at 53% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Check out the image below, and let us know what you think.

"Mufasa: The Lion King is an upcoming American musical drama film directed by Barry Jenkins, written by Jeff Nathanson, and produced by Walt Disney Pictures and Pastel Productions. It is intended to be the live-action styled photorealistic computer-generated imagery prequel to the similarly created 2019 remake of the original film The Lion King.

The prequel is about the rise of one of the greatest kings of the Pride Lands, goes back to the African savanna where Rafiki tells Kiara—daughter of Simba and Nala—the story of her grandfather while Timon and Pumbaa add color commentary."

HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/28/2024, 9:14 PM
I hope Mufasa makes it out alive.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/28/2024, 9:24 PM
@HashTagSwagg - Don't worry bro. His brother Scar has his back.
Origame
Origame - 4/28/2024, 9:34 PM
@DarthOmega - this is Scar. HE HAS MY BACK!
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/28/2024, 9:36 PM
@Origame - Ah brotherly love
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/28/2024, 9:20 PM
I hope this is set in the Jim Crow era
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/28/2024, 9:25 PM
@Malatrova15 - This joke must never die. But personally I'd rather see a remake of Blackula.


I'm actually not joking that'd be awesome. Just don't put ham fisted messaging in it. Make it a screwball comedy in the vein of Black Dynamite.
SuperJefe
SuperJefe - 4/28/2024, 9:27 PM
“…live-action styled photorealistic computer-generated imagery…”

vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/28/2024, 9:28 PM
Im guessing Scar will be gay here
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/28/2024, 9:33 PM
@vectorsigma - Nah, they'll likely just recast him and get a panther to play his role.
Origame
Origame - 4/28/2024, 9:38 PM
@vectorsigma - I thought scar was gay already

?si=YdV1X8MuGg5tUhnB
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/28/2024, 9:46 PM
@Origame - lol, let's wait for Disney to elaborate on this with a full character arc in the movie
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/28/2024, 9:47 PM
@HashTagSwagg - that is specie-ist and black-washing
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 4/28/2024, 9:35 PM
Disney when someone brings up the topic of new and original ideas

Hell even Lion King is based on existing works.

Nomis929
Nomis929 - 4/28/2024, 9:49 PM
Am I the only one that DIDN'T like The Lion King?

DocSpock
DocSpock - 4/28/2024, 9:54 PM
@Nomis929 -

No.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2024, 9:54 PM
Cool , hope it actually gets me excited about the film!!

Granted I like the premise as well as the cast and an award winning director like Barry Jenkins at the helm certainly gives me hope…

However , I didn’t care for the 2019 Lion King due to the photo-realistic nature of it (as impressive of a technical & visual achievement it was).

Due to the animals being presented in that manner , there was a lack of expressions and energy that made it hard to connect with the characters and thus the heart wasn’t really there either.

Hopefully this turns out better then that did (is it me or does young Mufasa in that still look more expressive?).

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/28/2024, 9:56 PM
Also , I appreciate the Simba’s Pride shoutout With Kiara being in this…

Out of the direct to dvd Disney sequels we got , I remember watching that & Aladdin:King of Thieves the most (that one was my favorite of the ones I have seen).

