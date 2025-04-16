SNOW WHITE Banned In Lebanon Due To WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot's "Boycott List" Status

SNOW WHITE Banned In Lebanon Due To WONDER WOMAN Star Gal Gadot's &quot;Boycott List&quot; Status

Gal Gadot's support for her home country of Israel has led to Disney's live-action Snow White movie being banned from screening in all theaters in Lebanon...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2025 12:04 PM EST
Filed Under: Disney
Source: Via Toonado.com

As if Disney's live-action Snow White remake wasn't experiencing enough box office woes, the movie has now been banned completely in one particular region.

According to Variety, Snow White has been banned from playing in all movie theaters in Lebanon due to the involvement of Evil Queen actress Gal Gadot, who is said to be on the country's "boycott list."

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad Al-Hajjar reportedly ordered the ban after being prompted to take action by the country’s film and media watchdog amid Israel’s ongoing attacks on Hezbollah. However, Beirut-based Middle East distributor Italia Films believes that the ban would have happened anyway, as Gadot has long been on Lebanon’s “Israel boycott list” and no movie in which she appears in has ever been released there.

The Wonder Woman star has been an open supporter of Israel, and served in the Israel Defense Forces (as her native country mandates) prior to becoming a model and actress.

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World was also prevented from screening in the region a couple of months ago due to Israeli actress Shira Haas (Ruth Bat Seraph/Sabra) being part of the cast.

To date, Snow White has grossed just over $181M at the worldwide box office on a reported budget of $250 million (though some analysts believe it's probably closer to $350 million when marketing costs, etc, are factored in).

The movie received mixed-negative reviews from critics (it's now dropped to 40% on Rotten Tomatoes), but audiences do seem to be getting a little more out of it for the most part (71%). That said, CinemaScore recently revealed that the movie has earned a B+ grade, which isn't terrible by any means, but is reportedly the lowest ever CinemaScore for any live-action Disney remake. The studio's most recent offering, Mufasa: The Lion King, was given an A-.

Disney’s Snow White is directed by Marc Webb, written by Erin Cressida Wilson, and produced by Marc Platt, p.g.a., and Jared LeBoff, p.g.a., with Callum McDougall serving as executive producer. The film features all-new original songs from Benj Pasek and Justin Paul and an original score composed by Jeff Morrow.

The film also stars Andrew Burnap as Jonathan, Andrew Barth Feldman as Dopey, Tituss Burgess as Bashful, Martin Klebba as Grumpy, Jason Kravits as Sneezy, George Salazar as Happy, Jeremy Swift as Doc, and Andrew Grotelueschen as Sleepy.

Snow White is now in theaters. Do you plan on checking this one out on the big screen, or will you be waiting for streaming? Be sure to let us know in the comments section down below.

LILO & STITCH Will Gross More In One Weekend Than SNOW WHITE Has Earned Since Opening Last Month
Related:

LILO & STITCH Will Gross More In One Weekend Than SNOW WHITE Has Earned Since Opening Last Month
SNOW WHITE May Fail To Hit $100 Million At Domestic Box Office After Disasterous 60% Drop
Recommended For You:

SNOW WHITE May Fail To Hit $100 Million At Domestic Box Office After Disasterous 60% Drop

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/16/2025, 12:06 PM
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2025, 12:07 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/16/2025, 12:51 PM
@Lisa89 - Is that one of mine?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2025, 1:00 PM
@Clintthahamster - Maybe. I didn’t make it.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/16/2025, 1:06 PM
@Lisa89 - I'd forgotten all about it until you posted. Glad to see it getting use! I'm going to call my dad and tell him a Content Creator now. LOOK AT ME NOW, DAD!
Floke
Floke - 4/16/2025, 12:10 PM
"Palestinians living in Lebanon are heavily deprived of basic civil rights. They cannot own homes or land, and are barred from becoming lawyers, engineers and doctors"

Yeah... They seem to be all about equality and human rights.👍
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 4/16/2025, 12:52 PM
@Floke - At least they're not carpet bombing schools and hospitals. ¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Floke
Floke - 4/16/2025, 1:06 PM
@Clintthahamster - "At least not *yada yada*" can still be rotten and shitty, but whatever.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 4/16/2025, 12:23 PM
She should be boycotted only for the crime of awful acting
nibs
nibs - 4/16/2025, 12:57 PM
@Malatrova15 - well, that and the war crimes
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 4/16/2025, 12:24 PM
She's so evil.
User Comment Image
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 4/16/2025, 12:28 PM
@GeneralZod - Can I be evil, too?

User Comment Image
thebamf
thebamf - 4/16/2025, 12:27 PM
User Comment Image
comicfan100
comicfan100 - 4/16/2025, 12:34 PM
She deserves the hate yall are all giving Rachel Zegler.
ANewPope
ANewPope - 4/16/2025, 12:51 PM
@comicfan100 - Saying things that slightly upset fans of the original movie that they're remaking is worse than serving in a genocidal force that bombs kids & hospitals, apparently.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 4/16/2025, 12:51 PM
Hail Lebanon. The world should follow their lead.
mountainman
mountainman - 4/16/2025, 12:53 PM
This movie would have earned a profit had it been screened in Lebanon.
TheNewYorker
TheNewYorker - 4/16/2025, 12:54 PM
Cool. Who gives a [frick] if people in Lebanon get to see that film. Shit, I can’t imagine too many people there want to see it anyways. Gal or no Gal, it’s trash.
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 4/16/2025, 12:59 PM

User Comment Image
TK420
TK420 - 4/16/2025, 1:15 PM
Do they even have a theatre that hasn't been bombed into dust?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder