The Trailer For Disney's SNOW WHITE Remake Has Received Over 1 Million Dislikes On YouTube

The first trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White movie debuted at D23 earlier this month, and has already reached 1 million dislikes on YouTube...

By MarkCassidy - Aug 30, 2024 10:08 PM EST
Disney
It's probably fair to say that the first trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White remake didn't go over particularly well with the majority of fans.

The teaser debuted during D23 earlier this month, and has now reached 1 million dislikes on YouTube.

An undeniable sign that fans are fed up with these remakes of beloved animated classics, or can we simply put this down to the negative backlash the movie has been hit with for months due to the perception that Disney is "enforcing a woke agenda" by casting Rachel Zegler in the lead and making several other significant changes to the original?

Honestly, even leaving the level of unwarranted hate and negativity aside, you'd be hard-pushed to find anyone who has a nice thing to say about this one - especially since the first official promo image revealed Snow White alongside seven... badly CGI'd humanoid creatures?

You can have another look at the trailer below.

Image

Zegler had the following to say about the image after it was released online.

“This is an iconic thing that people really care about. I don’t want to mess this up for anybody, including myself. The writers and Marc Webb and our entire producing team. It’s a bit different story wise. We were able to do ‘Whistle While You Work,’ which made me really happy and excited. I was really nervous more about the technical element. That first-look image went out… and there’s a lot of CGI in the film.”

“Most of that day was spent singing to nothing,” Zegler went on. “I’m sure you also know how that can be. There was a lot of puppetry and CGI in post. It was really intense. There’s a lot of bloopers of me tossing a broom and letting it fall to the ground because that’s apparently how you toss things off to CGI characters. But it’s so much fun!”

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman), and will also feature Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The actors for most of the seven "dwarfs" have not been announced, but we do know that Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will play Grumpy. It's also been confirmed that the movie will include a younger take on Snow White, which suggests that we will get some kind of flashback scenes that will expand on the origin of the title character.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next March.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/30/2024, 10:51 PM
I mean..it looks awful.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/30/2024, 10:53 PM
Mark and Jish should apply for a gig in Breitbart or Daily Wire at this point. Guys are kinda weird
BART
BART - 8/30/2024, 10:55 PM
@Malatrova15 - Josh works for Huffingtonpost
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 8/30/2024, 11:09 PM
@BART - lots of things makes sense now.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 8/30/2024, 10:54 PM
Gadot doesn’t help matters either…
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 8/30/2024, 11:32 PM
@MisterBones - Sure, she's the one to blame.
BART
BART - 8/30/2024, 10:55 PM
Disney right now.....User Comment Image
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 8/30/2024, 10:57 PM
Between Fetal Alcohol Syndrome White and Captain DEI 4: No One Wanted This Movie... Disney is going to lose SO MUCH MONEY in 2025.

They might actually lose more money on movies than they make for the entire year. Because of the insane amount of reshoots on both these movies, they're going to have to make about $900M and $1B respectively JUST TO BREAK EVEN.

Neither will come close to those numbers. Guaranteed. It couldn't happen to a worse company that has completely earned ever bit of anger and resentment from their former fans.
Tpo81
Tpo81 - 8/30/2024, 11:15 PM
@HistoryofMatt - what's Captain dei 4 stand for?
Amaru
Amaru - 8/30/2024, 11:33 PM
@Tpo81 - Ignore the mouth breather.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 8/30/2024, 11:00 PM
Who cares, watch the movie marathon on Shudder hosted by Joe Bob Briggs! They're doing six movies in a row! Watching Slumber Party Massacre now
HermanM
HermanM - 8/30/2024, 11:10 PM
Good start

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/30/2024, 11:11 PM
Mostly by men. Not surprised.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 8/30/2024, 11:14 PM
@SonOfAGif - those terrible men
User Comment Image
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 8/30/2024, 11:12 PM
User Comment Image
TheRogue
TheRogue - 8/30/2024, 11:18 PM
This movie has like all sides against it lol.

People who dont like remakes
Right politics
Anti zionist because of gadot
And on top of that, lets be honest.....it looks awful.

I dont have any defense for this movie. It just looks bad.
dracula
dracula - 8/30/2024, 11:36 PM
@TheRogue - also actual Dwarfs who dont have a stick up their butt
theFUZZ008
theFUZZ008 - 8/30/2024, 11:32 PM
Go woke….
Amaru
Amaru - 8/30/2024, 11:34 PM
@theFUZZ008 - You don't even know what "woke" means you dumb bitch.
Forthas
Forthas - 8/30/2024, 11:33 PM
...which means that the time will soon come when people disregard the like/dislike feature given how unreliable it now is and the fact the tool is infected with petulant adults with the intellect and maturity of children.
dracula
dracula - 8/30/2024, 11:35 PM
How many more before disney makes the score invisible
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 8/30/2024, 11:37 PM
Disney sees a million dislikes and says to themselves "Okay, which live action remake do we do next?"

