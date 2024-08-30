The Trailer For Disney's SNOW WHITE Remake Has Received Over 1 Million Dislikes On YouTube

It's probably fair to say that the first trailer for Disney's live-action Snow White remake didn't go over particularly well with the majority of fans.

The teaser debuted during D23 earlier this month, and has now reached 1 million dislikes on YouTube.

An undeniable sign that fans are fed up with these remakes of beloved animated classics, or can we simply put this down to the negative backlash the movie has been hit with for months due to the perception that Disney is "enforcing a woke agenda" by casting Rachel Zegler in the lead and making several other significant changes to the original?

Honestly, even leaving the level of unwarranted hate and negativity aside, you'd be hard-pushed to find anyone who has a nice thing to say about this one - especially since the first official promo image revealed Snow White alongside seven... badly CGI'd humanoid creatures?

You can have another look at the trailer below.

Zegler had the following to say about the image after it was released online.

“This is an iconic thing that people really care about. I don’t want to mess this up for anybody, including myself. The writers and Marc Webb and our entire producing team. It’s a bit different story wise. We were able to do ‘Whistle While You Work,’ which made me really happy and excited. I was really nervous more about the technical element. That first-look image went out… and there’s a lot of CGI in the film.”

“Most of that day was spent singing to nothing,” Zegler went on. “I’m sure you also know how that can be. There was a lot of puppetry and CGI in post. It was really intense. There’s a lot of bloopers of me tossing a broom and letting it fall to the ground because that’s apparently how you toss things off to CGI characters. But it’s so much fun!”

Snow White is helmed by The Amazing Spider-Man director Marc Webb, and is expected to expand upon the 1937 animated classic's story. The movie will feature new songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land and The Greatest Showman), and will also feature Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen.

The actors for most of the seven "dwarfs" have not been announced, but we do know that Martin Klebba, who has been in all the Pirates of the Caribbean movies, will play Grumpy. It's also been confirmed that the movie will include a younger take on Snow White, which suggests that we will get some kind of flashback scenes that will expand on the origin of the title character.

Snow White is scheduled to hit theaters next March.