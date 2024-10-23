THOR Star Chris Hemsworth Set To Play PRINCE CHARMING In Upcoming Live-Action Disney Movie

We recently learned that Paddington and Paddington 2 director Paul King is on board to direct a Prince Charming movie for Disney. Whether it's a prequel or sequel remains unclear, though the latter seems more likely with the addition of Chris Hemsworth.

According to Deadline, the Avengers: Endgame and Thor star is in talks to play the iconic character. It's an intriguing role for Hemsworth in a year that's seen him widely praised for his work in Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga and Transformers One.

Prince Charming plot details are being kept a secret but King is co-writing the movie alongside Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker. As a result, it will likely be his next feature following last year's Wonka.

Disney's Prince Charming is the love interest of Cinderella in the 1950 animated classic. Unlike many other Disney princes, Prince Charming's character is not deeply developed in the original film. He's simply portrayed as a handsome and noble figure who falls in love with Cinderella at the royal ball.

We're sure we don't need to remind you that his most memorable moment came when he sent out his servants to find the owner of the glass slipper, determined to reunite with Cinderella.

Subsequent retellings have fleshed the character out a little more, including the live-action Cinderella in 2015 which saw him played by Eternals star Richard Madden.

As for Hemsworth's future as Thor, the Australian actor addressed that in an interview earlier this summer. "I have loved every second of the Marvel experience, and I'm always down to do more, but we're all sort of waiting to hear what's happening," he admitted.

In a separate interview, he added, "I have loved every second working in the Marvel Universe and if there's more to come then I'm excited about it. Nothing official yet. I'm sort of waiting for the phone call and, and waiting for the news to see, let's see what happens. But, you know, I love it."

Hemsworth hasn't shied away from criticising the God of Thunder's portrayal in Thor: Love and Thunder and will likely get the chance to redeem himself with another solo outing. Before that happens, the hero will almost certainly take centre stage in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars.

After all, we need to find out why he was crying over the fallen Deadpool!

Prince Charming doesn't have a release date, though it looks like work on the movie is now ramping up so keep checking back here for updates.