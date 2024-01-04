Patrick Stewart Reflects On "Frustrating And Disappointing" DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Cameo

Heading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we'd covered a lot of rumours about the Marvel Studios sequel. Among them was a cameo appearance from Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X, something the loose-lipped actor had hinted at in interviews on several occasions.

A trailer for the movie later teased his appearance but we didn't get to see the leader of the X-Men in action until the sequel arrived in theaters.

Looking very much like his animated counterpart in X-Men: The Animated Series/X-Men '97, the powerful hero showed up in his green suit and yellow floating wheelchair as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati. Charles Xavier heroically tried to stop the Scarlet Witch but had his neck snapped for his troubles.

As with the rest of that group, it was disappointing to see him dispatched so easily; however, a quick death was arguably the point because Wanda Maximoff was completely out of control when she fought them.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Stewart confirmed he shot his cameo without the rest of the Illuminati.

"I was alone. I think that the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same experience. They were shot on their own." Stewart then pointed to the pandemic as being the reason for that and said the process was "frustrating and disappointing." He'd add, "That's how it's been...the last few years have been challenging."

When it was put to Stewart that Professor X has now died four times on screen, the Star Trek: Picard star all but confirmed he'll return in Deadpool 3. "I do now have every confidence that he's still around. [Deadpool 3] has come up. There's been a process."

You can hear more from the legendary actor in the video below.

A possible synopsis for Deadpool 3 recently found its way online which reads, "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis," it reads, "Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman."

"But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.