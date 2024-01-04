Patrick Stewart Reflects On "Frustrating And Disappointing" DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Cameo

Patrick Stewart Reflects On &quot;Frustrating And Disappointing&quot; DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Cameo Patrick Stewart Reflects On &quot;Frustrating And Disappointing&quot; DOCTOR STRANGE IN THE MULTIVERSE OF MADNESS Cameo

Sir Patrick Stewart has reflected on his Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness cameo, explaining why he found it a "disappointing" experience. The actor also teases his role in July's Deadpool 3...

News
By JoshWilding - Jan 04, 2024 09:01 AM EST

Heading into Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, we'd covered a lot of rumours about the Marvel Studios sequel. Among them was a cameo appearance from Sir Patrick Stewart's Professor X, something the loose-lipped actor had hinted at in interviews on several occasions. 

A trailer for the movie later teased his appearance but we didn't get to see the leader of the X-Men in action until the sequel arrived in theaters. 

Looking very much like his animated counterpart in X-Men: The Animated Series/X-Men '97, the powerful hero showed up in his green suit and yellow floating wheelchair as a member of Earth-838's Illuminati. Charles Xavier heroically tried to stop the Scarlet Witch but had his neck snapped for his troubles. 

As with the rest of that group, it was disappointing to see him dispatched so easily; however, a quick death was arguably the point because Wanda Maximoff was completely out of control when she fought them.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, Stewart confirmed he shot his cameo without the rest of the Illuminati.

"I was alone. I think that the big scene, each one of the leading actors had the same experience. They were shot on their own." Stewart then pointed to the pandemic as being the reason for that and said the process was "frustrating and disappointing." He'd add, "That's how it's been...the last few years have been challenging."

When it was put to Stewart that Professor X has now died four times on screen, the Star Trek: Picard star all but confirmed he'll return in Deadpool 3. "I do now have every confidence that he's still around. [Deadpool 3] has come up. There's been a process."

You can hear more from the legendary actor in the video below.

A possible synopsis for Deadpool 3 recently found its way online which reads, "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis," it reads, "Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman."

"But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement. He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Alongside Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, Deadpool franchise vets Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Stefan Kapicic (Colossus), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead), Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio), and Rob Delaney (Peter) are all confirmed to return.

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024.

DEADPOOL 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Shares A New Look At Wade Wilson's Comic-Accurate Suit For The MCU
Related:

DEADPOOL 3 Star Ryan Reynolds Shares A New Look At Wade Wilson's Comic-Accurate Suit For The MCU
Bruce Campbell Finally Reveals Whether His SPIDER-MAN And DOCTOR STRANGE Characters Are All The Same Person
Recommended For You:

Bruce Campbell Finally Reveals Whether His SPIDER-MAN And DOCTOR STRANGE Characters Are All The Same Person
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Vigor - 1/4/2024, 9:13 AM
Title is clickbait
For the reactionary call of duty tik tok kids out there who read headlines and jump straight to comments

He's saying the way it was filmed [in isolation due to covid] was frustrating.
This is also a very revealing article because he basically CONFIRMS that he's in deadpool3. That's great news
TheFinestSmack - 1/4/2024, 9:15 AM
@Vigor - The Deadpool 3 confirmation is way more newsworthy than the trash headline.
Spoken - 1/4/2024, 9:17 AM
@Vigor - That's all this site does nowadays unfortunately. 15 years ago it was the exact opposite.
Oberlin4Prez - 1/4/2024, 10:08 AM
@Vigor - Consider the source bro. Josh is the hack of hacks.
AquaClunge - 1/4/2024, 10:14 AM
@Vigor - damn.....I read the headline and went straight comments only to be told off by you!!!

I must do better.......I also hate tik tok 💀
soberchimera - 1/4/2024, 10:16 AM
@Vigor - I mean, the movie WAS frustrating and disappointing for some fans.
mountainman - 1/4/2024, 10:27 AM
@Vigor - We obviously don’t know what the MCU mutants will look like, but it does please me to know that Deadpool 3 seems to be an amalgamation of the Fox-Men and X-Men TAS. If they can deliver, this one should be a crowd pleaser.
TheFinestSmack - 1/4/2024, 9:13 AM
So "frustrating and disappointing" due to the PANDEMIC. Love how the headline neglects to mention that for the sake of clicks...
MuadDib - 1/4/2024, 9:15 AM
He’s been a great Xavier, finding a more comic accurate replacement for the looming reboot will be tough.
cyclopsprime - 1/4/2024, 9:41 AM
@MuadDib - mark strong
LiteraryJoe - 1/4/2024, 9:52 AM
@cyclopsprime - You understand me.
TheFinestSmack - 1/4/2024, 9:55 AM
@cyclopsprime - Mark Strong as Xavier and IF they need a Magneto, then Jason Isaacs
mountainman - 1/4/2024, 10:29 AM
@TheFinestSmack - I’m usually not a proponent of fan castings, but i’ll make an exception for yours.
HashTagSwagg - 1/4/2024, 9:16 AM
"Frustrating And Disappointing" to shoot, you click baiting slag
HammerLegFoot - 1/4/2024, 9:16 AM
He didn't have his neck snapped, he had his lower jaw ripped off.
CerealKiller1 - 1/4/2024, 9:18 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Thank you. So many people don’t realise she pulled the top and bottom halves of his head apart!
HammerLegFoot - 1/4/2024, 9:20 AM
@CerealKiller1 - Ripped it clean apart
LiteraryJoe - 1/4/2024, 9:52 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I genuinely did not notice that.
HammerLegFoot - 1/4/2024, 9:54 AM
@LiteraryJoe - I ended up seeing a breakdown of the movie and they slowed the scene down and showed she actually ripped his shit in half.
LiteraryJoe - 1/4/2024, 10:12 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Thank you very much for sharing this.
lazlodaytona - 1/4/2024, 9:16 AM
Wow. Talk about a misleading article title. The few above me have already explained. It will be fun to see Stewart interact with DP.
CerealKiller1 - 1/4/2024, 9:17 AM
What a clickbait headline
harryba11zack - 1/4/2024, 9:18 AM
stop with the clickbaiting and rumor posts, go back to posting half naked ladies you weirdo
Feralwookiee - 1/4/2024, 9:32 AM
@harryba11zack - Did you say half naked ladies???
BiggieMac4Sauce - 1/4/2024, 9:18 AM
it’s still crazy how that one film introduced incursions, the Illuminati, members of the X-men, F4 (lol), Inhumans, strange third eye (crazy), and full on necromancy. a lot of ground work.

Vigor - 1/4/2024, 9:24 AM
@BiggieMac4Sauce - it really was a true multiversal movie. The madness in the title was for Wanda going mad. I think people will look back on phase 3 more fondly, give it 5-6 more years of story development. That's unless low sales means major changes (scrapping kang, introduced characters, rushing doom and mutants along without it making sense, etc). Then it would all be for naught

I've always been a fan of the slow burn 🔥
GhostDog - 1/4/2024, 9:21 AM
Classic Josh...
HammerLegFoot - 1/4/2024, 9:22 AM
@GhostDog - Why'd you delete that deep, deep insight on H.P Lovecraft?
GhostDog - 1/4/2024, 9:25 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Rethought my desire to lament about this movie again and thought maybe I should move on...but ya know what screw it

Movie was such a waste of a potentially amazing concept. Kudos to Raimi and his direction giving it some life. Olsen's performance too. The title literally evokes H. P. Lovecraft's At The Mountains of Madness. That story is a recollection of an Antarctic expedition's uncanny discoveries --and their encounter with an untold menace in the ruins of a lost civilization.

The journey into the multiverse should have brought to mind the vibes of Lovecraft's protagonist unearthing this ruined, old world and the otherworldly creatures who inhabit it. A slow escalation of the horror and wonder.
Batman91 - 1/4/2024, 9:21 AM
It says his character has died 4 times on screen. X-Men: The Last Stand, Logan, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness... what was the fourth one?
HammerLegFoot - 1/4/2024, 9:23 AM
@Batman91 - X-Men Origins Wolverine
SpiderParker - 1/4/2024, 9:25 AM
@Batman91 - Nope, its not Deadpool 3, it was DOFP.
HashTagSwagg - 1/4/2024, 9:28 AM
@Batman91 - According to some website, that last shot of his future self in days of future past before time is erased it counts as a death.
Apophis71 - 1/4/2024, 10:25 AM
@Batman91 - Double checked and

Killed By Jean Grey In X-Men: The Last Stand
Killed By A Sentinel In X-Men: Days Of Future Past
Killed By X-24 In Logan
Killed By Scarlet Witch In Doctor Strange 2
Feralwookiee - 1/4/2024, 9:27 AM
MOM was complete garbage imo and made Strange a weak supporting character in "his" own film, while assassinating Wanda, especially after all she's been through.
I absolutely hated it.
And Professor X and Reed going out like total bitches was a disgrace.
Thing94 - 1/4/2024, 9:52 AM
Cry me a river Patrick lol
FinnishDude - 1/4/2024, 10:14 AM
This is basically the same thing McKellen said about his experience working on The Hobbit-trilogy. For actors, especially classically trained ones like them, is not particularly inspiring to be told that your co-star is a ball placed on a green screen.
Order66 - 1/4/2024, 10:32 AM
Technically Xavier never died in last stand, he transferred his conscience to his vegetable twin brothers body. His body was destroyed but his soul/conscience still lived.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder