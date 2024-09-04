ANDOR Star Ebon Moss-Bachrach Spotted Wearing MoCap Suit On THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Set

Last month, we got a first look at The Thing on the set of The Fantastic Four: First Steps. A stunt performer was spotted wearing an actual costume as the Ever-Lovin' Blue-Eyed Ben Grimm, leading to speculation the hero might be a primarily practical creation.

Many of you argued that this Thing was being used for reference, something that seemed likely given Ebon Moss-Bachrach's past comments he'd be donning a motion-capture suit like the one worn by Mark Ruffalo in the Avengers movies.

Now, the Andor star has been spotted heading to set in London, England and, yes, he is indeed decked out in a MoCap costume. This should allay any fears about Moss-Bachrach only being on hand for a voice performance in Marvel Studios' Fantastic Four reboot.

"In the past, I think they’ve done a suit. Michael Chiklis wore a suit that apparently was really uncomfortable, and it’s kind of...we’re past that," the actor explained while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live earlier this year. "It’s a little kind of cosplay, kind of amateur that kind of stuff now with the technology we have."

At this year's San Diego Comic-Con, he'd add, "I’ve been going through scenes and working at stuff and working at the table. [We’ve] been sort of getting into it, developing our relationships. Just very basic, kind of connecting, figuring out what this family is about and what the dynamics are in the family."

If The Fantastic Four: First Steps is finally shooting on location, then more set photos could soon follow. Security has been tight at Pinewood and, while the cast has been spotted in costume as Marvel's First Family, the fact drones were used to snap them has left the paparazzi facing potential legal complications if they post them.

For now, take a closer look at Moss-Bachrach "suited up" in the X post below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four: First Steps cast.

We'll also see Ralph Ineson as Galactus, Julia Garner as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer, and Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne in mystery roles. The story sees Galactus and Silver Surfer target Earth for destruction.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.