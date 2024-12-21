Intriguing THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor Teases A Potentially Universe-Altering Sue Storm Moment

You may recall a rumour from last year that Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, would be the lead character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

While we expect the reboot to put the spotlight on each member of the team, many fans wondered whether, rather than her being the "main" star, Sue might just be the most crucial part of the story Marvel Studios is telling.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez was recently asked about that and explained, "Each member of the family has their importance in the film. There is truth that there is a moment in the film that makes Susan Storm, quite frankly, the most important person in their world (and when I think about it, universe) at one point."

He didn't share any additional details but we may be able to figure it out by piecing together previous rumours. It's been said that Galactus is a Multiversal threat and that he wants the son of Reed Richards and Sue, Franklin.

He's expected to be a major player in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, likely because he's an incredibly powerful mutant with the ability to open doors to other realities. You can probably see why someone like Galactus would want him as a Herald as it gives him not just one universe to feast on, but a Multiverse with unlimited planets.

So, if Sue gets a huge moment to save Franklin from the Eater of Worlds, that may well be what Perez is talking about. Remember, in the comics, the Invisible Woman is the team's biggest powerhouse.

"It's quite surreal. I’m loving [Sue]. I love her so much," Vanessa Kirby previously said of her MCU role. "I love her in the comics, I’m honored to play her. I love Ebon, Joe, and Pedro. We’re having a great time."

"He’s everything. I love him. We’re having such a good time," she said of her co-star and on-screen husband. "I can’t say enough amazing stuff about him."

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.