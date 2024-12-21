Intriguing THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Rumor Teases A Potentially Universe-Altering Sue Storm Moment

There are once again rumblings about the importance of Vanessa Kirby’s Sue Storm to The Fantastic Four: First Steps, with a new rumour claiming she’ll get a moment in the movie with huge ramifications.

Dec 21, 2024
Source: The Cosmic Circus

You may recall a rumour from last year that Sue Storm, a.k.a. the Invisible Woman, would be the lead character in The Fantastic Four: First Steps

While we expect the reboot to put the spotlight on each member of the team, many fans wondered whether, rather than her being the "main" star, Sue might just be the most crucial part of the story Marvel Studios is telling.

The Cosmic Circus' Alex Perez was recently asked about that and explained, "Each member of the family has their importance in the film. There is truth that there is a moment in the film that makes Susan Storm, quite frankly, the most important person in their world (and when I think about it, universe) at one point."

He didn't share any additional details but we may be able to figure it out by piecing together previous rumours. It's been said that Galactus is a Multiversal threat and that he wants the son of Reed Richards and Sue, Franklin.

He's expected to be a major player in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, likely because he's an incredibly powerful mutant with the ability to open doors to other realities. You can probably see why someone like Galactus would want him as a Herald as it gives him not just one universe to feast on, but a Multiverse with unlimited planets. 

So, if Sue gets a huge moment to save Franklin from the Eater of Worlds, that may well be what Perez is talking about. Remember, in the comics, the Invisible Woman is the team's biggest powerhouse.

"It's quite surreal. I’m loving [Sue]. I love her so much," Vanessa Kirby previously said of her MCU role. "I love her in the comics, I’m honored to play her. I love Ebon, Joe, and Pedro. We’re having a great time."

"He’s everything. I love him. We’re having such a good time," she said of her co-star and on-screen husband. "I can’t say enough amazing stuff about him."

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

New Video Reveals Best Look Yet At Pedro Pascal's Reed Richards Look In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
12/21/2024, 3:13 PM
As the most powerful on the team next to her son, her powerset is pretty versatile and fun to see in action.
12/21/2024, 3:27 PM
@ModHaterSLADE - I dunno man. Franklin, a female silver surfer, Galactus. Mole Man. John Malcovich.....

Feeling a bit overcrowded /s
12/21/2024, 3:55 PM
@McMurdo - Pedro as Reed too. When I see him, I don't see Reed. I see Pedro.
12/21/2024, 4:25 PM
@McMurdo - Sounds epic if anything🤷🏾‍♂️
12/21/2024, 3:14 PM
So hyped for both the MCU and the DCU IN 2025

Superman
Peacemaker

Fantastic Four
Daredevilp: Born Again
12/21/2024, 3:17 PM
Sue is a great character, and ridiculously powerful.... she needs to go the Namor storyline ( tho they'll probably use Doom 🙄) and not the Malice storyline. No more dark Phoenixes please
12/21/2024, 3:19 PM
Interesting…

Given in the comics she’s one of the few known to penetrate the shell of a Celestial , it could be that in order to save Franklin she is able to actually hurt Galactus after going full mama bear.

User Comment Image

Anyway , looking forward to seeing Vanessa Kirby in the role since it’s a casting I’ve warmed up to after initially not being sure since I had mainly seen her play “colder” characters which is not Sue imo.
12/21/2024, 3:29 PM
wait a minute........her last name is what?
User Comment Image
12/21/2024, 3:49 PM
@harryba11zack - Please establish a GoFundMe so you can someday afford a second joke.
12/21/2024, 3:49 PM
She gives birth to Franklin, the most powerful being in the multiverse, so by extension SHE’S the most important character. Typical female “logic”
12/21/2024, 3:50 PM
@BruceWayng - Welcome to Christianity.
12/21/2024, 4:03 PM
@Lisa89 -Already a card carrying member. Been part the winning team since day one

User Comment Image
12/21/2024, 3:54 PM
Wrong! Pedro's mustache will be the lead and must important character of the movie
12/21/2024, 3:56 PM
@folieaturd - It will be the second most distracting after a gender swapped SS.
12/21/2024, 4:09 PM
Come on Disney. You had a scene with Thor naked so at least give us this…
User Comment Image
12/21/2024, 4:31 PM
OF course they want to make Sue Storm the "most important person in their universe".....it's still the MSheU.

