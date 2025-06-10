Move Over, #Barbenheimer; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Supports SUPERMAN With #SuperFantastic Art

Move Over, #Barbenheimer; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Supports SUPERMAN With #SuperFantastic Art

While Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps will go head-to-head in theaters next month, Pedro Pascal has joined fans in rallying around the #SuperFantastic hashtag. Read on for details...

News
By JoshWilding - Jun 10, 2025 11:06 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

In 2023, we witnessed a phenomenon with #Barbenheimer, an online movement driven by the simultaneous July 21 theatrical release of two vastly different films: Barbie and Oppenheimer

Movie fans rallied around these blockbusters, with theaters and even rival studios getting in on the action to promote seeing both movies on the big screen (sometimes on the same day). The result was a $1.5 billion haul for Greta Gerwig's Barbie and $950 million for Christopher Nolan's historical drama. 

Studios and theaters have been attempting to recapture that same magic ever since, but this July is expected to be busy for them. 

The month kicks off with Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman, before The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Smurfs follow. None of them arrive on the same weekend, but when all is said and done, only one will emerge as the victor at the box office. 

Many Marvel and DC fans have already united to support Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, two superhero movies which could decide the fate of their respective franchise. That's birthed the #SuperFantastic hashtag, and Mister Fantastic himself, Pedro Pascal, has give ut his seal of approval with some must-see fan art on Instagram.

It would be quite something to see both movies soar to new heights at the box office next month, and filmmaker James Gunn has already said he doesn't feel there's any competition between his movie and Marvel Studios' take on its First Family. 

The fact is, if Superman is a runaway success, it will likely hurt The Fantastic Four: First Steps' opening weekend. At the same time, the next MCU movie is taking premium format screens away from the Man of Steel just two weeks after it opens. 

With that in mind, Marvel and DC fans assembling for a #SuperFantastic time at the theaters could be a game-changer...

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.  

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The Matt Shakman-directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, with James Gunn's Superman arriving two weeks earlier on July 11.

SUPERMAN Shows His Might And Takes Flight In New Commercial And Promo Art For The First DCU Movie
Related:

SUPERMAN Shows His Might And Takes Flight In New Commercial And Promo Art For The First DCU Movie
IRON MAN Artist Adi Granov Reveals His Take On Marvel's First Family In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS
Recommended For You:

IRON MAN Artist Adi Granov Reveals His Take On Marvel's First Family In THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Blergh
Blergh - 6/10/2025, 11:17 AM
#Supetastic sounds like a genuinely cool hashtag.

In other news: Disney is buying out Comcast's share in HULU
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/business/digital/hulu-value-revealed-disney-completes-deal-comcast-1236260404/
Cleander
Cleander - 6/10/2025, 11:21 AM
Sounds Fruity.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/10/2025, 11:33 AM
@Cleander - User Comment Image
movieguy18
movieguy18 - 6/10/2025, 11:28 AM
Hell yeah! This is exactly what we need so that both movies can be hits! Hopefully both movies will knock it out of the park and we can start a new MCU/DCU rivalry!
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/10/2025, 11:32 AM
@movieguy18 - And both of them unapologetically CMBs in full costume and full color.

Make Mine Good!
DarthMauve
DarthMauve - 6/10/2025, 11:32 AM
@movieguy18 - Was about to say the same thing. So so sick of the tribalism.
A rising tide raises all ships.
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 6/10/2025, 11:38 AM
@DarthMauve - AMEN
Goldboink
Goldboink - 6/10/2025, 11:59 AM
@DarthMauve -
Nolan's Batman and Iron Man certainly benefited from each other. As long as the movies are good I am going to see them.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 6/10/2025, 11:31 AM
sugar and shit
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 11:34 AM
That’s cool!!.

I can’t wait to see these two films since they both look good to me…

I hope they turn out well and thus are successful also!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/10/2025, 11:34 AM
A rising tide lifts all boats. Love to see the solidarity.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/10/2025, 11:44 AM
@Clintthahamster - exactly…

Idk why it’s so hard for some people to understand that…

Tribalism is stupid and backwards imo and just leads to more unnecessary tearing stuff down rather then building stuff which while harder can be so much more satisfying
PC04
PC04 - 6/10/2025, 11:50 AM
@Clintthahamster - Right on the money! So weird when people get tribal about franchises. We're so lucky to live in a time wher we can see our favorite heros brought to life!
Cleander
Cleander - 6/10/2025, 11:34 AM
counter-programming only works with two movies opening around the same time but with different target audiences. These 2 properties share an audience so this wont work.
Vigor
Vigor - 6/10/2025, 11:42 AM
@Cleander - they should do a back to back special. 25 percent off total ticket
Or popcorn bucket of your choosing
HulkisHoly
HulkisHoly - 6/10/2025, 11:59 AM
@Cleander -

Yeah I was thinking the same thing. The barbenheimer thing was a meme that worked and got normies to see both films when they possibly would have only watched one or the other, BECAUSE they are so vastly different.

A better comparison would be like LILO & Stitch and FD: Bloodlines = StitchBlood
😂 that’s terrible
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 6/10/2025, 11:43 AM
Both can exist and both can be awesome.
IronGenesis
IronGenesis - 6/10/2025, 11:45 AM
With the way the weather has been in NY…definitely seeing both in theatres. LFG!
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/10/2025, 11:52 AM
Noooo!!

User Comment Image
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 6/10/2025, 12:03 PM
Doesn't come close to the buzz that Barbenheimer generated, sounds like the marketing team are desperately grasping for straws.
Pictilli
Pictilli - 6/10/2025, 12:14 PM
Much much better than Barbenheimer in every way...

Better characters and messages too!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder