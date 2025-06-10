Move Over, #Barbenheimer; THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Pedro Pascal Supports SUPERMAN With #SuperFantastic Art

In 2023, we witnessed a phenomenon with #Barbenheimer, an online movement driven by the simultaneous July 21 theatrical release of two vastly different films: Barbie and Oppenheimer.

Movie fans rallied around these blockbusters, with theaters and even rival studios getting in on the action to promote seeing both movies on the big screen (sometimes on the same day). The result was a $1.5 billion haul for Greta Gerwig's Barbie and $950 million for Christopher Nolan's historical drama.

Studios and theaters have been attempting to recapture that same magic ever since, but this July is expected to be busy for them.

The month kicks off with Jurassic World Rebirth and Superman, before The Fantastic Four: First Steps and Smurfs follow. None of them arrive on the same weekend, but when all is said and done, only one will emerge as the victor at the box office.

Many Marvel and DC fans have already united to support Superman and The Fantastic Four: First Steps, two superhero movies which could decide the fate of their respective franchise. That's birthed the #SuperFantastic hashtag, and Mister Fantastic himself, Pedro Pascal, has give ut his seal of approval with some must-see fan art on Instagram.

It would be quite something to see both movies soar to new heights at the box office next month, and filmmaker James Gunn has already said he doesn't feel there's any competition between his movie and Marvel Studios' take on its First Family.

The fact is, if Superman is a runaway success, it will likely hurt The Fantastic Four: First Steps' opening weekend. At the same time, the next MCU movie is taking premium format screens away from the Man of Steel just two weeks after it opens.

With that in mind, Marvel and DC fans assembling for a #SuperFantastic time at the theaters could be a game-changer...

Pedro Pascal being fantastic as ever, showing love for this July’s #SuperFantastic event!



SUPERMAN 🤝🏼 THE FANTASTIC FOUR



(Artist @JustRalphyyy) pic.twitter.com/uy6Rlrsiyi — DC Film News (@DCFilmNews) June 10, 2025

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Superman, DC Studios' first feature film to hit the big screen, is set to soar into theaters worldwide this summer from Warner Bros. Pictures. In his signature style, James Gunn takes on the original superhero in the newly imagined DC universe with a singular blend of epic action, humor and heart, delivering a Superman who’s driven by compassion and an inherent belief in the goodness of humankind.

The movie stars David Corenswet in the dual role of Superman/Clark Kent, Rachel Brosnahan as Lois Lane and Nicholas Hoult as Lex Luthor.

The Matt Shakman-directed The Fantastic Four: First Steps is set to be released in theaters on July 25, with James Gunn's Superman arriving two weeks earlier on July 11.