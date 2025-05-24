New THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Promo Art Revealed; Ebon Moss-Bachrach Discusses His Take On The Thing

Some new promo art for Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps has been revealed on a tie-in Trix cereal box, with H.E.R.B.I.E. on the front, and cartoonish depictions of Mr. Fantastic, Invisible Woman, Human Torch, and The Thing on the back.

The box also comes with a "hidden message decoder," but the text doesn't reveal anything about the movie, and simply reads: "You're the best of us."

Ebon Moss-Bachrach was asked about his take on Ben Grimm during an interview with Financial Times, and it sounds like The Bear star was at least partially drawn to the role because it meant he could disappear into the character and bring him to life via motion-capture.

“I would say maybe he just has a sort of rock exterior, but he’s a very human person,” says the actor. “That was definitely one of the attractive things about this job, that I am obscured, in a way."

The Fantastic Four reboot seems to be one of the most highly-anticipated MCU movies in quite some time, and Marvel/Disney will surely be hoping for Deadpool and Wolverine numbers after Captain America: Brave New World and Thunderbolts' so-so performances at the box office.

Check out the new artwork below along with the recent full trailer.

First Steps stars Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us, Freaky Tales) as Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, Vanessa Kirby (Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning) as Sue Storm, aka the Invisible Woman, Joseph Quinn (Stranger Things, A Quiet Place Day One) as Johnny Storm, aka The Human Torch, Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Punisher, The Bear) as Ben Grimm, aka the Thing, and Julia Garner (Wolf Man, Ozark) as the Silver Surfer.

Ralph Ineson will play Galactus, and Natasha Lyonne, Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich are also on board in undisclosed roles.

Kevin Feige has confirmed that the movie will take place in an alternate universe, but we know that Marvel's First Family will appear in Avengers: Doomsday and Avengers: Secret Wars, so we wouldn't be surprised if they find their way into the main MCU timeline by the end of this movie.

Spoilers follow.

We actually see the team arriving to the main 616 universe in Thunderbolts' post-credits scene.

"Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal."

Matt Shakman directs The Fantastic Four: First Steps, which is set to hit theaters on July 25, 2025.