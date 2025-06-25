THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Final Trailer Breakdown: 9 Biggest Reveals, Spoilers, And Easter Eggs

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps definitely impressed, and all signs point to Marvel Studios' take on its First Family being the one fans have spent literal decades waiting to see on screen. The story plays out in an alternate reality, a ballsy move by Kevin Feige and company. However, it's also freed up filmmaker Matt Shakman to give us a 1960s-inspired take on these heroes that simply wouldn't be possible on the Sacred Timeline. In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into all the biggest reveals, Easter Eggs, and possible story spoilers revealed by Marvel Studios today. Those include a trip to Taa II, a major MCU debut, and some hints at the inclusion of an iconic catchphrase. You can read through our trailer breakdown for The Fantastic Four: First Steps by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below.

9. Marvel's First Family In Action Some fans have pointed out that trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps haven't shown these heroes fighting anyone. While we expect a montage of past battles, it does appear the team won't be engaging in knockout brawls with Galactus and the Silver Surfer. That was to be expected, but lest we think the reboot will be lacking in action, this latest preview ups the ante in a big way. New shots of Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny using their powers are included here, with Mister Fantastic's stretching abilities looking particularly impressive (there's always a risk powers like that will end up coming across as goofy in live-action).



8. The Iconic Flame "4" If you're a fan of the comics, then you'll know that the Human Torch blasting into the skies above New York City and writing the Fantastic Four's trademark "4" in flame is a staple of his. We're overjoyed to see it utilised in this movie, though it does somewhat feel like it could be one of the last shots for the team's MCU debut. Regardless, we're already getting ahead of ourselves and wondering what it's going to look like when Johnny uses this unique skill to reach out to his buddy Spider-Man...



7. "What Time Is It?" It seems The Thing not wanting to say "It's Clobberin' Time" will be a running gag in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Based on what's revealed here, the line was given to his cartoon counterpart, something Johnny doesn't let Ben live down. However, in the closing moments of this sneak peek, you just know that The Thing is about to say it as he and the Human Torch barrel toward the ground below. We'll give Marvel Studios credit for not spoiling that here...even if we wish that had been the note that this final trailer had ended on. It'll make for a great moment in the theater next month, though.



6. Silver Surfer's Warning Just like in the comics, Galactus' Herald, the Silver Surfer, arrives on Earth to warn its citizens of the Devourer of Worlds' imminent arrival. Marvel Studios has made some notable improvements to the VFX used to transform Julia Garner into Shalla-Bal, and her voice now sounds a little more alien than what we heard from her in the previous trailer. While some fans continue to whine and complain about the Silver Surfer being gender-swapped (that's incorrect, this is Shalla-Bal, not Norrin Radd), we cannot wait to see what the MCU's take on this character brings to the table here.



5. Galactus' Worldship The Fantastic Four: First Steps' latest trailer confirms this movie will feature cosmic action, and we're taken to Taa II, or the Worldship. That solar system-sized is the Möbius strip-shaped home of Galactus, Devourer of Worlds and Ravager of Planets. The Silver Surfer leads the team through what looks like the entrance to the villain's base, where they'll presumably attempt to bargain with him. This feels like it could be the standout sequence in the movie, especially as it should give Ralph Ineson the chance to shine as he likely counters the team's offer with one of his own.



4. Franklin Richards We get a much better look at Franklin Richards in the reboot's final trailer, and he does indeed appear to be a CG creation. The effects are solid, and this is much easier than the complications surrounding the use of a real baby. Franklin is likely to be in the midst of the action, too, especially if rumours that Galactus wants him in exchange for sparing Earth are correct. In the comics, Franklin has the power to warp and create realities, making him a major player heading into Avengers: Doomsday. He'll presumably be aged up into a little boy by the time we reunite with him there, of course.



3. Mister Fantastic's Solution As we established at the beginning of this feature, the Fantastic Four can't exactly punch Galactus. Surprisingly, this trailer takes us to Paris, where we see that Reed Richards has seemingly constructed a device meant to repeat the World Eater. The question is, is this Mister Fantastic's failed attempt to defeat the villain or a glimpse at how he ultimately saves Earth from him? It's hard to say, but we are excited to see that Reed's intelligence will be front and centre in the team's battle with Galactus. Not a single plot leak has revealed how he's beaten, so perhaps the Ultimate Nullifier comes into play? That or Galactus wins...



2. The Devourer Of Worlds In New York Admittedly, the shot above isn't from Galactus' rampage through the Big Apple. In that sequence, we bear witness to his massive scale as the Fantasticar races after the seemingly unstoppable big bad. Just look at the detail on the cosmic villain, though. Marvel Studios has outdone itself, and the visual language has a lot in common with the Celestials seen in Eternals. Rumours continue to swirl that Galactus will somehow make his way to Earth-616, potentially making him a Multiversal threat. We'll see, but we can safely say that he should not be a one-and-done threat in the MCU.

