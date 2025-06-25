THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Final Trailer Breakdown: 9 Biggest Reveals, Spoilers, And Easter Eggs

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Final Trailer Breakdown: 9 Biggest Reveals, Spoilers, And Easter Eggs

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps arrived earlier today, and we're now taking a closer look at all the biggest moments, reveals, and comic book Easter Eggs. Possible spoilers follow...

Feature Opinion
By JoshWilding - Jun 25, 2025 12:06 PM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

The final trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps definitely impressed, and all signs point to Marvel Studios' take on its First Family being the one fans have spent literal decades waiting to see on screen. 

The story plays out in an alternate reality, a ballsy move by Kevin Feige and company. However, it's also freed up filmmaker Matt Shakman to give us a 1960s-inspired take on these heroes that simply wouldn't be possible on the Sacred Timeline.

In this feature, we're taking a deep dive into all the biggest reveals, Easter Eggs, and possible story spoilers revealed by Marvel Studios today. Those include a trip to Taa II, a major MCU debut, and some hints at the inclusion of an iconic catchphrase. 

You can read through our trailer breakdown for The Fantastic Four: First Steps by clicking the "Next"/"View List" buttons below. 
 

9. Marvel's First Family In Action

1hhfwwyl o

Some fans have pointed out that trailers for The Fantastic Four: First Steps haven't shown these heroes fighting anyone. While we expect a montage of past battles, it does appear the team won't be engaging in knockout brawls with Galactus and the Silver Surfer.

That was to be expected, but lest we think the reboot will be lacking in action, this latest preview ups the ante in a big way. 

New shots of Reed, Sue, Ben, and Johnny using their powers are included here, with Mister Fantastic's stretching abilities looking particularly impressive (there's always a risk powers like that will end up coming across as goofy in live-action).
 

8. The Iconic Flame "4"

T7bec29u o

If you're a fan of the comics, then you'll know that the Human Torch blasting into the skies above New York City and writing the Fantastic Four's trademark "4" in flame is a staple of his. 

We're overjoyed to see it utilised in this movie, though it does somewhat feel like it could be one of the last shots for the team's MCU debut.

Regardless, we're already getting ahead of ourselves and wondering what it's going to look like when Johnny uses this unique skill to reach out to his buddy Spider-Man...
 

7. "What Time Is It?"

Vlohwxtr o

It seems The Thing not wanting to say "It's Clobberin' Time" will be a running gag in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. Based on what's revealed here, the line was given to his cartoon counterpart, something Johnny doesn't let Ben live down. 

However, in the closing moments of this sneak peek, you just know that The Thing is about to say it as he and the Human Torch barrel toward the ground below. 

We'll give Marvel Studios credit for not spoiling that here...even if we wish that had been the note that this final trailer had ended on. It'll make for a great moment in the theater next month, though.
 

6. Silver Surfer's Warning 

Ksrm36cw o

Just like in the comics, Galactus' Herald, the Silver Surfer, arrives on Earth to warn its citizens of the Devourer of Worlds' imminent arrival. 

Marvel Studios has made some notable improvements to the VFX used to transform Julia Garner into Shalla-Bal, and her voice now sounds a little more alien than what we heard from her in the previous trailer.

While some fans continue to whine and complain about the Silver Surfer being gender-swapped (that's incorrect, this is Shalla-Bal, not Norrin Radd), we cannot wait to see what the MCU's take on this character brings to the table here. 
 

5. Galactus' Worldship

Gxe1cvrc o

The Fantastic Four: First Steps' latest trailer confirms this movie will feature cosmic action, and we're taken to Taa II, or the Worldship.

That solar system-sized is the Möbius strip-shaped home of Galactus, Devourer of Worlds and Ravager of Planets. The Silver Surfer leads the team through what looks like the entrance to the villain's base, where they'll presumably attempt to bargain with him. 

This feels like it could be the standout sequence in the movie, especially as it should give Ralph Ineson the chance to shine as he likely counters the team's offer with one of his own. 
 

4. Franklin Richards

Pf9qzihn o

We get a much better look at Franklin Richards in the reboot's final trailer, and he does indeed appear to be a CG creation. The effects are solid, and this is much easier than the complications surrounding the use of a real baby.

Franklin is likely to be in the midst of the action, too, especially if rumours that Galactus wants him in exchange for sparing Earth are correct. 

In the comics, Franklin has the power to warp and create realities, making him a major player heading into Avengers: Doomsday. He'll presumably be aged up into a little boy by the time we reunite with him there, of course.
 

3. Mister Fantastic's Solution

4xxo3gae o

As we established at the beginning of this feature, the Fantastic Four can't exactly punch Galactus. Surprisingly, this trailer takes us to Paris, where we see that Reed Richards has seemingly constructed a device meant to repeat the World Eater. 

The question is, is this Mister Fantastic's failed attempt to defeat the villain or a glimpse at how he ultimately saves Earth from him?

It's hard to say, but we are excited to see that Reed's intelligence will be front and centre in the team's battle with Galactus. Not a single plot leak has revealed how he's beaten, so perhaps the Ultimate Nullifier comes into play? That or Galactus wins...
 

2. The Devourer Of Worlds In New York

Etrwmjqd o

Admittedly, the shot above isn't from Galactus' rampage through the Big Apple. In that sequence, we bear witness to his massive scale as the Fantasticar races after the seemingly unstoppable big bad. 

Just look at the detail on the cosmic villain, though. Marvel Studios has outdone itself, and the visual language has a lot in common with the Celestials seen in Eternals

Rumours continue to swirl that Galactus will somehow make his way to Earth-616, potentially making him a Multiversal threat. We'll see, but we can safely say that he should not be a one-and-done threat in the MCU.
 

1. The Thing's Beard

M4qgbgxr o

Well, that's a thing of beauty, isn't it? 

As Marvel Studios has continued to refine The Fantastic Four: First Steps' visual effects, The Thing has been given a beard for the movie's final act. It's an unexpected addition to his look, and yes, it also appears to be made from rock. 

It may look cool, but its presence suggests that there will be a time jump in the movie, perhaps when the team returns from its cosmic meeting with Galactus. That or there are some big twists and turns in this story that are being kept deliberately under wraps. 
 

The Human Torch Battles A Sexy Alien In THE FANTASTIC FOUR TV Spot; New 4K Trailer Screenshots And Stills Land
Related:

The Human Torch Battles A Sexy Alien In THE FANTASTIC FOUR TV Spot; New 4K Trailer Screenshots And Stills Land
THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Entire Plot May Have Leaked Online - Major SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS' Entire Plot May Have Leaked Online - Major SPOILERS

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
soberchimera
soberchimera - 6/25/2025, 12:07 PM
Galactus looks amazing. Literally everything else…
User Comment Image
lvcl
lvcl - 6/25/2025, 2:24 PM
@soberchimera -

With all the footage they've shown in the trailers, there's nothing left to discover about the film; they've already shown it in its entirety.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/25/2025, 12:09 PM
Every time I see the Silver Surfer I just think to myself…

User Comment Image
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/25/2025, 12:15 PM
@BruceWayng - they didn't because thats not your boy, its a different character
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 6/25/2025, 12:19 PM
@braunermegda - User Comment Image
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 12:10 PM
@JoshWilding

https://x.com/bestever23/status/1937750391573348590?t=PCMOxlpYQ3hanAcm4HwJtw&s=19

@MCMurdo
@vectorsigma
@bobertwats i mean @bobervanz 🤡😘🤡
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 12:19 PM
@JurassicClunge - how do we know this guy actually saw it?
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 12:21 PM
@McMurdo - i got no clue, I'm a twitter noob but just in case 😂
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 12:22 PM
@JurassicClunge - I don't have Twitter so can't see his recent stuff but when I go to his page pretty much every thing he posts is a fake rumor or scoop.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 12:24 PM
@McMurdo - i have a burner so I can see tweets but his reaction keeps getting reposted on my main feed even though I follow nobody 😂 not sure how legit he is but if he is things are looking up for ya'll 👀
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 12:29 PM
@JurassicClunge - I mean he seems like a bit of a DC shill from what I can see. Until Robert Meyer Burnett and people I trust see it I can't give in to the giga positivity hype. I mean I'm hyped but still.
JurassicClunge
JurassicClunge - 6/25/2025, 12:37 PM
@McMurdo - i can not blame you sir!

I will ultimately decide for myself 😂
AllsGood
AllsGood - 6/25/2025, 12:12 PM
The Fantastic Four: First Steps

User Comment Image
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 12:16 PM
If Franklin is CG on that shot then that’s damn impressive tbh since he does look pretty real imo…

Most likely though , it’s probably be a mix of a real baby and VFX tbh.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

Anyway , movie seems good so looking forward to watching it!!.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/25/2025, 12:41 PM
"some fans continue to whine and complain about the Silver Surfer being gender-swapped (that's incorrect, this is Shalla-Bal, not Norrin Radd)"

In case y'all forgot what you're supposed to be bickering about . . .
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 6/25/2025, 1:01 PM
@Clintthahamster - lol

Just shows you their literacy if they don’t know what the term “gender swapped” actually means.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 6/25/2025, 12:45 PM
Props to the designers for Galactus and his ship. Looks BADASS🔥🔥🔥
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 6/25/2025, 12:57 PM
"Not a single plot leak has revealed how he's beaten, so perhaps the Ultimate Nullifier comes into play? That or Galactus wins..."

Didn't Mark post a leak this morning?
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 1:00 PM
@TheFinestSmack - yes
braunermegda
braunermegda - 6/25/2025, 2:29 PM
@TheFinestSmack - It's a rumour, as always
McMurdo
McMurdo - 6/25/2025, 12:59 PM
@clintthahamster fair point and someone here spoiled the leaked script for the Weapons horror film and it's pissed me off ever since. Dude legitimately posted the biggest spoiler just to be a cock so although I didn't spoil what was in the article specifically, your point on editorializing is sound and I've deleted my comment.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/25/2025, 1:49 PM
@McMurdo - User Comment Image
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 6/25/2025, 1:16 PM
the choir screeching "Fantastic Four" 30 times in the trailer was. A bit much. But it's the same trailer we've seen twice already before. I'm cautiously optimistic this won't be a fantastic turd, but idk if it will be worth the effort in the end either. We'll see. Tickets are bought.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/25/2025, 2:09 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - I was thinking the same, by the end it was really pissing me off!
PopBye
PopBye - 6/25/2025, 2:35 PM
@Oberlin4Prez - strongly disagree
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 6/25/2025, 1:23 PM
What did Marvel do to the Thing?! I still think Austin Butler should've been Johnny Storm and Pedro should've been as far away from this as possible.

Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/25/2025, 1:50 PM
@Chaos200 - Come on, dude, you know he's gonna say it.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 6/25/2025, 2:12 PM
@Clintthahamster - No shit, that's why it's cheap, why are they making Things basic traits a character arc? The idea of these well known characters not being their full selves until the end of the movie is so 2002.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 6/25/2025, 2:16 PM
@Chaos200 - Ask 100 people on the street what The Thing's catch phrase is, and you'll get a blank stare. Ask another 100 people who's famous for saying "It's clobbering time" and, if the have an answer, the answer will be "CM Punk." GA won't give a shit whether or not he says it, or how many times he does, and fans are buying a ticket regardless. Why not have fun with it?
PopBye
PopBye - 6/25/2025, 2:36 PM
@Chaos200 - trash video
PopBye
PopBye - 6/25/2025, 2:37 PM
@Chaos200 -

What a nonsensical video.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 6/25/2025, 2:38 PM
@Clintthahamster - Catering to the GA is never a good idea with these movies, that's how you get X-Men in all black, Sonic in the human world being a pet, the Sony Non Spiderman movies, everything where they reference the comics been working when they try to stray away it doesn't. I've always said the MCU got as popular as it did because it was unapologetically the comics, no black suits, no OTT edginess, no IronMan nipples on his suit. Why change that now? In my experience all the normies I brought to the cinema to watch these movies back in phase 1 - 3 loved all the references I listed to them that were in the comics and they were disappointed when I told them something was unique to the movies. GA like authentic shit too.
Chaos200
Chaos200 - 6/25/2025, 2:42 PM
@PopBye - trash comment
What a nonsensical comment.
Spike101
Spike101 - 6/25/2025, 2:10 PM
Galactus looks spot on but the Thing and Jonny look awful
PatchesOhulihan
PatchesOhulihan - 6/25/2025, 2:27 PM
How many times will Johnny take off near a ton of people, and none of them will get burned by it?

Will Johnny get the flamed 4 in the sky drawn correctly the first time? Or will it take him a few tries to get his sky penmanship proportions down?

How is Johnny carrying Ben while flying? Isn't he like 500 pounds?
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 6/25/2025, 2:36 PM
So Johnny now has super strength and that’s how he can carry the Thing?
Nolanite
Nolanite - 6/25/2025, 3:16 PM
Ive seen the movie and Galactus does survive as he is the one who takes Franklin to the sacred timeline.

The Fantastic Flop follows them to the current universe.

The Fantastic Flop runs into The Thundershits as they are the first ones who come across The Fantastic Flop.

Oh and it is Franklin Richards who opens the portal to the current universe.

Nolanite out

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder