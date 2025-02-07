THE FANTASTIC FOUR: FIRST STEPS Poster May Be Hiding A Deep Cut Comic Book Cameo In Plain Sight

The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer has left fans eager for more of Marvel's First Family but does one of the posters include a nod to Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' Marvels? Take a closer look here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 07, 2025 11:02 AM EST
Filed Under: Fantastic Four

Marvel Studios released the first teaser trailer for The Fantastic Four: First Steps earlier this week along with some unique posters which, briefly, caused some AI-related controversy (in reality, it was just bad Photoshop - you can read more here).

Now that's over with, fans believe they've spotted a potentially major Easter Egg on one of the posters which pays homage to Kurt Busiek and Alex Ross' 1994 four-issue comic book series, Marvels

As you can see in the Reddit post below, the photographer pit front and centre bears a striking resemblance to Philip Sheldon. In the comic, he's a news photographer who witnesses some incredible moments in Marvel Comics history - over several decades - from the perspective of an Everyman.

"Same outfit, one eye covered by the camera (hiding the eye patch?), same age," this fan points out. "Sheldon was photographing all the major canon MCU events during the golden age of comics, so this would fit."

It's hard to deny the similarity and, while this may be little more than a fun Easter Egg included on the poster for fans, it's possible Sheldon will have a small role to play in The Fantastic Four: First Steps.

After all, with filmmaker Matt Shakman embracing the 1960s aesthetic and likely paying homage to that era of Marvel Comics storytelling, there are bound to be plenty of similar deep-cut references for longtime comic book fans. 

For now, you can read our breakdown of The Fantastic Four: First Steps trailer by clicking here

Possible Philip Sheldon Cameo in F4 Poster?
byu/ellefeelds inmarvelstudios
feat-img-9645

Set against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel Studios' The Fantastic Four: First Steps introduces Marvel’s First Family—Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic (Pedro Pascal), Sue Storm/Invisible Woman (Vanessa Kirby), Johnny Storm/Human Torch (Joseph Quinn) and Ben Grimm/The Thing (Ebon Moss-Bachrach) as they face their most daunting challenge yet.

Forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, they must defend Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus (Ralph Ineson) and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer (Julia Garner). And if Galactus’ plan to devour the entire planet and everyone on it weren’t bad enough, it suddenly gets very personal.

Paul Walter Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne have been cast in mystery roles. 

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four: First Steps' screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) later coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/7/2025, 11:23 AM
If nothing else, nice possible Easter Egg
TheWinkler
TheWinkler - 2/7/2025, 11:25 AM
It's 100% Sheldon in the poster. Whether or not it's just a quick nod or he'll actually show up in the film remains to be seen.

When I took the plunge into reading comics, Marvels was one of the first that left an impact on me. I love that story so much.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/7/2025, 11:26 AM
This will put asses in seats 🤡
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 2/7/2025, 11:44 AM
@bobevanz - Agreed. This will put dumb-asses in seats.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 2/7/2025, 11:27 AM
They can't accurately portray origins for everyone but at least there's a dude who takes pictures from the comics haha
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/7/2025, 11:31 AM
I like the (maybe) easter egg. Not thrilled about the below-average DEI lady playing Sue. She's not the reason I'm seeing this movie though, so it won't bother me much. Reed and Galacticus! For such a powerful being, I'm a bit surprised he's only in this movie. Perhaps a return after Secret Wars since it'll be all about the X-Men and FF?
Vigor
Vigor - 2/7/2025, 11:41 AM
@JayLemle - stop ✋🏻 saying D 👏🏾 E 👏🏾 I 👏🏾

Get rid of woke too from your vocabulary
If youre not going to use words correctly based on their WEBSTER definitions, then don't use them

Make America care about intelligence again
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/7/2025, 12:04 PM
@Vigor - if you're a white, you're going to have to blame your fellow caucasians for throwing white women into the mix. The Secret Service (well, former Secret Service) Director, the two white lesbians that are high-up within the LAFD. Any white woman that got a promotion over a white man. They're the ones that added them to the mix. I'm just following their lead. *shoulder shrug*
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 11:33 AM
Good eye. That pic has Alex Ross written all over it

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/7/2025, 11:45 AM
That would be a cool Easter egg if nothing else since I don’t see him being in the film itself…

Idk if it would work in the MCU but it would be cool to do a version of “MARVELS” as a miniseries that shows the events in that universe from the perspective of Phil Sheldon and how it affects him & people around him.

Maybe perhaps after the FF and X-Men are properly integrated in the MCU?.

I think someone like a Bob Odenkirk or Tom Hanks could be good for that!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/7/2025, 12:31 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that woukd be such a fun series. Maybe have damage control as the antagonists
AllsGood
AllsGood - 2/7/2025, 11:47 AM
OFF TOPIC

The Left and I Come to Comic Book Movie to talk about movies and television shows.

The RIGHT comes here to CBM to talk about their Politics.

User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/7/2025, 11:56 AM
@AllsGood - Not sure if this comment is pure bait, or you're just blind. But here you are in an article that has [frick] all to do with politics and guess what you bring up?

Politics!
MaxPaint
MaxPaint - 2/7/2025, 12:00 PM
@DarthOmega - Just ignore the cynical bot.

User Comment Image
Vigor
Vigor - 2/7/2025, 12:34 PM
@AllsGood - thats my take and obersavation too. The cynics and negative Nancies all seem to align on political and societal stances. I cant suppress my pattern recognition abilities. Its just the way the venn diagrams seem to overlap it seems.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/7/2025, 12:10 PM
That would be a cool character to see. I really liked him in the Marvels audio series. Kinda hope the movie pulls influence from that
IcePyke
IcePyke - 2/7/2025, 12:19 PM
AI abomination... 🤮

User Comment Image
UncleHarm1
UncleHarm1 - 2/7/2025, 12:32 PM
He clearly doesn't have a mustache or an eyepatch on the poster... Kinda a reach but still, cool idea

