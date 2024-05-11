THE FANTASTIC FOUR MCU-Inspired Fan Art Imagines Ralph Ineson As Galactus As Release Date Delay Concerns Grow

A new fan-made poster for The Fantastic Four gives us an idea of what the MCU's Galactus could look like in the upcoming reboot, while a shooting start date has led to concerns of yet another delay...

By JoshWilding - May 11, 2024 11:05 AM EST
After first being announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, The Fantastic Four is now just over a year away from arriving in theaters. 

Marvel Studios has assembled one of its best casts to date for the reboot, making it clear they're taking Marvel's First Family seriously after 20th Century Fox's disappointing take on the team. 

Now, in the wake of Disney CEO Bob Iger saying Marvel Studios will release only three movies a year moving forward, there are concerns The Fantastic Four could be delayed. 

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting will begin at the end of July. With a release date of July 25, 2025, Marvel Studios will have only a year to get this thing finished and in theaters. It's doable, but when each character requires a great deal of visual effects work, we can't help wondering whether The Fantastic Four could take Blade's spot in November. 

This is just speculation, and it's possible Marvel Studios has taken full advantage of a lengthy pre-production schedule to start work on VFX and get the script to a point where only minimal reshoots are required. 

On another note, a very cool fan-made poster for The Fantastic Four offers an idea of what Ralph Ineson will look like as Galactus. This was good enough to fool us for a moment and the design could definitely work in the MCU...we'd probably get rid of the 'tache, though!

As those of you in the U.S. will know, tomorrow is Mother's Day. Many fans expect Marvel Studios to release another official poster putting the spotlight on Sue Storm and, if he really is in the movie, Franklin Richards. 

Stay tuned for that if it is indeed coming and check out this inspired take on Galactus below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.

THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Breaks Silence On Playing Galactus...After SUING Disney Last December!
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Star Ralph Ineson Breaks Silence On Playing Galactus...After SUING Disney Last December!
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Finds Villain As GAME OF THRONES & HARRY POTTER Alum Ralph Ineson Joins Cast As Galactus
THE FANTASTIC FOUR Finds Villain As GAME OF THRONES & HARRY POTTER Alum Ralph Ineson Joins Cast As Galactus
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 5/11/2024, 11:36 AM
Galactus with a mustache.... funny but no
WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 5/11/2024, 11:44 AM
@Urubrodi - no way they’ll keep him “stached” up. 🤣😂🤣
Fogs
Fogs - 5/11/2024, 11:55 AM
@Urubrodi - LMFAO

Galactus n Reed, stache bros.
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/11/2024, 11:37 AM
Leave the mustache. Please

Also, who the [frick] is concerned? Maybe another poll will help
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/11/2024, 11:37 AM
A cosmic mustache
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/11/2024, 11:37 AM
That's absolutely hideous
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/11/2024, 11:38 AM
I always see the worst looking fan art on here haha
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 5/11/2024, 11:43 AM
That’s awful lol
PaKent
PaKent - 5/11/2024, 11:44 AM
Did someone say mustache?
User Comment Image
deamon
deamon - 5/11/2024, 11:45 AM
Pedro isn't good actor, if he can't shave mustache.
jpleimann
jpleimann - 5/11/2024, 11:47 AM
Sorry but no, I feel like he'll just be the voice like Fishburne was for SS.

His face shape just doesn't strike as imposing AT ALL, love the voice though!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 11:51 AM
@jpleimann - I’m more interested if they will have him use his regular accent or do a standard “American” one

I hope it’s the former.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/11/2024, 11:49 AM
Wouldn’t mind him with the stache but I am interested to see how they will do Galactus since he has human features.

Will they just use Mr Ineson’s features or just have a completely different one with just his face (I hope the former moreso)…

Anyway if anything I could see them moving FF to November while Blade moves to early 2026 , isn’t that the rumor already?.
M3T4LL0
M3T4LL0 - 5/11/2024, 11:56 AM
Galactus rocking the 1975 porn star mustache! Hilarious! 😂😂😂

