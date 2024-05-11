THE FANTASTIC FOUR MCU-Inspired Fan Art Imagines Ralph Ineson As Galactus As Release Date Delay Concerns Grow

After first being announced at the San Diego Comic-Con in 2019, The Fantastic Four is now just over a year away from arriving in theaters.

Marvel Studios has assembled one of its best casts to date for the reboot, making it clear they're taking Marvel's First Family seriously after 20th Century Fox's disappointing take on the team.

Now, in the wake of Disney CEO Bob Iger saying Marvel Studios will release only three movies a year moving forward, there are concerns The Fantastic Four could be delayed.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, shooting will begin at the end of July. With a release date of July 25, 2025, Marvel Studios will have only a year to get this thing finished and in theaters. It's doable, but when each character requires a great deal of visual effects work, we can't help wondering whether The Fantastic Four could take Blade's spot in November.

This is just speculation, and it's possible Marvel Studios has taken full advantage of a lengthy pre-production schedule to start work on VFX and get the script to a point where only minimal reshoots are required.

On another note, a very cool fan-made poster for The Fantastic Four offers an idea of what Ralph Ineson will look like as Galactus. This was good enough to fool us for a moment and the design could definitely work in the MCU...we'd probably get rid of the 'tache, though!

As those of you in the U.S. will know, tomorrow is Mother's Day. Many fans expect Marvel Studios to release another official poster putting the spotlight on Sue Storm and, if he really is in the movie, Franklin Richards.

Stay tuned for that if it is indeed coming and check out this inspired take on Galactus below.

Marvel Studios has announced that Pedro Pascal (Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic), Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm/Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm/Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm/The Thing) will lead The Fantastic Four cast. Julia Garner has also joined the reboot as Shalla-Bal/Silver Surfer.

Recent additions to the cast include Paul Walter Hauser and John Malkovich in mystery roles, along with Ralph Ineson as the villainous Galactus.

Director Matt Shakman worked with both Avatar: The Way of Water co-writer Josh Friedman and WandaVision's Cam Squires on The Fantastic Four's screenplay, with Eric Pearson (Black Widow) recently coming on board for a final polish.

The movie is set to be released in theaters on July 25, 2025.