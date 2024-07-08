GLADIATOR II Poster Places Paul Mescal's Lucius In The Arena As Trailer Release Date Is Revealed

GLADIATOR II Poster Places Paul Mescal's Lucius In The Arena As Trailer Release Date Is Revealed

The first poster has been released for Sir Ridley Scott's Gladiator II and it puts Paul Mescal's Lucius front and centre as he enters the arena ready for the fight of his life. Check it out right here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 08, 2024 11:07 AM EST
We finally have the first poster for Gladiator II (via SFFGazette.com) and with that comes confirmation a trailer is set to be released tomorrow.

While a handful of stills recently offered a sneak peek at what's to come, fans of Sir Ridley Scott's 2000 classic have been eager to see footage for quite some time (especially after clips shown during press preview screenings received rave reviews).

The sequel centres around Paul Mescal's Lucius, the son of Connie Nielsen's Lucilla. Decades have passed and he's come of age far away from his mother after she sent him to the northern coast of Africa to escape the reaches of the Roman Empire.

He's grown up resenting his mother - not understanding she had good reason for sending him away - but now has a peaceful life with a wife and child of his own...until the Romans invade. As a result, he soon finds himself competing in the arena we once saw Maximus fight in. 

Mescal's breakthrough performance was in Normal People; however, Gladiator II will likely be the movie that puts him on the map. 

During a recent interview, he reflected on first meeting with Scott. "We spoke for about 20 to 30 minutes. I wanted to get a flavor from him about what the story was going to be about, so we spent about 15 minutes talking about that, and then we spent another 10 minutes talking about the sport that I played growing up - Gaelic football."

"Maybe that was something that helped with it, in that I’m used to being physical in my body. My memory of it is that probably two or three weeks later, the offer came in."

As for his physical transformation, Mescal said, "I just wanted to be big and strong and look like somebody who can cause a bit of damage when shit hits the fan. I think also, sometimes, one could, in striving for that perfect look, end up looking more like an underwear model than a warrior.”

"Muscles start to grow, and that can be deemed aesthetic in certain capacities, but there is something about feeling strong in your body that elicits just a different feeling," the actor continued. "You carry yourself differently. It has an impact on you psychologically in a way that is useful for the film."

Based on characters by David Franzoni and a story by Peter Craig and David Scarpa, Ridley Scott directs Gladiator II from a script by Scarpa. The cast includes Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Joseph Quinn, Fred Hechinger, Lior Raz, Derek Jacobi, with Connie Nielsen and Denzel Washington.

Gladiator II arrives in theaters on November 22.

TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director's F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt Gets An Action-Packed First Trailer
TOP GUN: MAVERICK Director's F1 Movie Starring Brad Pitt Gets An Action-Packed First Trailer
GLADIATOR II Stills Reveal First Look At Pedro Pascal's Marcus Acacius And More; Story Details Revealed
GLADIATOR II Stills Reveal First Look At Pedro Pascal's Marcus Acacius And More; Story Details Revealed
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 11:34 AM
Gladiator is one of the best historical epics ever put to film. The cast is pretty stacked for this sequel, but it just doesn’t seem needed. Maybe it’ll be an entertaining sequel, but there is no chance that this can have the impact that the first did.
Blergh
Blergh - 7/8/2024, 12:01 PM
@mountainman - it's definitely one of the weirdest sequels I've seen coming up. But to be fair I'd rather have Scott add to his "universe" voluntarily instead of making a second, completely unrelated movie
mountainman
mountainman - 7/8/2024, 12:20 PM
@Blergh - Anyone who has seen that movie knows that it is all about Maximus and Commodus.

I get that the new lead is the son of Lucilla from the first movie, but geez this premise sounds like a direct to DVD sequel, not one that is actually given a “II” in the title and tries to imply it’s an actual sequel.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/8/2024, 11:39 AM
Denzel will revitalize this old property
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 7/8/2024, 11:41 AM
It's actually called Gladiator II? Lol
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/8/2024, 12:21 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - at least the roman numerals make sense here
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/8/2024, 11:43 AM
I had no idea Denzel was in this!!!

HermanM
HermanM - 7/8/2024, 11:47 AM
Gladiator is a great film.

This unnecessary sequel will suck tho if Ridley Scott's recent track record is any indication.
Se4M4NSt4ine
Se4M4NSt4ine - 7/8/2024, 11:56 AM
Has it been announced if Hans Zimmer is coming back to do this sequel? Part of the reason the movie was so well received (and still is today) is because of his soundtrack. One of the best soundtracks ever made.
Lem1
Lem1 - 7/8/2024, 12:08 PM
@Se4M4NSt4ine - Sadly, not Zimmer. Indeed, he made the first one one of the best soundtracks, but Harry Gregson-Williams is composing the music. He did Kingdom of Heaven, The Martian, etc...frequent Zimmer collaborator, but...he ain't on Zimmer's level. Hopefully he rises to the occasion, knowing what an impact the predecessor had.
GeneralZod
GeneralZod - 7/8/2024, 12:13 PM
I hope this movie is a masterwork like the first one. At 86, i would love to see Sir Ridley call it a career with a swan song film.

Matchesz
Matchesz - 7/8/2024, 12:15 PM
I’m glad it’s following Lucious, the only way a sequel could work.
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 7/8/2024, 12:21 PM
Looking forward to seeing Uncle D, in this.

It has a strong cast.


This is a big risk, following up from an epic.

Anyway, if it wasn't a strong script Denzel would have not gone for it.

Plus there is Ridley, so let's see if this can be a home run.

View Recorder