HARRY POTTER: Nick Frost In Final Talks To Play Hagrid In HBO Adaptation

As HBO continues to round out the main cast of its upcoming Harry Potter series, Nick Frost looks set to play one of the incredibly popular saga's most beloved characters.

According to Deadline, the Shawn of the Dead star is close to finalizing a deal to play Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts' half-giant groundskeeper who was previously brought to life by the late Robbie Coltrane in Warner Bros.' eight Harry Potter movies.

Frost has appeared in a number of projects with Shawn co-star and writer Simon Pegg, as well as the likes of Attack the Block, Fighting With My Family, and Get Away. More recently, he provided the voice of droid SM-33 in Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew.

Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Brett Goldstein was rumored to be up for the role of Hagrid.

So far, the only "confirmed" cast members are John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu, who are set to play Professor Albus Dumbledore, Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.

HBO is playing this one very close to the vest, and has responded with the same statement for every casting enquiry: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

We do know that the studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and we have heard that these roles have been cast (we should get an announcement fairly soon).

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The series doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.

What do you make of this casting news? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.