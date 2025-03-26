HARRY POTTER: Nick Frost In Final Talks To Play Hagrid In HBO Adaptation

HARRY POTTER: Nick Frost In Final Talks To Play Hagrid In HBO Adaptation

It looks like Nick Frost (Hot Fuzz, Skeleton Crew) will be taking on the role of Hogwarts' beloved groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid in the upcoming Harry Potter HBO series...

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 26, 2025 09:03 AM EST
Filed Under: Harry Potter
Source: Via SFF Gazette

As HBO continues to round out the main cast of its upcoming Harry Potter series, Nick Frost looks set to play one of the incredibly popular saga's most beloved characters.

According to Deadline, the Shawn of the Dead star is close to finalizing a deal to play Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts' half-giant groundskeeper who was previously brought to life by the late Robbie Coltrane in Warner Bros.' eight Harry Potter movies.

Frost has appeared in a number of projects with Shawn co-star and writer Simon Pegg, as well as the likes of Attack the Block, Fighting With My Family, and Get Away. More recently, he provided the voice of droid SM-33 in Disney+ Star Wars series, Skeleton Crew.

Ted Lasso and Thor: Love and Thunder actor Brett Goldstein was rumored to be up for the role of Hagrid.

So far, the only "confirmed" cast members are John Lithgow, Janet McTeer and Paapa Essiedu, who are set to play Professor Albus Dumbledore, Professor Minerva McGonagall and Professor Severus Snape, respectively.

HBO is playing this one very close to the vest, and has responded with the same statement for every casting enquiry: “We appreciate that such a high-profile series will draw a lot of rumor and speculation. As we make our way through pre-production, we will only confirm details as we finalize deals.”

We do know that the studio is currently searching for newcomers to play the three lead roles of Harry, Ron and Hermione, and we have heard that these roles have been cast (we should get an announcement fairly soon).

Francesca Gardiner (Succession, His Dark Materials, Killing Eve) is on board as showrunner and executive producer, with Mark Mylod (Succession, Game of Thrones, The Last of Us) enlisted as executive producer and director of multiple episodes.

The show's official logline reads: "The series will be a faithful adaptation of the beloved Harry Potter book series by author and executive producer J.K. Rowling. The series will feature a new cast to lead a new generation of fandom, full of the fantastic detail and much-loved characters Harry Potter fans have loved for over twenty-five years."

"Each season will bring Harry Potter and these incredible adventures to new audiences around the world, while the original, classic and cherished films will remain at the core of the franchise and available to watch globally."

Warner Bros. TV boss Channing Dungey said earlier this year the series will be “more in-depth than you can in just a two-hour film… that’s the whole reason we’re on this journey.”

The series doesn't have an official premiere date, but should be with us at some point in 2026.

What do you make of this casting news? Be sure to drop us a comment down below.

HARRY POTTER TV Series Eyeing JESSICA JONES Star Janet McTeer To Play McGonagall; Snape Actor Likely Set
Related:

HARRY POTTER TV Series Eyeing JESSICA JONES Star Janet McTeer To Play McGonagall; Snape Actor Likely Set
HARRY POTTER: John Lithgow In Final Talks To Play Albus Dumbledore In HBO Series
Recommended For You:

HARRY POTTER: John Lithgow In Final Talks To Play Albus Dumbledore In HBO Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 3/26/2025, 9:32 AM
Oh come on now...they're REALLY trying to get me to watch this thing, aren't they...
Ghoul
Ghoul - 3/26/2025, 9:48 AM
@TheFinestSmack - hahaha my thoughts exactly well said!
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/26/2025, 9:37 AM
[frick] yeah that's perfect casting
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/26/2025, 9:44 AM
One of the few castings I'm happy with. That said I'm not drawn to the project and will probably skip it
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 3/26/2025, 9:48 AM
Nice. Perfect fit
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/26/2025, 9:50 AM
Ok see that's great casting.
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 3/26/2025, 9:51 AM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 9:54 AM
User Comment Image

I am liking the cast that’s shaping up for the most part…

Still am holding my judgement for Paapa Essiedu as Snape though since I’m just not familiar with his work.
HagridsHole1
HagridsHole1 - 3/26/2025, 10:00 AM
Thank goodness it's not Brett Goldstein. I don't even know why, I just despise the guy. Probably because he was such a cuck in Derek

But this is perfect casting, actually.
Antitrollpatrol
Antitrollpatrol - 3/26/2025, 10:02 AM
I ain't hear of no Nick Frost before.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/26/2025, 10:14 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - he was good in shaun of the dead, if you've never it before it's basically Zombieland but actually funny.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/26/2025, 10:29 AM
@Antitrollpatrol - User Comment Image
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 3/26/2025, 10:10 AM
he white.
User Comment Image
mountainman
mountainman - 3/26/2025, 10:13 AM
That’s a much better casting than Ted Lasso guy.
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 3/26/2025, 10:13 AM
Nick Frost for Fat Cobra.
User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder