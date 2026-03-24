HARRY POTTER Set Videos Reveal First Look At Platform 9¾, The Leaky Cauldron, And More

Much to the chagrin of many entertainment journalists, studios continue prioritising influencers on platforms like Instagram and TikTok. Over the last couple of years, that's led to some cringeworthy junket interactions and even the odd controversy.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, a handful of social media personalities have shared videos revealing that they were recently invited to the set of HBO's Harry Potter. Clearly meant to tease future content drops, the videos focus mostly on their excited reactions as they explore the Wizarding World.

Along the way, we do get a glimpse at the new Hogwarts Express, Platform 9¾, the entrance to Diagon Alley, The Leaky Cauldron, and even an exciting glimpse at some of the show's costumes. Privet Drive and the home of the Dursleys can also be seen.

There's a fair amount of scepticism surrounding HBO's Harry Potter plans. However, it's become clear in recent months that the idea is to expand on the movies by spotlighting the moments and characters from J.K. Rowling's novels there wasn't room for in the movies. Several unseen moments are also expected to be expanded on.

Those include the moment Hermione receives her Hogwarts letter, a deeper look into Professor Dumbledore's past, and the introduction of Nicholas and Perenelle Flamel.

Last month, former Harry Potter, Daniel Radcliffe, said he and his co-stars haven't had "a ton of communication about the show specifically," but noted, "It's one of those where I think we all just know how the others feel, because we're also feeling it. You just see the pictures of these kids, and you just want to grab them and hug them. That's the impulse that I think that we, mainly, all have."

"When you're 11, and you're doing something, you're like, 'Of course I'm old enough to do this — I'm the oldest I've ever been.' But now when I meet 11-year-olds, I am like, 'Whoa, that seems nuts.' It puts into perspective," he added.

Dominic McLaughlin has been cast in the role of Harry Potter, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley.

Harry Potter is written and executive-produced by Francesca Gardiner. Mark Mylod will executive produce and direct multiple episodes of the series for HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros. Television. The series is executive produced by J.K. Rowling, Neil Blair, and Ruth Kenley-Letts of Brontë Film and TV, and David Heyman of Heyday Films.

HBO's Harry Potter TV series premieres in 2027.