THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Clip & TV Spot Reveal Ciarán Hinds As "The Dark Wizard"

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Clip & TV Spot Reveal Ciarán Hinds As &quot;The Dark Wizard&quot;

Prime Video has released the first full clip and a new TV spot for the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and we have a feeling this footage will leave fans with plenty to discuss.

By MarkCassidy - Aug 21, 2024 10:08 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Via SFF Gazette

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power returns for its second season later this month, and Prime Video has now released the first full clip and a new TV spot featuring the return of a character who appeared to be killed-off in the season 1 finale, and our first look at... Saruman?

Of course, any Tolkien fan would almost certainly have been aware that Isildur - the future King of Gondor who ultimately cuts the One Ring from Sauron's hand - wasn't really dead, but his father Elendil and the rest of his people believe he is.

In the clip, we see Isildur and a new character, Estrid, stop to help what appears to be a group of travellers in need before being ambushed by Wild Men. Things look bleak for Isildur, but elven archer Arondir comes to the rescue by unleashing a flurry of arrows into the bandits.

We also have a new TV spot featuring Tom Bombadil and our first glimpse of Ciarán Hinds as "The Dark Wizard." This may turn out to be Saruman, but it would be a pretty major change to the lore if this character "broke bad" prior to the events of Tolkien's trilogy. Then again, so would the introduction of another Istari who was never mentioned in the saga at all.

With this in mind, we'd say Hinds is playing either Alatar or Pallando, the "Blue Wizards" who are never really discussed in any great detail in The Lord of the Rings or the History of Middle-earth.

"Sauron has returned. Cast out by Galadriel, without army or ally, the rising Dark Lord must now rely on his own cunning to rebuild his strength and oversee the creation of the Rings of Power, which will allow him to bind all the peoples of Middle-earth to his sinister will."

"Building on Season 1’s epic scope and ambition, Season 2 of Amazon’s The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power plunges even its most beloved and vulnerable characters into a rising tide of darkness, challenging each to find their place in a world that is increasingly on the brink of calamity."

"Elves and dwarves, orcs and men, wizards and Harfoots... as friendships are strained and kingdoms begin to fracture, the forces of good will struggle ever more valiantly to hold on to what matters to them most of all.. each other."

Returning cast members include Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Sam Hazeldine (Peaky Blinders) replaces Joseph Mawle as Adar, with Ciarán Hinds (Game of Thrones), Rory Kinnear (Penny Dreadful), and Tanya Moodie (The Man Who Fell to Earth) joining the ensemble in key roles.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 returns to Prime Video on August 29.

mountainman
mountainman - 8/21/2024, 10:14 AM
For how terrible season 1 was, at least they could have not attempted the ridiculous “mystery” of pretending the guy we all knew was Gandalf wasn’t Gandalf. Yeah we all wanted this goofy not-Gandalf to go through the “forgot who he was” trope which was so bad that he was acting like a baby.

And now in season 2, we are just getting the same thing but this is totally not Saruman?

It’s so tiring to have people completely shitting on quality franchises like this. Nothing is sacred any more. Hollywood is desecrating every formerly good franchise out there. It’s sad.

