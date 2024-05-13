THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Trailer Will Be Released Online Tomorrow

It's been a while since we had any updates on the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, but Prime Video has now announced that the first trailer will arrive online tomorrow...

By MarkCassidy - May 13, 2024 01:05 PM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Prime Video has announced that we will get our first look at some footage from the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tomorrow when the first teaser trailer is released online.

Production has been underway since late 2022 at Bray Studios, just outside London. Season 1 was shot in New Zealand, but the decision was made to change-up location because The UK is "considered more economical and is also where the company is establishing a multi-show hub."

The first season concluded with the reveal that the seemingly benevolent Halbrand was actually Sauron all along. The Dark Lord offered Galadriel the chance to join him once his ruse was discovered, and when she refused, he fled back to the Southlands (soon to be known as Mordor).

It was also heavily implied that "The Stranger" was really Gandalf, but this is yet to be confirmed by actor Daniel Weyman or the showrunners.

Season 2, which will also consist of 8 episodes, is set to introduce several new characters, including Círdan. "The Shipwright" should be familiar to Tolkien aficionados, as he was known to be one of the wisest and oldest living Elves in Middle-earth all the way up to the Fourth Age.

There's also a very good chance that Galadriel's husband, Celeborn, will make his debut.

The Elven lord's absence seemed like a pretty significant alteration to the established lore, but we learned that the character does exist in this show during the first season's penultimate episode, "The Eye," when Galadriel tells Theo that she lost her husband when he went to war and was never heard from again.

Galadriel believes that he's dead, but we can't see this series deviating that much from canon, so we'd say it's a safe bet that Celeborn will return at some point during the second season.

Amazon Studios’ series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.

Warner Bros. Backtracks After Getting LORD OF THE RINGS: HUNT FOR GOLLUM Fan Film Taken Off YouTube
Warner Bros. Backtracks After Getting LORD OF THE RINGS: HUNT FOR GOLLUM Fan Film Taken Off YouTube
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: Andy Serkis Will Direct And Star As Gollum In New 2026 Live-Action Movie
THE LORD OF THE RINGS: Andy Serkis Will Direct And Star As Gollum In New 2026 Live-Action Movie
GaruVonDoom
GaruVonDoom - 5/13/2024, 1:01 PM
Th3Batman
Th3Batman - 5/13/2024, 1:04 PM
They're making more seasons of this ? seriously ?
Blergh
Blergh - 5/13/2024, 1:23 PM
@Th3Batman - they picked the show up for a total of four seasons.
NGFB
NGFB - 5/13/2024, 1:04 PM
NERDGASM!!!
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/13/2024, 1:04 PM
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/13/2024, 1:06 PM
I really liked season 1 overall, never got the intense backlash.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 5/13/2024, 1:09 PM
@MarkCassidy - User Comment Image
Ghoul
Ghoul - 5/13/2024, 1:20 PM
@MarkCassidy - I agree not sure where the hate came from! I get nitpicking the changes, I wasn’t exactly thrilled with several choices they made story element wise. However it looked amazing, was well acted and enjoyable and played with the mythology enough to satisfy at least my Tolkien itch
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 5/13/2024, 1:27 PM
@MarkCassidy - me too. I thought it was pretty decent. Very well produced and easy on the eyes. The writing was well done and I liked the Sauron twist.
InfraMan
InfraMan - 5/13/2024, 1:49 PM
@MarkCassidy - 100% agree… my wife and I both enjoyed it.

Also, that first thumbnail pic is an accurate representation of the responses i expect from the usual suspects. :D
jefferyraycyrus
jefferyraycyrus - 5/13/2024, 2:08 PM
@MarkCassidy - Seriously. I don't understand why people insist on calling it trash; why because of how it was adapted?! Who cares? Please give me a reason: BEYOND Tolkien lore, that it was terrible. I still have yet to see any solid arguments. I only watched the movies and read LOTR/The Hobbit about 30 years ago. I'm not super invested in the lore to care that much.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/13/2024, 2:12 PM
@jefferyraycyrus - a lot of people simply form an opinion based on what they want something to be as opposed to what it is, so it doesn't matter how good other elements, acting, production, score etc are, it's all tarnished with the same brush for them. That said I do know people who just didn't like anything about it whatsoever, but different strokes and all that.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 5/13/2024, 2:13 PM
@MarkCassidy - also, it did have a lot of Black people and women - and Black women dwarfs - in it, so there's that.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/13/2024, 1:14 PM
As a big lord of the rings fan, the first season was absolute trash fan fiction. I don’t see how this season will be any better given that Amazon STILL doesn’t have the rights to adapt this time period in a way that is loyal to the source.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/13/2024, 1:18 PM
@MrDandy -

Agreed. Half the time, it was almost unwatchable.

I could hear the ghost of dead Tolkien barfing as I watched it.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/13/2024, 1:27 PM
@DocSpock - to be fair Tolkien probably wouldn't have approved of the Jackson movies either.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 5/13/2024, 1:16 PM

The garbage first season put another hole in my rotten black heart.
AnthonyVonGeek
AnthonyVonGeek - 5/13/2024, 1:18 PM
It was torture finishing the first season. No way I’m putting myself through that again.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/13/2024, 1:24 PM
It’s crazy considering how good many Amazon shows are, that they completely messed the bed with both of their major fantasy book series adaptations.
Blergh
Blergh - 5/13/2024, 1:26 PM
@mountainman - maybe should have adapted the Simarilion as an animated anthology but recasting already known characters made this hard to swallow for some. That and that the pacing was pretty poor. I tried to get into it but it was really just alright. Kind of on the level of Legend of the Seeker, only without the fun.
MrDandy
MrDandy - 5/13/2024, 1:30 PM
@mountainman - To me, Wheel of Time is even more egregious because they actually have the rights to all the books and have all the material to make an amazing show. Instead they have decided to ignore all of it, thinking they can tell a better story than the original author.

With Lord of the Rings they're just idiots who are trying to adapt a story from the appendices of Lord of the Rings while not have any rights to the books where most of the second age takes place (Silmarillion and History of Middle Earth). Loony town why you would spend so much money in both cases to shoot yourself in the foot seemingly deliberately.
mountainman
mountainman - 5/13/2024, 1:38 PM
@MrDandy - Agreed. Rings of Power isn’t a true adaptation. Questionable writing decisions for sure, but they had to go an original direction with it.

Regarding Wheel of Time, we all knew it would have to be condensed due to the size of the book series and expected some of the more controversial elements to be cut (although hypothetically that one marriage arrangement could still happen). But there was no reason for some of those changes.

And to think Marvel is thinking about bringing on Rafe Judkins for the MCU X-Men!
Blergh
Blergh - 5/13/2024, 1:24 PM
I can't wait for all the whining over #girlbossGaladriel and the show being too woke.

TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 5/13/2024, 1:34 PM
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/13/2024, 1:36 PM
Trailer for Season 2?

PaKent
PaKent - 5/13/2024, 1:43 PM
InfraMan
InfraMan - 5/13/2024, 1:51 PM
@PaKent - The irony is off the charts.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 5/13/2024, 1:43 PM
She owes him sex
marvel72
marvel72 - 5/13/2024, 1:45 PM
If I need a Lord Of The Rings fix, I'll just rewatch the Jackson Trilogy, it shits on this from a great height.

marvel72
marvel72 - 5/13/2024, 1:52 PM
Hard to believe this crap comes from the company that brought us.

Reacher
The Boys
Fallout
Invincible
bobevanz
bobevanz - 5/13/2024, 1:53 PM
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 5/13/2024, 1:57 PM
Cool , looking forward to it!!.

I know it has been divisive to say the least but I found S1 enjoyable as a LOTR noob…

Granted like in pretty much any ensemble show , some stories & characters engaged me more than others so hopefully that is improved upon as we move forward in the story but we’ll see.

Also now that the world & characters have been established , I hope the pacing picks up aswell too since it was a bit too slow for my tastes at times in S1.

Probably most intrigued in Halbrand/Sauron right now , Charlie Vickers performance impressed me especially in the finale.

