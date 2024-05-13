THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Season 2 Trailer Will Be Released Online Tomorrow

Prime Video has announced that we will get our first look at some footage from the second season of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power tomorrow when the first teaser trailer is released online.

Production has been underway since late 2022 at Bray Studios, just outside London. Season 1 was shot in New Zealand, but the decision was made to change-up location because The UK is "considered more economical and is also where the company is establishing a multi-show hub."

The first season concluded with the reveal that the seemingly benevolent Halbrand was actually Sauron all along. The Dark Lord offered Galadriel the chance to join him once his ruse was discovered, and when she refused, he fled back to the Southlands (soon to be known as Mordor).

It was also heavily implied that "The Stranger" was really Gandalf, but this is yet to be confirmed by actor Daniel Weyman or the showrunners.

Season 2, which will also consist of 8 episodes, is set to introduce several new characters, including Círdan. "The Shipwright" should be familiar to Tolkien aficionados, as he was known to be one of the wisest and oldest living Elves in Middle-earth all the way up to the Fourth Age.

There's also a very good chance that Galadriel's husband, Celeborn, will make his debut.

The Elven lord's absence seemed like a pretty significant alteration to the established lore, but we learned that the character does exist in this show during the first season's penultimate episode, "The Eye," when Galadriel tells Theo that she lost her husband when he went to war and was never heard from again.

Galadriel believes that he's dead, but we can't see this series deviating that much from canon, so we'd say it's a safe bet that Celeborn will return at some point during the second season.

Amazon Studios’ series brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth’s history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness.

Beginning in a time of relative peace, the series follows an ensemble cast of characters, both familiar and new, as they confront the long-feared re-emergence of evil to Middle-earth. From the darkest depths of the Misty Mountains, to the majestic forests of the elf-capital of Lindon, to the breathtaking island kingdom of Númenor, to the furthest reaches of the map, these kingdoms and characters will carve out legacies that live on long after they are gone.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power stars Morfydd Clark, Benjamin Walker, Charles Edwards, Charlie Vickers, Markella Kavenagh, Nazanin Boniadi, Ismael Cruz Cordova, Tyroe Muhafidin, Maxim Baldry, Cynthia Addai-Robinson, Owain Arthur, Trystan Gravelle, Sir Lenny Henry, Ema Horvath, Sophia Nomvete, Megan Richards, Dylan Smith, Leon Wadham, Daniel Weyman, and Sara Zwangobani.