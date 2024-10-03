THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Showrunners Explain Stranger's Identity Reveal In Season 2 Finale

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Showrunners Explain Stranger's Identity Reveal In Season 2 Finale

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne address that long-awaited reveal about the Stranger's identity. Needless to say, spoilers follow from this point on...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 03, 2024 10:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Lord of the Rings
Source: Los Angeles Times (via SFFGazette.com)

While it would be wrong to say most fans didn't see this coming, the season 2 finale of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally confirmed that Daniel Weyman's mysterious Stranger is indeed Gandalf. 

He learns his name after a clash with the Dark Wizard (and even acquires his iconic staff) but according to showrunners Patrick McKay and J.D. Payne, the original idea was for the Stranger to be another deep-cut J.R.R. Tolkien creation: the wizard Olórin. 

"No one will believe us, but this was a journey of discovery for the character and the characters around him, and it was a journey of discovery for the writers," McKay tells the Los Angeles Times (via SFFGazette.com). "We wanted this to be the origin story of a wizard coming to terms with who he is and what he has to do."

Payne adds, "Deep in the history of Middle-earth, Volume 12, he confirms that Olórin had already visited Middle-earth. So Tolkien left it open that Gandalf may have come earlier than the Third Age. But there were also things that we discovered inside the story that really seemed to fit with the character as you meet him later on."

Neither Saruman nor the Blue Wizards were strongly considered because they didn't fit the story, and it was by the season 1 finale that McKay and Payne had decided on Gandalf (hence the "If in doubt, always follow your nose" line). 

This story is set in the Second Age and pulls more from Tolkien's writing than filmmaker Peter Jackson's The Lord of the Rings movies. Now, it seems the idea is for this five-season series is to tell a new story while getting the wizard to where we find him in The Hobbit and The Fellowship of the Ring as Gandalf the Grey. 

"What we do on this show all the time is we look for ellipses in the mythology and then those become great opportunities to hopefully fill in the blanks," McKay explains. "Gandalf the Grey falls to the Balrog and then is sent back as Gandalf the White, who’s not exactly the same guy but he is the same guy. This is the idea that perhaps there was an even earlier iteration before he was the Grey."

"We were very fortunate to get hired for this gig because we pitched it as heavily-serialized, long-form storytelling — a 50-hour movie," he continues. "So while there are discoveries along the way and you never want to be locked into a plan that misses something that could be better, the signposts that we’re hitting are holding to that plan."

"We have a destination and an arc and a journey for him that will hopefully tie into later stories in a way that is unexpected...You might also eventually see him get a hat."

The Amazon series already features familiar characters like Galadriel and Sauron, but it was perhaps inevitable that it would eventually get a heavy-hitter like Gandalf. Heading into season 3, we'd imagine the presence of the iconic wizard will bring back any lapsed or uncertain fans. 

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power season 2 is now streaming on Prime Video.

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Finale Teaser Unleashes The Balrog And Confirms [SPOILER]'s Fate
Related:

THE LORD OF THE RINGS: THE RINGS OF POWER Finale Teaser Unleashes The Balrog And Confirms [SPOILER]'s Fate
RINGS OF POWER Episode 7 Kiss Might Be The Show's Most Divisive Moment Yet - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

RINGS OF POWER Episode 7 Kiss Might Be The Show's Most Divisive Moment Yet - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/3/2024, 10:12 AM

Season 1 was so awful that I haven't gotten up enough masochistic feelings to start season 2.
grif
grif - 10/3/2024, 10:18 AM
@DocSpock - i gave s1 17 mins
DocSpock
DocSpock - 10/3/2024, 10:22 AM
@grif -

They owe you for even that 17 minute life suck.
mountainman
mountainman - 10/3/2024, 10:26 AM
@DocSpock - I made it 2 episodes into this show and had to bow out. It’s so bad.
Moriakum
Moriakum - 10/3/2024, 10:18 AM
User Comment Image
FireandBlood
FireandBlood - 10/3/2024, 10:19 AM
Not much of a reveal when everyone knew who tf it was. 🙄
EZBeast
EZBeast - 10/3/2024, 10:23 AM
@FireandBlood - I can't tell if the show runners think it's audience is too dumb to figure "the mystery" out so make it so obvious that a toddler could get it or they really think they were being clever...
ogrodafloresta
ogrodafloresta - 10/3/2024, 10:28 AM
@EZBeast - This is called “being out of touch with reality”
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/3/2024, 10:21 AM
this show gives me the shits
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2024, 10:31 AM
It seemed so obvious after a certain point that I genuinely still thought it would be a red herring but alas , they decided to go for it with him being Gandalf…

If you are going to tell this self discovery story about one of the wizards then it would make the most sense to tell it about the most famous and known one to the GA since I doubt Radagast or even Saruman would have the same impact.

Also isn’t Olorin just Gandalf , it’s been speculated that it is his true name or something right?.

I know people are going to have issues aswell with him being in Rhuun since Gandalf has said “The East I go not” which doesn’t necessarily mean him or an earlier incarnation of him hasn’t been before imo.

Anyway , I can understand if some have issues with it along with the other decisions they have made in the series but it works for me personally…

I thought it would be hard to see anyone else but Ian McKellen in this role but Daniel Weyman has done great playing the gentle nature & kindness of the character!!.

User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 10/3/2024, 10:40 AM
I’m still thinking Ciaran Hinds “Dark Wizard” will be one the Blue because one of the only things Tolkien wrote about them were that they started magic cults which he very much seems to have done (even though he’s very Saruman-Coded)

Also the more I think about it , the more I like it being Gandalf since it’s always been implied he has history with Tom Bombadil which we get a version of here and it shows how his fondness for the Hobbits started aswell.
DudeGuy
DudeGuy - 10/3/2024, 10:59 AM
Oh wow, it’s already over?

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder