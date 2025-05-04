Marvel At the Size Difference Between Toothless And Red Death In New HOW TO TRAIN YOUR DRAGON Poster

Prepare to face a beast of legendary proportions- the terrifying Red Death, the colossal antagonist from the original animated How to Train Your Dragon, has been glimpsed for the first time in a new poster for Universal's highly anticipated live-action adaptation.

While the poster offers only a tantalizing peek, it confirms the menacing presence of the gargantuan dragon that once ruled the skies above Berk.

Fans of the original film may recall Red Death's terrifying reign, which forced smaller dragons to deliver food or suffer a gruesome demise. This poster suggests the live-action film will definitely be staying true to the formidable threat that Hiccup and Toothless bravely faced.

Adding to the immersive experience, the newly released poster specifically highlights the D-Box cinema presentation. For those seeking to truly soar with the dragons, D-Box theaters offer motion-synchronized seats that tilt and roll in tandem with the on-screen action.

Coupled with tactile haptic feedback, viewers will feel every wing beat, fiery blast, and dramatic jolt, promising an unparalleled sense of immersion.

Given the original film's focus on breathtaking aerial sequences and the bond between a boy and his dragon, the D-Box experience could indeed be the optimal way to witness How To Train Your Dragon come to life.

The film will arrive in North American theaters on June 13.

How To Train Your Dragon stars Mason Thames (The Black Phone) as Hiccup. Astrid will be played by Nico Parker (daughter of Thandie Newton), who played Sarah Miller in The Last of Us.

Gerard Butler, who previously voiced Stoick the Vast in the How To Train Your Dragon animated film series will be reprising the role for the live-action remake.

Additional cast include Nick Frost as Gobber the Belch, Julian Dennison as Fishlegs Ingerman, Gabriel Howell as Snotlout Jorgenson, Bronwyn James as Ruffnut Thorston, Harry Trevaldwyn as Tuffnut Thorston, and Ruth Codd as Phlegma.

The live-action remake is currently slated to bow in theaters, June 13, 2025. Due to this Summer's SAG-AFTRA and WGA strike, the film was delayed from its original March 14, 2025 release date.

Currently, Disney Pixar's Elio is set to also be released on June 13, 2025. Not too long after, Superman: Legacy hits theaters on July 11, 2025, meaning that the live-action HTTYD film will need to quickly make its budget back at the box office.

The film franchise, which has grossed over $1.6 billion worldwide to date, is based on Cressida Cowell's award-winning children's book series.

How To Train Your Dragon Official Synopsis : A winning mixture of adventure, slapstick comedy, and friendship, How to Train Your Dragon rivals Kung Fu Panda as the most engaging and satisfying film DreamWorks Animation has produced. Hiccup (voice by Jay Baruchel) is a failure as a Viking: skinny, inquisitive, and inventive, he asks questions and tries out unsuccessful contraptions when he's supposed to be fighting the dragons that attack his village.

His father, chief Stoick the Vast (Gerard Butler), has pretty much given up on his teenage son and apprenticed him to blacksmith Gobber (Craig Ferguson). Worse, Hiccup knows the village loser hasn't a chance of impressing Astrid (America Ferrera), the girl of his dreams and a formidable dragon fighter in her own right. When one of Hiccup's inventions actually works, he hasn't the heart to kill the young dragon he's brought down. He names it Toothless and befriends it, although he's been taught to fear and loathe dragons.