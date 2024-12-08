THE WHEEL OF TIME: Prime Video Announces Season 3 Premiere Date With Foreboding First Trailer

Prime Video has released the first footage from the upcoming third season of The Wheel of Time via an exciting teaser trailer, while also announcing that the fantasy adventure series is set to return to our screens on March 13, 2025.

In the promo, we see Moiraine (Rosamund Pike) attempt to come to terms with the prophecy that will claim either her life or that of Rand al’Thor (Josha Stradowski), who may hold the future of humanity in his hands as the Dragon Reborn.

Season 3 will be primarily based on the fourth book in Robert Jordan's series, The Shadow Rising, which finds Rand and his companions travelling to the Aiel Waste in an attempt to win over its people to their cause.

“The first 15 minutes of Season 3 is one of the most bonkers set pieces I’ve ever seen on television,” said executive producer Rafe Judkins in a recent interview. “I was just watching it this week and it is absolutely bananas what our team pulled off … just a bunch of women in their 40s and 50s shredding each other, and it is wonderful to behold.”

Check out the first teaser, poster, and full synopsis below.

We’ve seen a thousand, thousand futures, and in every one of them, The Wheel of Time returns March 13. Behold the official Season 3 teaser trailer. pic.twitter.com/ULZiKjWEHy — THE WHEEL OF TIME (@TheWheelOfTime) December 7, 2024 Season 3 draws near… keep your eyes and ears ready for more from CCXP this Saturday. pic.twitter.com/JkrTqYIgHN — THE WHEEL OF TIME (@TheWheelOfTime) December 5, 2024

“The threats against the Light are multiplying: The White Tower stands divided, the Black Ajah run free, old enemies return to the Two Rivers, and the remaining Forsaken are in hot pursuit of the Dragon … including Lanfear (Natasha O’Keeffe), whose relationship with Rand will mark a crucial choice between Light and Dark for them both. As the ties to his past begin to unravel, and his corrupted power grows stronger, Rand becomes increasingly unrecognizable to his closest allies, Moiraine and Egwene (Madeleine Madden). These powerful women, who started the series as teacher and student, must now work together to prevent the Dragon from turning to the Dark, no matter the cost.”

Returning cast members also include Daniel Henney, Zoë Robins, Marcus Rutherford, Dónal Finn, Ceara Coveney, Kate Fleetwood, Ayoola Smart and Kae Alexander.

From Sony Pictures Television and Amazon MGM Studios, The Wheel of Time is based on Robert Jordan’s best-selling series of fantasy novels. Rafe Judkins adapted the books and serves as showrunner, executive producing with Rick Selvage and Larry Mondragon of Iwot Productions; Ted Field of Radar Pictures; and Mike Weber, Marigo Kehoe, Ciaran Donnelly, Justine Juel Gillmer, Dave Hill and Pike.