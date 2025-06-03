WICKED FOR GOOD Gets A Spellbinding Trailer Teaser Ahead Of Tomorrow's Long-Awaited Trailer Debut

WICKED FOR GOOD Gets A Spellbinding Trailer Teaser Ahead Of Tomorrow's Long-Awaited Trailer Debut

The first trailer for Wicked For Good arrives tomorrow, and Universal Pictures has just dropped a spellbinding trailer teaser featuring a first look at the sequel's returning lead characters. Check it out!

By JoshWilding - Jun 03, 2025
Source: SFFGazette.com

Wicked grossed $729 million at the worldwide box office last year, becoming the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time. The movie was shot back-to-back with the sequel, meaning there's not long to wait before Wicked: For Good swoops into theaters this November. 

That's likely to be an even bigger hit ($1 billion may be a given), and there's already chatter on social media about Universal Pictures plotting various spin-offs and expansions of the musical.

As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, it's been confirmed that the first Wicked For Good trailer will be released tomorrow. The news comes our way thanks to a trailer teaser featuring an official look at many of the movie's returning leads and their updated costumes. 

Unsurprisingly, Wicked: For Good looks very much in line with its predecessor and, as this is a "Part Two" following a bona fide box office hit, Universal is likely to take an "if it's ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to marketing this one, and we'd bet on the trailer featuring a big musical number.

Earlier this year, filmmaker Jon M. Chu defended his decision to go with Wicked For Good as a title in place of Wicked: Part Two. "Who wants a movie called Wicked: Part Two?" he said. "It was just a point of like, ‘Do we really want to call this Part Two?’. And nobody wants that."

Check out the trailer teaser (and a recently released poster) below, and stay tuned tomorrow for the full Wicked For Good trailer. 

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

They're joined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. The sequel, recently retitled Wicked: For Good after originally being billed as Wicked: Part Two, arrives in theaters on November 21.

