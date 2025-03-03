WICKED: FOR GOOD Posters And Character Images Leak Online And Reveal First Look At The Musical Sequel

Wicked was a critical and commercial hit last year and a first look at this November's sequel, Wicked: For Good, has leaked online thanks to some promotional posters and character images. Check them out!

By JoshWilding - Mar 03, 2025 10:03 AM EST
Source: SFFGazette.com

After grossing $729 million at the worldwide box office, Wicked became the highest-grossing Broadway adaptation of all time. The sequel was shot back-to-back with the first half of this iconic story, meaning fans won't have long to wait before Wicked: For Good swoops into theaters this November. 

That's likely to be an even bigger hit - $1 billion seems likely - and there are already rumblings on social media about Universal Pictures plotting various spin-offs and expansions of the musical. 

Snippets of footage from Wicked: For Good were included in Wicked's special features when the movie hit Digital platforms. As we first reported on SFFGazette.com, we now have some posters and promotional shots of both Cynthia Erivo's Elphaba and Ariana Grande's Glinda.

They've been aged up since we last saw them and are rocking new looks. We're sure that won't come as a huge surprise for those of you familiar with the musical and book these movies are inspired by and based on.

Visually, Wicked: For Good looks very much in line with its predecessor and, as this is a "Part Two" following a bona fide box office hit, Universal is likely to take an "if it's ain't broke, don't fix it" approach to marketing this one.

In contrast, Paramount Pictures completely changed Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 2's title to The Final Reckoning and have been hyping it up as a farewell to Tom Cruise's Ethan Hunt. Universal, in contrast, won't want us to forget For Good is the only way to find out how this story ends. 

Last year, filmmaker Jon M. Chu was asked about the possibility of The Wizard of Oz's Dorothy being a big part of Wicked: For Good"In the show, Dorothy is around," the filmmaker started. "They have to intersect, and you can only tease it so much. I won’t say whether she’s a character, necessarily, in movie two."

"There’s a part of me that wants everyone’s Dorothy to be the whatever Dorothy they want. And yet, there is interaction and some crossover. So I’ll leave that up to 'Part Two,'" Chu teased.

Check out this first look at Wicked: For Good in the X posts below. 

Wicked, the untold story of the witches of Oz, stars Emmy, Grammy and Tony-winning powerhouse Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba, a young woman, misunderstood because of her unusual green skin, who has yet to discover her true power, and Grammy-winning, multi-platinum recording artist and global superstar Ariana Grande as Glinda, a popular young woman, gilded by privilege and ambition, who has yet to discover her true heart.

They're joined by Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh as Shiz University's regal headmistress Madame Morrible; Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero, a roguish and carefree prince; Tony nominee Ethan Slater as Boq, an altruistic Munchkin student; Marissa Bode in her feature-film debut as Nessarose, Elphaba's favoured sister; and pop culture icon Jeff Goldblum as the legendary Wizard of Oz.

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Jon M. Chu, Wicked is the first chapter of a two-part immersive, cultural celebration. The sequel, recently retitled Wicked: For Good after originally being billed as Wicked: Part Two, arrives in theaters on November 21.

MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 3/3/2025, 10:20 AM
What a squandered opportunity.

We could have had a well made more faithful adaptation of The Wonderful Wizard of Oz, and maybe two to five of its sequels.

🧙🏻‍♀️
🗑
Dabs
Dabs - 3/3/2025, 10:48 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - squandered? they're gonna be making more of these movies based on how successful the first one was and how much the second will likely be. I guarantee it.
DenimChicken
DenimChicken - 3/3/2025, 11:04 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Me and my family liked it a lot. Did you watch it? I would think the success of this movie would make it more likely for other wizard of oz stuff right?
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/3/2025, 10:21 AM
Finally watched this with my fiance, it was good but not great. Probably a one time watch for me
McMurdo
McMurdo - 3/3/2025, 11:12 AM
Never understood the appeal of making the wicked witch the hero. I never saw the play nor got into it so perhaps I'm just out of touch but she's bad in Wizard of Oz no? So the play is basically just saying that this was all a lie and she's the good guy? I mean not that I give a shit I'm just curious.
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/3/2025, 11:24 AM
@McMurdo -

Yeah. That's the story.
MikeyL
MikeyL - 3/3/2025, 11:29 AM
@McMurdo - it’s not so much saying it was all a lie because she still very much keeps attacking Dorothy for the slippers, it more-so fills in the blanks between scenes. For example:

She’s mad that Glinda, her ex-best friend, gave the girl who killed her sister her mother’s shoes which carried sentimental value for her.

She terrorises Oz and is rightfully demonised for it, but she does it as she’s trying to fight for Animal rights.

She goes a bit mad and crazy near the end but that’s because she’s lost so much at that point and is just deal another major blow.

Elphaba isn’t necessarily the hero when you look at her actions, but her reasons for doing them are arguably morally correct. I suppose she could be described as a tragic hero, maybe?
DocSpock
DocSpock - 3/3/2025, 11:28 AM

I took my wife to see this on Broadway during its initial run.

It was truly a great spectacle. We sometime later went to The Producers which was our favorite Broadway show ever.

No interest in seeing the movie version with the ugly bald dude though.

