GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Talks Scrapped Spin-Off Plans And Dave Bautista As Bane

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Talks Scrapped Spin-Off Plans And Dave Bautista As Bane

Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn reveals that at least three spin-offs were planned at one time or another and weighs in on Dave Bautista as Bane and Robert Downey Jr.'s Doctor Doom casting.

News
By JoshWilding - Dec 05, 2024 11:12 AM EST

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in James Gunn's rearview, but that doesn't mean he's completely done with Marvel Studios.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, the Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO confirmed that, while he has no issue passing the Guardians of the Galaxy baton to a new filmmaker, he'll likely receive a producer credit on any future projects featuring the team. 

"Um, I don't know the exact legal answer to that," he initially responded when asked if that would be the case. "I think the answer is actually yes but I'm not sure what the answer is. Listen, I'm excited for them to do whatever they want to with the Guardians. They all have my blessing."

That last part is a reference to the franchise's cast and Gunn would go on to confirm that he's spoken to at least some of them about taking on roles in the DCU. However, casting Dave Bautista as Bane - a role the actor once campaigned for - doesn't appear to be at the top of his list of priorities. 

"I don't know if Dave wants to be Bane anymore. He used to want to be Bane," the filmmaker said of the actor who has slimmed down and moved away from his pro wrestler physique in recent years. "I think Dave would much rather be another character than Bane right now. I think that's probably the case. I, of course, love Dave and want to work with him again."

The ship does appear to have sailed on that role, unfortunately, though there are plenty of other complex characters Bautista could play while showing off a very different side of his acting talents (Dr. Huge Strange is a popular suggestion among fans). 

Back to the Guardians, Gunn confirmed that at least three spin-offs were being planned at one time or another. 

"The Ravagers show I thought could be a fun thing," he revealed. "Legendary Star-Lord, frankly, we had a whole idea for that. Rocket and Groot, to be honest, is what Guardians 3 was. I wanted to do Rocket and Groot first but I was talked into doing Guardians 3 instead. I knew I needed to tell Rocket's story."

We'd imagine Marvel Studios still has plans for The Legendary Star-Lord teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but eighteen months on, we've yet to hear anything suggesting that's the case. Without Gunn around, a series about the Ravagers has likely fallen by the wayside too. 

Finally, Gunn was asked for his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies. "I thought it was a smart move. I was excited about it and I also love Robert. I think that's cool. It's a great idea and there's nobody better than him."

As always, sound off with your thoughts on these comments in the usual place.

8 Best Marvel And DC Christmas Movies, TV Shows, And Specials To Watch With Your Family This Holiday Season
Related:

8 Best Marvel And DC Christmas Movies, TV Shows, And Specials To Watch With Your Family This Holiday Season
NOVA: Glenn Close And John C. Reilly Rumored To Reprise GOTG Roles For Disney+ Series
Recommended For You:

NOVA: Glenn Close And John C. Reilly Rumored To Reprise GOTG Roles For Disney+ Series

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 12/5/2024, 11:21 AM
I really hope they focus on villains who haven't gotten the big screen treatment yet, as Bane was well represented in Rises.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 12/5/2024, 11:26 AM
@TheJok3r - I think clayface could be done really well in live action. I’d prefer a more Nolan universe take with a little body horror and suspense with Batman trying to figure out who he really is with his shapeshifting but I think he could also work with guns more comedic style
PartyKiller
PartyKiller - 12/5/2024, 11:23 AM
Batista looks a bit different than he used to. He can't play Bane but Aunt Harriet, he could play.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 12/5/2024, 11:28 AM
It seems like those spinoffs were just discussed but never actually properly developed with the ideas for Rocket & Groot going into GOTG Vol 3…

I guess it depends on what Ravagers they would have done since i would be more interested in the ones we saw at the end of GOTG Vol 2 then Gamora’s team.

Legendary Star Lord could be a fun D+ special presentation or 6 episode series of him adjusting to life on Earth during which he finds a threat that causes him to step back up as a hero.

Also , Dave for Hugo Strange!!.

User Comment Image
thedrudo
thedrudo - 12/5/2024, 11:38 AM
He’s gotta play someone that looks thinly sick and doesn’t require any practical makeup or he’ll bitch non-stop during the promotional tour.
PC04
PC04 - 12/5/2024, 11:41 AM
"(Dr. Huge Strange is a popular suggestion among fans)." Dr. HUGE-STRANGE. Well that guy sounds interesting.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder