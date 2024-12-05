GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Director James Gunn Talks Scrapped Spin-Off Plans And Dave Bautista As Bane

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is now in James Gunn's rearview, but that doesn't mean he's completely done with Marvel Studios.

Talking to Josh Horowitz, the Superman director and DC Studios co-CEO confirmed that, while he has no issue passing the Guardians of the Galaxy baton to a new filmmaker, he'll likely receive a producer credit on any future projects featuring the team.

"Um, I don't know the exact legal answer to that," he initially responded when asked if that would be the case. "I think the answer is actually yes but I'm not sure what the answer is. Listen, I'm excited for them to do whatever they want to with the Guardians. They all have my blessing."

That last part is a reference to the franchise's cast and Gunn would go on to confirm that he's spoken to at least some of them about taking on roles in the DCU. However, casting Dave Bautista as Bane - a role the actor once campaigned for - doesn't appear to be at the top of his list of priorities.

"I don't know if Dave wants to be Bane anymore. He used to want to be Bane," the filmmaker said of the actor who has slimmed down and moved away from his pro wrestler physique in recent years. "I think Dave would much rather be another character than Bane right now. I think that's probably the case. I, of course, love Dave and want to work with him again."

The ship does appear to have sailed on that role, unfortunately, though there are plenty of other complex characters Bautista could play while showing off a very different side of his acting talents (Dr. Huge Strange is a popular suggestion among fans).

Back to the Guardians, Gunn confirmed that at least three spin-offs were being planned at one time or another.

"The Ravagers show I thought could be a fun thing," he revealed. "Legendary Star-Lord, frankly, we had a whole idea for that. Rocket and Groot, to be honest, is what Guardians 3 was. I wanted to do Rocket and Groot first but I was talked into doing Guardians 3 instead. I knew I needed to tell Rocket's story."

We'd imagine Marvel Studios still has plans for The Legendary Star-Lord teased at the end of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but eighteen months on, we've yet to hear anything suggesting that's the case. Without Gunn around, a series about the Ravagers has likely fallen by the wayside too.

Finally, Gunn was asked for his thoughts on Robert Downey Jr.'s MCU return as Doctor Doom in the next Avengers movies. "I thought it was a smart move. I was excited about it and I also love Robert. I think that's cool. It's a great idea and there's nobody better than him."

