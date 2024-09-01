GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Rumored To Be In Talks For DCU Role

GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Rumored To Be In Talks For DCU Role

Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt is rumored to be in talks with DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn for an undisclosed role in the DCU...

By MarkCassidy - Sep 01, 2024 02:09 PM EST

This probably won't come as much of a surprise given recent comments from the actor, but Chris Pratt is rumored to have had discussions with his Guardians of the Galaxy director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about potentially coming aboard the DCU.

According to MTTSH, Pratt has spoken to Gunn about an undisclosed role, but we're not sure if he has actually entered talks.

Pratt was asked about the possibility of joining the rebooted DC Universe in a recent interview.

"Well, there’s always a chance," he told TMZ. "But of course, I wouldn’t be able to spoil it here on the sidewalk with you. I could, but I better not. Man, I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I'm not exactly sure. I'm truly not sure."

"Yes, of course, if I can fit it into my schedule and it made sense," he added when asked if he was interested in a DCU role.

Gunn was also asked about his GOTG cast members potentially jumping ship to the DCU, and pretty much confirmed that at least one of his former collaborators is already on board.

“If you had the chance to cast any of the GOTG stars in the DC Universe, who would you cast them as?” a fan asked on Threads, to which Gunn responded, “Well that would be a spoiler wouldn’t it?”

He may have been referring to Pom Klementieff (Mantis), however, as the actress revealed that she's had talks with Gunn at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con back in June.

“I just want to keep working with James, so we’re going to keep trying to find ways to do that,” she said. “Yes, we’ve been talking about one specific character, but I can’t talk about that right now.”

Which DC character - if any - would you most like to see Pratt play? Let us know in the comments section down below.

"In Marvel Studios’ Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 our beloved band of misfits are settling into life on Knowhere. But it isn’t long before their lives are upended by the echoes of Rocket’s turbulent past." "Peter Quill, still reeling from the loss of Gamora, must rally his team around him on a dangerous mission to save Rocket’s life—a mission that, if not completed successfully, could quite possibly lead to the end of the Guardians as we know them."

Gunn writes and directs Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which stars Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, Dave Bautista, Karen Gillan, Pom Klementieff, featuring Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Sean Gunn, Chukwudi Iwuji, Will Poulter, and Maria Bakalova. Kevin Feige is the producer and Louis D’Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Nikolas Korda, Simon Hatt, and Sara Smith serve as executive producers.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 is now available on Digital platforms and Disney+.

Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 9/1/2024, 2:23 PM
He will portray James Gunn trans roomate plumber
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/1/2024, 2:28 PM
@Malatrova15 - Wait. Is he the trans roommate who HAPPENS to be a plumber

or is he the Trans ROOMMATE'S Plumber?

Whose pipes is he cleaning? Is this a multiverse thing?
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 9/1/2024, 2:57 PM
@Batmangina - Third option: James Gunn: Trans, roommate, plumber
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/1/2024, 2:27 PM
While I do think Kumail would be good in the role I feel like Booster Gold is perfect for Pratt.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/1/2024, 2:29 PM
@Ha1frican - Booster Gold was never intended to be a white man.

Do you even read comics?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2024, 2:45 PM
@Ha1frican - I 100/% agree. Booster would have been great for him and Alan Ritchson should have been Guy Gardner.
Ha1frican
Ha1frican - 9/1/2024, 2:54 PM
@lazlodaytona - I maintain that Alan Ritchson should be Shazam
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 2:57 PM
@Ha1frican - I certainly like that more than Batman (I’m not completely sold on that casting).

Honestly think he could make a good Wildcat.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2024, 3:12 PM
@Ha1frican - that's a great choice too dude. I see no fault in that for sure
Batmangina
Batmangina - 9/1/2024, 2:27 PM
He will play a new character Lord Star
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 2:32 PM
If true then obviously he would make a good Booster Gold ( if Kumail hasn’t been officially cast)…

I could even see him as Adam Strange or even Hal Jordan.

However , I could see Gunn casting him as a a different type of character aswell since all 3 might be a bit too similar to his version of Star-Lord.

My wild out there choice is Thomas Blake/Catman (based on Gail Simone’s Secret Six run)…

He’s shown he can play darker , more anti-heroic characters aswell such as in The Terminal List so why not?.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/1/2024, 2:33 PM
It's ah-me, Gleak
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 9/1/2024, 2:38 PM
john stewart
narrow290
narrow290 - 9/1/2024, 2:48 PM
@harryba11zack - THAT IS HILARIOUS. THANK YOU SO VERY MUCH
S8R8M
S8R8M - 9/1/2024, 2:41 PM
I hope he doesn't do it. But saying that, he will have more lego characters designed after him
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/1/2024, 2:44 PM
He'd be perfect for Plastic Man if he wants to do something comedic.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/1/2024, 2:47 PM
Maybe some bad guy. Make him a Rogue, like Captain Cold.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2024, 2:49 PM
@NinnesMBC - or, Captain Atom who eventually turns on Supes and the JL.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 2:51 PM
@NinnesMBC - him as Captain Cold would be interesting…

I would be intrigued by it but not completely sold.

I have never seen this movie but he has been a main villain before in “ The Kid” so him playing that kind of role in a more blockbuster thing could be fun.

?si=e6a0zs3aAgg7RxOz
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/1/2024, 2:54 PM
@lazlodaytona - With a lot of practical make up it'd be believable. I just don't know if he characters that are larger-than-life like that one would fit it, it's why I went with someone more grounded and sharp like Cold.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/1/2024, 2:56 PM
@TheVisionary25 - Pratt already has on set experience in handling space guns, so now he would only have to trade it with cold guns. As well as bringing back some of his jerk-like acting muscles from when he was in Everwood (first Seasons) and maybe something from Wanted. (Where James McAvoy smashes a keyboard on his face :P)

Hmm me neither. The only western I've seen him was in 2017 (?) The Magnificent Seven with Vincent D'Onofrio and I believe even Denzel Washington. A role like Leonard Snart would be new for him which also fits in playing a grey anti-hero if they use well the Rogues.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 9/1/2024, 3:02 PM
@NinnesMBC - yeah , I guess it depends on what take they go with it since Snart has been depicted seriously and comedically

In that film , his villain doesn’t seem very intimidating and seems like a more cowardly type character that acts tougher then he is doesn’t really fit my preferred take on Cold but we’ll see.

It’s gonna be hard to top Wentworth Miller , he was so good!!.

User Comment Image
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2024, 3:11 PM
@NinnesMBC - that makes a ton of sense and you're probably correct.
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/1/2024, 3:18 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I can only think of the animated medium/genre where he could've been portrayed like that, live-action TV meanwhile proved the character has many layers and can be a serious player story-wise. And you simply do not mess with ice users in ANYWHERE in fiction.

I see, so it's more like a convenient scoundrel. Hopefully they see beyond that and realize Pratt can do more than that.

Agreed, it'll be difficult. Made the character his own and chewed scenary whenever he was.

User Comment Image
NinnesMBC
NinnesMBC - 9/1/2024, 3:19 PM
@lazlodaytona - Yeah that's the role I'd trust him with.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 9/1/2024, 2:49 PM
Pratt could take a turn for evil and play Reverse Flash, part of the Ace club gang as that huge Android, Soloman Grundy, Clayface, or, even Mongual.

It'd be a cool reverse in his career to drop the goofie, sarcastic character and go on full evil.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 9/1/2024, 2:51 PM
The real question is, who will Robert Downey Jr. be playing in the DCU?
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 9/1/2024, 2:57 PM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - in the DCU? At that point he'd be playing us all
grif
grif - 9/1/2024, 2:56 PM
casting this guy wont make me see anything


HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 9/1/2024, 3:04 PM
Ch'p or B'rr would be cool.
BillyBatson1000
BillyBatson1000 - 9/1/2024, 3:13 PM
Solomon Grundy. Brutish, almost non-verbal, zombie?

Killer Croc: "One time, Batman was chasing me, so I threw a rock at him!"
marvel72
marvel72 - 9/1/2024, 3:18 PM
Should have been cast as Booster Gold.

View Recorder