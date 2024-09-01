GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY Star Chris Pratt Rumored To Be In Talks For DCU Role

This probably won't come as much of a surprise given recent comments from the actor, but Chris Pratt is rumored to have had discussions with his Guardians of the Galaxy director and DC Studios co-CEO James Gunn about potentially coming aboard the DCU.

According to MTTSH, Pratt has spoken to Gunn about an undisclosed role, but we're not sure if he has actually entered talks.

Pratt was asked about the possibility of joining the rebooted DC Universe in a recent interview.

"Well, there’s always a chance," he told TMZ. "But of course, I wouldn’t be able to spoil it here on the sidewalk with you. I could, but I better not. Man, I just have to leave that to the fans and people like James to decide. I'm not exactly sure. I'm truly not sure."

"Yes, of course, if I can fit it into my schedule and it made sense," he added when asked if he was interested in a DCU role.

Gunn was also asked about his GOTG cast members potentially jumping ship to the DCU, and pretty much confirmed that at least one of his former collaborators is already on board.

“If you had the chance to cast any of the GOTG stars in the DC Universe, who would you cast them as?” a fan asked on Threads, to which Gunn responded, “Well that would be a spoiler wouldn’t it?”

He may have been referring to Pom Klementieff (Mantis), however, as the actress revealed that she's had talks with Gunn at San Antonio’s Superhero Comic Con back in June.

“I just want to keep working with James, so we’re going to keep trying to find ways to do that,” she said. “Yes, we’ve been talking about one specific character, but I can’t talk about that right now.”

Which DC character - if any - would you most like to see Pratt play? Let us know in the comments section down below.

