Marvel TV Boss Addresses NOVA Being Put On Hold And Why MCU's SPIDER-MAN Can't Appear In A TV Show

Marvel Television's Brad Winderbaum has explained why Nova has been shelved following last week's news and reveals why Spider-Man won't swing into a live-action TV series on Disney+. Read on for details...

By JoshWilding - Feb 24, 2025 11:02 AM EST

Last week, the news broke that Marvel Studios has shelved TV shows revolving around Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. The biggest shocker was Richard Rider's long-awaited MCU debut being put on "pause," especially as we were hearing some exciting things about the show.

The change likely comes as a result of Marvel Television moving away from series that set the stage for movies. For example, The Marvels and Captain America: Brave New World underperforming has been blamed on them requiring people to have tuned into WandaVision, Ms. Marvel, and The Falcon and The Winter Soldier beforehand.

With that in mind, a new approach makes sense. 

Talking to Phase Hero, Brad Winderbaum, Head of Streaming, Television and Animation at Marvel Studios, broke his silence reports that Nova will no longer move forward and elaborated on what led to that happening. 

"As you know, we've talked about it before, we're developing more than we make," he started. "It's a traditional television model but we're Marvel so there's more of a spotlight on us. Nova, certainly, is a favourite character of mine as well. There are so many variables. When we develop something, the material might be really great but the timing might be wrong."

"As we figure out what we're gonna greenlight, certain things may have to go on pause from time to time. It doesn't mean they'll never get made but we're only going to make things we feel are ready and can go on for multiple seasons," Winderbaum added. 

It makes sense, particularly as Nova sounded like a pricey one-off series - with a cosmic setting - meant to set the stage for an adaptation of Annihilation somewhere down the line.

The interview took place to promote Daredevil: Born Again and Winderbaum was asked about the show's vague nods to superheroes like Spider-Man (you can find out how the wall-crawler is referenced here). Explaining that was meant as a nod to Netflix's Daredevil, he added, "Those characters are well-known in the world we're you. You don't need to say their names."

Asked whether Tom Holland's Spider-Man could appear in a TV series, he added, "You know, I'm not sure exactly what the rules are but I think they have longform television rights. We can do 30-minute animation, I think."

That doesn't mean Daredevil can't team up with Peter Parker in Spider-Man 4 next summer. However, when it comes to seeing Spidey on Disney+, it appears the hero will only swing into action in animated projects like What If...?, Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man, and the upcoming Marvel Zombies.

As always, let us know your thoughts on these remarks in the usual place.

SATW42
SATW42 - 2/24/2025, 11:13 AM
Yeah, this is exactly what I thought when people kept wondering about it. Sure, Marvel and Sony can work out a deal (since the Disney MCU is the only way Sony makes any money off the property nowadays) but until a deal is made, he can't just pop up in tv shows.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/24/2025, 11:21 AM
@SATW42 - Unless they specifically make that a part of the deal. But they seem to only work it out so he can appear in Avengers movies. Still it would be nice if they could get Spidey in Born Again, but they probably don't think it would be worth putting in the contract as one of his MCU appearances.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/24/2025, 11:15 AM
Not saying that they should, but does that mean that if Marvel wanted to they could do a short episodes TV show with Spider-Man in it? Or is this only to do with animation?
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:34 AM
@Urubrodi -

Good question.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 2/24/2025, 11:18 AM
Daredevil will easily identify Peter is Spider-Man by his scent.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/24/2025, 11:20 AM
@MadThanos - He would if he knew who Peter was. After the spell he would no longer remember that he represented Peter Parker.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:36 AM
@Urubrodi -

Would there still be a client file for Peter?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/24/2025, 11:46 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - There'd be a file, but everytime Murdock looks at it he would go into a daze and not be able to see what he's looking at. Which... he wouldn't be able to anyway.

He wouldn't be able to feel the braile properly. It just wouldn't compute to him and he'd give up and put the file away or even throw the file away for being unreadable.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/24/2025, 11:20 AM
Marvel is taking a better approach with their D+ offerings. I feel that you did need to watch the D+ series before seeing the movie(s) the shows were leading into. Making these characters feel like an inclusion (like they're doing with Daredevil) vs them feeling like they're shoehorned in (Moon Knight, She-Hulk). Getting rid of that "frontloading" (what I called it before Marvel decided to scale back their shows/movies) bullshit and confusing the fans even more is going to work much better for Marvel going forward.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 2/24/2025, 11:23 AM
@JayLemle - How is Daredevil "inclusion" relative to the "shoehorning" of Moon Knight and She-Hulk?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/24/2025, 11:25 AM
@JayLemle - There's only one thing that would bring audience levels back to what they were in the Infinity Saga: Full frontal male and female rebootity!
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 11:26 AM
@JayLemle - I mean it was front loading because Bob Chapek wanted to spruce up their own streaming service hence he mandated content to be developed for it as much and as soon as possible of which they only recently got finished with or are about to with Ironheart

Perhaps someone who didn’t watch the shows but has the movies might be better able to answer but I feel the latter would give enough exposition so people could be caught up on what’s happening.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/24/2025, 11:29 AM
@EskimoJ - meaning Moon Knight just showed up. We don't have much of an inkling of where his spot is in this current MCU. Matt Murdock has been carefully set up with sprinkles of him being in past movie/D+/Hulu offerings. Moon Knight felt rushed vs Murdock's setup. If that makes any sense.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/24/2025, 11:33 AM
@TheVisionary25 - It was more than implied at the end of Endgame, but if someone didn't watch the Falcon and Winter Soldier show, there might be some questions regarding Cap 4. If they're dialed-in like we are, of course. That's a one-off situation, but the number of shows and movies didn't help fan FOMO for sure, haha.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 11:35 AM
@JayLemle - fair enough but if you are paying attention , I feel Brave New World catches up on everything more or less for example such as Sam’s suit etc.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/24/2025, 11:21 AM
Nova should be a movie anyways. The one that is truly ashamed to have been put on pause is Terror Inc, that would work well in television.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/24/2025, 11:50 AM
@Urubrodi - a shame* (would be nice an edit button)
slickrickdesigns
slickrickdesigns - 2/24/2025, 11:28 AM
I don’t think we shame Sony enough for the way they crappily put out Spiderman content minus Spiderman. It’s been great to see him in the MCU but Sony makes such bad decisions without Marvel Studios it just doesn’t make sense to not let him make a cameo in series where he should be popping up.
Like how was Spiderman NO WHERE HOME during any events in New York. Like HawkEye series should’ve had a little Spidey Cameo, DarwDevil should interact with Spidey.
Rant over.
JayLemle
JayLemle - 2/24/2025, 11:36 AM
@slickrickdesigns - The Spiderman movies and their performances in the box office should've been enough for Sony to include Holland's Spiderman! Sony leadership was banking on characters that might not be as well known. They needed an assist from Spiderman to get more people interested. Such a waste of an opportunity.
WakandanQueen
WakandanQueen - 2/24/2025, 11:30 AM
Make Nova a movie tbh. Post Secret Wars it would nice to have a cosmic corner/franchise.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 11:38 AM
@WakandanQueen - I would prefer tv show ideally since it would be long form and more annual due to their new model

If they use the budget smartly like they have for some SW shows then I think bringing the world to life could work too

However for scale & spectacle , movie would be best
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/24/2025, 11:32 AM
Nova movie very similar to Starship Troopers:

User Comment Image

Idc that Spidey can't be in the DD show... i just want DD in Spidey 4, as street level movie and not some universe saving multi-verse bullshit extravaganza
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/24/2025, 11:36 AM
Interesting…

it seems like they do like the material for Nova but are still trying to figure out the MCU post Multiverse Saga to an extent hence the timing supposedly not being right so once that’s settled then they could likely restart develop on it which is fine.

Hell , they might think it works better as a movie then show even so who knows?.

Anyway man , it’s nice to get some official updates finally.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/24/2025, 11:37 AM
Disney is releasing and making the last shows and movies they have to, and then they're rebooting the MCU.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 2/24/2025, 11:45 AM
@MakeAmericaGrea - they are not [frick]ing rebooting.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/24/2025, 11:52 AM
@supermanrex - What never? So we're just gonna have random legacy characters forever and ever and continuing diminishing returns on fanbase and audience numbers.
No more Steve Rogers ever, no more Bruce Banner ever, no more Tony Stark ever.
User Comment Image

