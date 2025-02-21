RUMOR: Henry Cavill's Role In Marvel Studios' Scrapped NOVA TV Series Has Been Revealed

Earlier this week, we shared a rumour claiming that Justice League star Henry Cavill was being eyed for a role in Marvel Studios' Nova. We say "was" because, yesterday evening, the news broke that the Disney+ series has been shelved.

It may be revisited somewhere down the line, but Nova in its current form has essentially been scrapped. It's a disappointing decision, especially after rumours the show was going to introduce us to Fantastic Four villain Annihilus for an adaptation of the classic Annihilation storyline.

According to insider @MyTimeToShineH, Cavill was being eyed to play that iconic cosmic baddie in Nova. Last year, he appeared in Deadpool & Wolverine as a Logan Variant and Annihilus would have marked quite the departure for an actor used to playing heroes like Superman and Geralt of Rivia.

Presumably, this was going to be a motion-capture role allowing Cavill to show a completely new side of himself (his villainous role in Mission: Impossible - Fallout remains one of his best).

We can't believe Marvel Studios wants to risk losing him, so perhaps another MCU character will come his way with the Mutant Saga on the horizon.

Shortly after the trades shared word on Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. being paused, scooper Daniel Richtman posted a breakdown of what he heard about Marvel Studios' plans for Richard Rider's MCU debut:

"The story thrust Rider into the role of rebuilding the Nova Corps, just as Annihilus and his Annihilation Wave were invading, threatening to take over the universe. Rider would lead a squad of fellow Novas, including Sam Alexander and a handful of original characters in their 20s." "The team behind the show had their sights set on a major name like Austin Butler for Rider. Glenn Close and John C. Reilly were slated to return as their Guardians of the Galaxy characters."

In the comics, the Tyannans were originally the only intelligent life in the Negative Zone and, after they inadvertently released life spores on a barren volcanic planet, one of those mutated and became the villain known as Annihilus.

Acquiring a Cosmic Control Rod that greatly extended his lifespan, Annihilus set out to destroy anything he deemed a threat to his existence. Obsessed with ruling the Negative Zone, he became quite the conqueror before crossing paths with the Fantastic Four.

Decades later, the villain encountered the Opposing Force, the Negative Zone's version of the Power Cosmic. He then invaded the Marvel Universe with his Annihilation Wave, an armada comprised of thousands of starships and an army with countless "bugs."

Planet after planet fell as Annihilus set out to acquire the Power Cosmic used by Galactus and his Heralds. His endgame? To destroy all life in both universes.

Eventually, the likes of the Silver Surfer, Star-Lord, Drax, and Nova assembled to stop the villain. It was Richard Rider who saved the day, though, as he shoved his fist down Annihilus' throat and killed him by ripping out the creature's internal organs.

Would you have liked to see Cavill play the MCU's Annihilus?