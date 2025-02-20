Marvel Studios Is No Longer Moving Forward With NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY, And TERROR, INC. TV Shows

Marvel Studios Is No Longer Moving Forward With NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY, And TERROR, INC. TV Shows

We have some shocking news to share this afternoon as it's been confirmed that Marvel Studios has paused production on Nova, Strange Academy, and...Terror, Inc.?! Find everything we know right here...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 20, 2025 02:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Studios
Source: Deadline

Marvel Television boss Brand Winderbaum warned that the studio is now "developing more than we make" and Deadline brings word today that Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. have all been shelved. 

According to the trade, none of these projects were ever officially greenlit and "may still come to fruition at some point." It's said that, for the time being, "[Marvel Studios] has simply shifted its priorities." 

Part of the reason work on these shows has been paused is the new approach Marvel is taking to developing TV shows. Originally, they were handled like movies; a "Head Writer" was appointed to pen the series, with a director (or directors) then coming in to helm the action.

That approach didn't quite work and neither did attempts to do the usual reshoots once production wrapped. It was too pricey and led to a dip in quality; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was also stretched thin and announcing a slate of TV shows in advance similar to features put a lot of pressure on the studio.

Now, they're trying a more traditional development process with more projects being worked on than those that get made. A traditional green light structure has also been implemented and multiple seasons are a priority over standalone shows teeing up movies.

Sabir Pirzada was first hired to write Nova in 2022. Both Winderbaum and Feige have spoken positively about the series we've recently heard was set to feature Annihilus. Last December, Ed Bernero was tapped as the new writer and showrunner. 

Strange Academy was going to put the spotlight on Benedict Wong's Wong and focus on him teaching the next generation of sorcerers (we'd imagine there were big plans for America Chavez here too). The biggest surprise, however, has to be Terror, Inc. Not even the scoopers have mentioned that one and it's a pretty obscure property. 

Created in 1992, Terror can incorporate the body parts of others into his form, gaining their memories and abilities. It could have been a fun horror series featuring other characters from that corner of the MCU but might have been a tough sell to fans already tired with B and C-List heroes taking centre stage in place of their favourites. 

The biggest casualty here is, of course, Nova. Based on what we've heard, it was going to be an expensive show with a cosmic setting, so perhaps it will be redeveloped as a feature? If so, we'd like to see Richard Rider joined by some MCU heavy-hitters like Captain Marvel or the Legendary Star-Lord. 

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.

RUMOR: THE WHITE LOTUS Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Being Eyed For A Major Marvel Cinematic Universe Role
Related:

RUMOR: THE WHITE LOTUS Star Jennifer Coolidge Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Marvel Cinematic Universe Role
RUMOR: ATLAS Star Jennifer Lopez Is Being Eyed For A Major Role In The MCU
Recommended For You:

RUMOR: ATLAS Star Jennifer Lopez Is Being Eyed For A "Major" Role In The MCU

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/20/2025, 2:01 PM
Why can't we just have Nova? Please
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/20/2025, 2:03 PM
@KurtCrawler - Nova needs to be a movie. Not a show.
KurtCrawler
KurtCrawler - 2/20/2025, 2:04 PM
@SonOfAGif - agreed
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 2/20/2025, 2:29 PM
@KurtCrawler - Guessing we still will at some point, assuming everything doesn't just grind to a halt, as to if a series or shuffled back onto the film side again remains to be seen but overall can't help thinking this isn't realy news.

In that they had a LOT of stuff in various stages leading up to Secret Wars, anything after that kinda depends too much on what occurs in and setup for after it.

IOW They probably decided what was best to prioritise prior to the end of this saga, not necesarily on what would be most wanted but what they are in the best place to complete in time within the budget restraints in place etc.

Nova always felt like it would have the most needed to set it up what with how Gunn left things with the Nova cops, most costly to do well and would be the most heavily impacted with the events of the Avengers films as more likely to be a long term thing touching on more parts of the Marvel universe than say Vision Quest or Wonderman which were more standalone things impacted/impacting relatively little else.
Izaizaiza
Izaizaiza - 2/20/2025, 2:03 PM
Hmmm. Bummer
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/20/2025, 2:31 PM
@Izaizaiza - It's actually a good thing man. That gives them time to focus on the things that matter instead of trying to make a hundred shows and a hundred characters and not giving either of them the proper attention they need.

I wouldn't mind seeing Nova but...

User Comment Image
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/20/2025, 2:04 PM
Maybe this means Nova can be theatrical instead of streaming.
alleverybody
alleverybody - 2/20/2025, 2:05 PM
Thank goodness. MCU needs to circle their quality control wagons.
MCUKnight11
MCUKnight11 - 2/20/2025, 2:05 PM
If this is a necessary sacrifice for quality over quantity, then so be it.
Order66
Order66 - 2/20/2025, 2:05 PM
Nova needs to be a movie. That has space epic written all over it it.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 2/20/2025, 2:06 PM
[frick]! Nova was the only one of those three I cared about.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:19 PM
@Mercwitham0uth -

Hopefully of they make a Nova movie they will make him look how he should.
Mercwitham0uth
Mercwitham0uth - 2/20/2025, 2:41 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Yeah it better be Richard Rider. Sam sucks.
AnEye
AnEye - 2/20/2025, 2:06 PM
Quality over quantity.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:07 PM
Thank you, God and Jesus.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 2/20/2025, 2:08 PM
........good.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 2/20/2025, 2:09 PM
User Comment Image
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 2:09 PM
@SonOfAGif said it first and he's right, NOVA ahould be a movie.

And they need to make him look as he is flying like he did in the '70s, were they only show his top half and his legs dissapear. :)

User Comment Image
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/20/2025, 2:13 PM
@Nomis929 - And they can continue is from the events of Endgame where Thanos decimated Xander and the planet lost order and were invaded by a Radical Kree militia led by the main villain and only one Centurion survived. Rhomann Dey. And then have him select Richard Ryder.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:23 PM
@Nomis929 -

And he's a White man.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 2:46 PM
@SonOfAGif - That'll Be cool play off the classic comics.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 2/20/2025, 2:47 PM
@MakeAmericaGrea - Teenager.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/20/2025, 2:53 PM
@SonOfAGif - If Endgame is canon in the reboot they've missed the point entirely.
TheFinestSmack
TheFinestSmack - 2/20/2025, 2:09 PM
My "sources" are telling me that Tom Hanks was said to be considered for a HUGE LEAD MCU role and it likely would have been for Terror, Inc. Oh well. Can't prove me wrong if it didn't happen.
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:10 PM
Hopefully because Disney wants to direct more energy towards Doomsday and Secret War, and then rebooting the MCU, zooming in on a new reality, and casting new actors for Tony, Steve, Bruce, Thor, Natasha, Clint, Hank, Janet, Stephen, Carol, et al.
Mumbo
Mumbo - 2/20/2025, 2:10 PM
Hopefully this means Nova is going to be a movie. Don't care about the other two.
bkmeijer1
bkmeijer1 - 2/20/2025, 2:11 PM
Like many, I think Nova should be a movie. Think an Annihilation movies with Thor, Captain Marvel, the Eternals and Rocket's Guardians lead by Nova would be really cool.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/20/2025, 2:11 PM
The f**k is Strange Academy?
User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 2/20/2025, 2:13 PM
@HashTagSwagg - a comunity college in southern Tuscaloosa. but DEI hires are down so this is toast.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 2/20/2025, 2:18 PM
@Malatrova15 - User Comment Image
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 2/20/2025, 2:25 PM
@HashTagSwagg - read a comic
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/20/2025, 2:25 PM
@Malatrova15 -

Malatrova and Hash Tag, ha.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/20/2025, 2:34 PM
@HashTagSwagg - a Baseketball gif. Rare around these parts. Movie was funny AF

User Comment Image

Also yeah, TF is Strange Academy. First time I've heard of it.
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/20/2025, 2:12 PM
User Comment Image
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 2/20/2025, 2:35 PM
@ItsNotForMeWahh - They might be cooking man. Gives them more time to focus. Hopefully slowing things down is the right course of action
ItsNotForMeWahh
ItsNotForMeWahh - 2/20/2025, 2:46 PM
@DarthOmega - I definitely hope so. Slowing down is definitely necessary, especially with how wide they made phase 4 but with no depth. Nova is a cool character and I hope they do something cool. I would love to see the decimation of Zandar by Thanos be the opening
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 2/20/2025, 2:15 PM
I mean these were never officially greenlit in the first place or even announced so this is kind of non-news basically….

Given Winderbaum had said that they are developing more then they might end up making then it means those projects in their current iterations atleast for whatever reason weren’t working hence them being shelved for now.

It’s a normal part of the tv development process hence it sucks that people can treat something like this as a negative because nowadays we know (too much imo) about the process.
Oberlin4Prez
Oberlin4Prez - 2/20/2025, 2:15 PM
Oh darn
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 2/20/2025, 2:15 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
SodaBurps
SodaBurps - 2/20/2025, 2:18 PM
I think a Marvel Showcase TV series would be interesting. An anthology series that gauges interest for lesser known to obscure characters.
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder