Marvel Studios Is No Longer Moving Forward With NOVA, STRANGE ACADEMY, And TERROR, INC. TV Shows

Marvel Television boss Brand Winderbaum warned that the studio is now "developing more than we make" and Deadline brings word today that Nova, Strange Academy, and Terror, Inc. have all been shelved.

According to the trade, none of these projects were ever officially greenlit and "may still come to fruition at some point." It's said that, for the time being, "[Marvel Studios] has simply shifted its priorities."

Part of the reason work on these shows has been paused is the new approach Marvel is taking to developing TV shows. Originally, they were handled like movies; a "Head Writer" was appointed to pen the series, with a director (or directors) then coming in to helm the action.

That approach didn't quite work and neither did attempts to do the usual reshoots once production wrapped. It was too pricey and led to a dip in quality; Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige was also stretched thin and announcing a slate of TV shows in advance similar to features put a lot of pressure on the studio.

Now, they're trying a more traditional development process with more projects being worked on than those that get made. A traditional green light structure has also been implemented and multiple seasons are a priority over standalone shows teeing up movies.

Sabir Pirzada was first hired to write Nova in 2022. Both Winderbaum and Feige have spoken positively about the series we've recently heard was set to feature Annihilus. Last December, Ed Bernero was tapped as the new writer and showrunner.

Strange Academy was going to put the spotlight on Benedict Wong's Wong and focus on him teaching the next generation of sorcerers (we'd imagine there were big plans for America Chavez here too). The biggest surprise, however, has to be Terror, Inc. Not even the scoopers have mentioned that one and it's a pretty obscure property.

Created in 1992, Terror can incorporate the body parts of others into his form, gaining their memories and abilities. It could have been a fun horror series featuring other characters from that corner of the MCU but might have been a tough sell to fans already tired with B and C-List heroes taking centre stage in place of their favourites.

The biggest casualty here is, of course, Nova. Based on what we've heard, it was going to be an expensive show with a cosmic setting, so perhaps it will be redeveloped as a feature? If so, we'd like to see Richard Rider joined by some MCU heavy-hitters like Captain Marvel or the Legendary Star-Lord.

Stay tuned for updates as we have them.