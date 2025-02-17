RUMOR: MAN OF STEEL Star Henry Cavill Eyed To Star In Marvel Studios' NOVA TV Series

Henry Cavill has already appeared in the MCU after showing up in Deadpool & Wolverine, but a new rumour suggests we'll see the British actor join the ranks of the Nova Corps in Marvel Television's Nova.

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 17, 2025 06:02 AM EST

Henry Cavill's time as Superman came to an undignified end after being tapped by Warner Bros. for Black Adam's mid-credits scene, The Flash's reshoots, a Man of Steel sequel, and likely projects including Black Adam 2 and Crisis on Infinite Earths

When James Gunn and Peter Safran formed DC Studios, Cavill was dropped and David Corenswet was tapped to play the hero in this summer's Superman

The British actor, who has also bid farewell to The Witcher, wasted no time in making the leap to the MCU for a cameo role as a Wolverine Variant in Deadpool & Wolverine. Rumours have since persisted that Cavill is being lined up to return, though not necessarily as Logan.

Scooper @MyTimeToShineH has today claimed that "Henry Cavill is being eyed for a role in the Nova show." As usual, this relatively vague claim doesn't shed any additional light on who the former Superman would play, though Richard Rider is a compelling possibility.

We wouldn't bank on that or even seeing Cavill in Nova but he has worked in television and this streaming series is likely to be a relatively big budget project. It's also expected to set the stage for an even bigger Annihilation story, likely involving The Avengers. 

"Marvel reached out to writers and asked them to pitch for Nova [TV] show with Annihilus as the main villain in mind," a recent report about Nova claimed. "They also requested the story to feel 'young and sexy,' capturing the energy of 80s military movies."

"One pitch was essentially Starship Troopers, with Richard Rider in Casper's arc as a sort of cocky jerk who falls in love with Namorita, joins the Nova Corps, and gets assigned to a backwater 'Outer Rim'-like planet that becomes the first phase of the Annihilus wave."

"In the pitch they treated the Annihilation Wave like the bugs in Starship Troopers, really leaning into the theme of how the Nova Corps uses propaganda to police the galaxy and recruit members," it concluded. 

We first met the Nova Corps in 2014's Guardians of the Galaxy. Unfortunately, filmmaker James Gunn wasn't interested in bringing Richard Rider to the big screen - he wanted to keep the focus on only one human character - and the Corps was portrayed as little more than a regular intergalactic police force. 

Avengers: Infinity War strongly hinted that Thanos had laid waste to them (well, 50%, at least), though that doesn't mean Marvel Studios can't still find a way to reintroduce the group, with the superpowered Richard Rider among those tasked with protecting the wider universe.

Created by writer Marv Wolfman and artist John Romita Sr., Richard Rider first appeared in The Man Called Nova #1 in 1976. He gained his powers when the last surviving Centurion of the Nova Corps, Rhomann Dey, transferred his abilities to him to battle the villain Zorr.

Who do you think Cavill could potentially play in Nova?

ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/17/2025, 7:05 AM
So if it's not Nova, who ? Annihilus?
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 2/17/2025, 7:07 AM
As Hyperion?
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/17/2025, 7:07 AM
If true, I hope it's for a proper character (e.g. Richard Rider) and not some secondary one. Gladiator could work, but a bit too on the nose.

To be fair the best character for him might be the most obvious one that is Captain Britain, it just feels too perfect to pass on.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 2/17/2025, 7:12 AM
Sees MTTSH in the text

User Comment Image
Rokhorn
Rokhorn - 2/17/2025, 7:14 AM
I have a really hard time believing this consindering Warhammer juat got rolling at Amazon in December. I'm 90% sure he's focused on that since he's a producer. But who knows.
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 2/17/2025, 7:17 AM
@Rokhorn - Honestly if his involvement in this slows down Warhammer I'd rather him not being on it. Really looking forward to the Warhammer series, espectially after that one epidose from Secret Level. It gave me hope they might be able to pull it off.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 2/17/2025, 7:34 AM
@Urubrodi - I like the idea of cavill as gladiator. Set up the Shiar for x-men, and the contest of champions for The Thing
THEKENDOMAN
THEKENDOMAN - 2/17/2025, 7:26 AM
Why does Marvel want to waste Henry on Nova?

There are so many major characters this name can be cast as.

I mean, what happened to Wolverine? I was hoping that will happen

For [frick]s sake
MadThanos
MadThanos - 2/17/2025, 7:30 AM
"young and sexy and 80s military movies"

User Comment Image
KwisatzHaderach
KwisatzHaderach - 2/17/2025, 7:33 AM
Henry Cavill as Richard Ryder would be A-class casting

