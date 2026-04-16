Masters Of The Universe CinemaCon Footage Spotlights He-Man Transformation; Popcorn Buckets Revealed

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight and stars Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man) and Camila Mendes (Teela) took the stage during Amazon MGM’s CinemaCon presentation on Thursday to unveil some new footage from the live-action reboot.

The teaser, which has been described as action-packed, fun, and just a little "campy," focuses on Prince Adam attempting to evade an attack from Beast Man on Earth, before Teela arrives to lend a hand and transport her childhood friend back to Eternia.

Here's a more detailed breakdown (via Collider).

"We see Prince Adam (Galitzine) in the custody of the police, who have taken his sword. When they run into a traffic jam, all hell breaks loose after the brutal, barbarous Beast Man descends on the parked vehicles. Grabbing his weapon, Adam does his best to slay the creature, but is quickly knocked off his feet. Luckily, Teela (Mendes) is there to save the day and reunite with her long-lost friend.

Additionally, we see the pair take flight and travel back to Eternia where Skeletor (Jared Leto) has completely decimated Eternos, the city that Adam calls home. In need of help, he pleads with those who once knew him to band together, fight Skeletor, and reclaim their city. "

We then see Adam hold the Power Sword aloft and channel the "Power of Grayskull" to transform into He-Man.

Apparently, the clip also features Leto doing his version of Skeletor's laugh from the classic animated series.

Some fans have compared Leto's more "Shajesperean" take on the villain's voice to Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, but Knight told IGN that “he's definitely not doing an homage to Tom Hardy's Bane” during the event.

“It's one of the things that Jared and I spoke about quite a bit, actually, because there have been multiple iterations of Skeletor, of course, the iconic one, [Alan] Oppenheimer, where it kind of established everything. We knew that we didn't want to do an Alan Oppenheimer impression. Now, part of that reason is you gotta go back to the genesis of where that voice even came from.”

“This came out in the ‘80s," he went on. "Skeletor was kind of scary and so they actually made the choice to give him a ridiculous voice to take the edge off of how scary he looked [to children]. They did. And it was very funny, and it was very iconic. For us, we want to make sure that Skeletor embodied all those things that we loved about Skeletor. So he looked cool, he was funny, he was scary as hell, and he had a very distinctive voice and laugh.”

In addition, some pretty cool popcorn buckets and cups were spotted at the event.

Nicholas Galitzine, Camila Mendes, and director Travis Knight took the stage at #CinemaCon to introduce exclusive footage from ‘Masters of the Universe.’ (June 5) pic.twitter.com/MwQp0ZZJ9n — Silverspot Cinemas (@SilverspotFilms) April 16, 2026

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Check out the recent trailer below.

Eternia is calling you home. Watch the Official Trailer for Masters of the Universe now, and experience the movie only in theaters June 5th! pic.twitter.com/0G9Q0PNmPN — Masters of the Universe (@mastersmovie) March 31, 2026

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.