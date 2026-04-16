Masters Of The Universe CinemaCon Footage Spotlights He-Man Transformation; Popcorn Buckets Revealed

Masters Of The Universe CinemaCon Footage Spotlights He-Man Transformation; Popcorn Buckets Revealed

Though the clip didn't release online, we have a breakdown of the new footage from Masters of the Universe that screened during CinemaCon earlier today...

News
By MarkCassidy - Apr 16, 2026 01:04 PM EST
Source: Via Toonado.com

Masters of the Universe director Travis Knight and stars Nicholas Galitzine (He-Man) and Camila Mendes (Teela) took the stage during Amazon MGM’s CinemaCon presentation on Thursday to unveil some new footage from the live-action reboot.

The teaser, which has been described as action-packed, fun, and just a little "campy," focuses on Prince Adam attempting to evade an attack from Beast Man on Earth, before Teela arrives to lend a hand and transport her childhood friend back to Eternia.

Here's a more detailed breakdown (via Collider).

"We see Prince Adam (Galitzine) in the custody of the police, who have taken his sword. When they run into a traffic jam, all hell breaks loose after the brutal, barbarous Beast Man descends on the parked vehicles. Grabbing his weapon, Adam does his best to slay the creature, but is quickly knocked off his feet. Luckily, Teela (Mendes) is there to save the day and reunite with her long-lost friend.

Additionally, we see the pair take flight and travel back to Eternia where Skeletor (Jared Leto) has completely decimated Eternos, the city that Adam calls home. In need of help, he pleads with those who once knew him to band together, fight Skeletor, and reclaim their city. "

We then see Adam hold the Power Sword aloft and channel the "Power of Grayskull" to transform into He-Man.

Apparently, the clip also features Leto doing his version of Skeletor's laugh from the classic animated series.

Some fans have compared Leto's more "Shajesperean" take on the villain's voice to Bane from The Dark Knight Rises, but Knight told IGN that “he's definitely not doing an homage to Tom Hardy's Bane” during the event.

“It's one of the things that Jared and I spoke about quite a bit, actually, because there have been multiple iterations of Skeletor, of course, the iconic one, [Alan] Oppenheimer, where it kind of established everything. We knew that we didn't want to do an Alan Oppenheimer impression. Now, part of that reason is you gotta go back to the genesis of where that voice even came from.” 

“This came out in the ‘80s," he went on. "Skeletor was kind of scary and so they actually made the choice to give him a ridiculous voice to take the edge off of how scary he looked [to children]. They did. And it was very funny, and it was very iconic. For us, we want to make sure that Skeletor embodied all those things that we loved about Skeletor. So he looked cool, he was funny, he was scary as hell, and he had a very distinctive voice and laugh.”

In addition, some pretty cool popcorn buckets and cups were spotted at the event.

According to an updated synopsis, "In MASTERS OF THE UNIVERSE, Director Travis Knight brings the legendary franchise back to the big screen in this epic live-action adventure. After being separated for 15 years, the Sword of Power leads Prince Adam (Nicholas Galitzine) back to Eternia where he discovers his home shattered under the fiendish rule of Skeletor (Jared Leto). To save his family and his world, Adam must join forces with his closest allies, Teela (Camila Mendes) and Duncan/Man-At-Arms (Idris Elba), and embrace his true destiny as He-Man — the most powerful man in the universe." ﻿

Check out the recent trailer below.

Masters of the Universe stars Nicholas Galitzine as Prince Adam/He-Man, Camila Mendes as Teela, Jared Leto as Skeletor, Idris Elba as Man-At-Arms, Morena Baccarin as The Sorceress and James Purefoy and Charlotte Riley as Adam's parents, King Randor and Queen Marlena. Alison Brie will also feature as Skeletor's second-in-command, Evil-Lyn.

Sam C. Wilson will play Trap Jaw, with Kojo Attah as Tri-Klops, and Kristin Wiig recently joined the cast as the voice of Roboto.

Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal and Steve Tisch will produce, along with DeVon Franklin.

The story follows “10-year-old Prince Adam who crashed to Earth in a spaceship and was separated from his magical Power Sword—the only link to his home on Eternia. After tracking it down almost two decades later, Prince Adam is whisked back across space to defend his home planet against the evil forces of Skeletor. But to defeat such a powerful villain, Prince Adam will first need to uncover the mysteries of his past and become He-Man: the most powerful man in the Universe!”

Masters of the Universe is set to hit theaters on June 5, 2026.

About The Author:
MarkCassidy
Member Since 11/9/2008
Mark Cassidy is a writer, photographer, amateur filmmaker, and Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic from Dublin, Ireland.
Masters Of The Universe Producers Break Silence On Failed Sony, Netflix Movies; New Look At Reboot Released
Related:

Masters Of The Universe Producers Break Silence On Failed Sony, Netflix Movies; New Look At Reboot Released
Masters Of The Universe CinemaCon Poster Spotlights Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Trap Jaw, And Beast Man
Recommended For You:

Masters Of The Universe CinemaCon Poster Spotlights Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, Trap Jaw, And Beast Man

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 4/16/2026, 1:41 PM
LETS GOOOOO
dragon316
dragon316 - 4/16/2026, 1:50 PM
Skeletor bucket is nice like to know peope buy these do they use them they easy to clean ?

One main thing YouTubers never say when they buy them
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 2:02 PM
The footage sounds fun and I’m glad Skeletor seems to have a version of his iconic laugh…

I do however like Knight’s comments about this iteration of the villain and trying to have him embody all the things he & Leto loved about the character.

People need to understand that with any character that has had so many iterations that you aren’t going to solely get the one you love but most likely an amalgam that still allows something new to be brought in aswell which this interpretation of Skeletor seems to be doing.



Anyway , I do still wonder though if this version will be He-Man’s uncle which has been the case in some incarnations or not?.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/16/2026, 2:11 PM
Leto’s voice seems the closest to Frank Langella imo.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 4/16/2026, 2:12 PM
Awesome Skeletor bucket.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder